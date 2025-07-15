Explore upcoming and past events, register and access exclusive content.
Events
Date April 22-23, 2026
Location: Miami, USA
We are proud to be Headline Sponsor of Agency Hackers Miami, supporting agency founders through connection, conversation, and shared growth.
Date April 8-11, 2026
Location: Jio World Convention Centre
We are proud to sponsor WordCamp Asia 2026, supporting the global WordPress community through connection, contribution, and shared learning.
Date: January 14, 2026
Location: Sheraton Dhaka
hosting.com is launching in Bangladesh, bringing together trusted local expertise with global capability. Join us for keynotes, panel sessions, and networking.
Date: October 31-November 1, 2025
Location: San Jose
hosting.com is speaking at WordCamp Costa Rica, a community-driven WordPress event offering talks, collaboration, and learning for agencies and developers.
Date: November 5-6 2025
Location: Miami, Florida, US
hosting.com is speaking and attending CloudFest Miami, an event focused on cloud infrastructure, performance, and emerging technologies shaping the future of hosting.
Date: October 23-24, 2025
Location: Brighton, UK
hosting.com is speaking at BrightonSEO, one of the UK’s largest search marketing events offering expert talks, practical insight, and community-focused networking.
Date: October 7, 2025
Location: London, UK
hosting.com is attending the Festival of New Business, a day bringing creative, digital, and marketing leaders together for conversations on modern growth and collaboration.
Date: October 6-9, 2025
Location: New York City (implied)
hosting.com is speaking at SmashingConf NYC, a practical design-and-development conference centred on performance, accessibility, and hands-on sessions.
Date: September 24-25, 2025
Location: Ibiza, Spain
hosting.com is attending and supporting the Ibiza Super Summit, a two-day retreat for agency founders featuring workshops, discussions, and relaxed evening networking.
Date: September 9, 2025
Location: The Shack, Manchester, UK
hosting.com is hosting Agency Table Manchester, an intimate gathering where agency leaders connect and share ideas.
Date: August 27-29, 2025
Location: Oregon Convention Center, Portland, USA
hosting.com is sponsoring WordCamp US, a leading WordPress community event bringing together agencies, developers, and creators for three days.
Date: June 5-7, 2025
Location: Congress Center Basel, Switzerland
hosting.com is sponsoring WordCamp Europe, one of the largest global WordPress events featuring workshops, community sessions, and collaboration across three days.
Webinars
Date and time: June 17, 2026 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT
Speaker: Daphne Monro
Learn how to build AI marketing workflows that connect real business data, automate recurring tasks, and reduce operational overhead.
Date: June 23, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Join Nathan Ingram for a walkthrough of the content audit process agencies use to organize redirects, review old content, and make smarter migration decisions before launch day.
Date: June 2, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
What happens when AI stops generating snippets to paste and starts working directly inside your project workflow? Join us live to find out.
Date: May 26, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Learn advanced Cloudflare techniques to fine-tune caching, tighten security, and improve consistency across your sites.
Date: May 19, 2026 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT
Speaker: Dave Plunkett
Join Dave Plunkett from Collaboration Junkie for a practical livestream on how agencies can build trusted partnerships and simple systems that turn referrals into a more consistent source of growth.
Date: May 12, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Nathan Ingram will lead a practical walkthrough of Cloudflare setup, including DNS migration, SSL configuration, and the changes that most often break sites.
Date: April 28, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
In this livestream, Nathan breaks down everything you need to know about image optimization, plus practical strategies you can implement to cut load times without sacrificing quality.
Date: April 14, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speakers: Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content, and Olly Feldman, Head of Global Sales
A practical look at how recommendations shape discovery, trust, and sales conversations, and what that means for how agencies grow.
Date/time: March 25, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Chris Hinds, COO of Equalize Digital
Turn your accessibility backlog into a structured service offering by learning how to prioritize fixes, create repeatable workflows, and position accessibility as a revenue-generating part of your agency.
Date/time: March 24, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Rewrite your website faster and more effectively by learning a simple audit process and AI-assisted workflow that turns vague messaging into clear, client-focused copy.
Date/time: March 10, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Learn how to set pricing with confidence by aligning your services to the value you deliver, avoiding common underpricing traps, and creating a structure that supports sustainable growth.
Date/time: February 24, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Learn how to confidently explain website security to clients, set clear expectations, and position protection as an essential part of every project rather than an afterthought.
Date/time: February 10, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Recognize and work through imposter syndrome by learning how to reframe self-doubt, build confidence, and continue leading your business even during moments of uncertainty.
Date/time: January 27, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Daphne Monro
Learn how to use video, transcripts, and structured content to help search engines and AI better understand your pages while building trust and improving visibility.
Date/time: January 20, 2026 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Fix missing and unreliable WordPress emails by understanding how delivery works, why messages fail, and how to set up authentication and services that consistently reach the inbox.
Date/time: January 6, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Learn how to balance client work with long-term growth by building simple planning habits and execution systems that help your business move forward, even when you are busy.
Date/time: December 16, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Take your starter site further by learning how to add custom functionality, refine your plugin stack, and create a reusable build system that reduces repetitive work across every project.
Date/time: December 2, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Lay the groundwork for faster, more consistent builds by setting up a reusable starter site that streamlines your workflow and reduces project setup time.
Date/time: November 19, 2026 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM UK
Speaker: Stephen Neville, CEO of BugHerd, and Richard O’Brien, Head of Product at BugHerd
Learn how to turn scattered feedback and unclear requests into a structured communication process that builds trust, reduces rework, and keeps client projects moving forward with confidence.
Date/time: November 18, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Learn how to use practical AI workflows to turn incomplete client input into clear, usable content that keeps projects moving and eliminates costly delays.
Date/time: November 13, 2025 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT
Speaker: Hans Skillrud, cofounder Termageddon
Understand how website policies and cookie compliance work together to protect your store, reduce legal risk, and build customer trust through clear, transparent data practices.
Date/time: November 11, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Get your WooCommerce store ready for peak season with practical steps to improve performance, protect checkout, and maximize holiday revenue when traffic is at its highest.
Date/Time: November 4, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
Turn referrals into a consistent growth channel by learning how to attract better-fit clients through trust, positioning, and a simple, repeatable system that works without relying on sales tactics.
Date: October 28, 2025
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
A practical session breaking down the Domain Name System, covering registrars, nameservers, CNAMEs, and propagation, with troubleshooting guidance and tips for managing DNS services like Cloudflare.
Date: September 30, 2025
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
A blueprint for managing client websites on your own hosting.com server, covering account setup, backups, security, and the business case for offering hosting as part of your care plan.
Date: September 9, 2025
Speaker: Daphne Monro
A step-by-step approach to auditing client sites using tools like Screaming Frog, Google Search Console, and Ahrefs, covering technical issues, Core Web Vitals, structured data, and actionable reporting.
Date: August 5, 2025
Speaker: Daphne Monro
A tactical session on optimising for AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, exploring how LLMs use web content and what practical steps boost visibility in AI-generated answers.
Date: July 15, 2025
Speaker: Nathan Ingram
A simple 4-part formula for writing better AI prompts, helping you guide tools like ChatGPT more effectively and get usable results without constant rewrites.
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