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Graphic for Talking to clients about website security
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
AgencyAgency Success teamSecuring Your Site

Livestream: Talking to clients about website security

Explain website security in ways clients understand

Many client security issues stem from confusion about responsibility and timing, not neglect. 

Led by Nathan Ingram, Agency Trainer at hosting.com, this session draws on real agency conversations around hosting, updates, backups, and security. Nathan shares practical ways to talk through these topics without technical overload, helping clients understand both what matters and why it matters before something goes wrong. 

This free livestream takes place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT and focuses on clearer security communication that supports stronger care plans and fewer reactive client conversations. 

If you missed the live event, you can watch the full recording on YouTube or scan through the transcript.

What this session will help you do

This session focuses on practical guidance for client communication and website security. Topics include: 

  • Why education builds more trust than fear when discussing security 

  • How to explain security concepts using simple, relatable language 

  • A four-part framework for presenting care plans clearly and consistently 

  • How to position security as a shared responsibility with clients 

Agency owners and web professionals who want more confident, structured security discussions will find this session especially useful. Whether you are refining an existing care plan or rebuilding your approach, you will leave with guidance you can apply immediately. 

Register to improve how you handle security conversations with clients. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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