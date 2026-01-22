Explain website security in ways clients understand

Many client security issues stem from confusion about responsibility and timing, not neglect.

Led by Nathan Ingram, Agency Trainer at hosting.com, this session draws on real agency conversations around hosting, updates, backups, and security. Nathan shares practical ways to talk through these topics without technical overload, helping clients understand both what matters and why it matters before something goes wrong.

This free livestream takes place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT and focuses on clearer security communication that supports stronger care plans and fewer reactive client conversations.

If you missed the live event, you can watch the full recording on YouTube or scan through the transcript.