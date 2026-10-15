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Livestream: Getting away without falling apart: a two-week vacation plan for agency owners
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
AgencyAgency Success

Livestream: Getting away without falling apart: a two-week vacation plan for agency owners

Your agency can survive without you for a week 

When you're the person responsible for every client, every website, and every unexpected problem, taking a vacation can feel like more trouble than it's worth. 

You might worry about a website going down, a client needing an urgent response, or returning to an inbox full of problems. So you keep putting off that trip, or you bring your laptop and spend your vacation checking in on work. 

For solo agency owners, stepping away takes planning. And that preparation can make all the difference. 

Join hosting.com and Nathan Ingram on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for our next Agency Success livestream. 

Nathan will walk through a practical two-week preparation plan to help agency owners set client expectations, safeguard the websites they manage, and establish a process for handling issues while they're away. 

Getting away without falling apart: a two-week vacation plan for agency owners 
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026  
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT  
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, 

A little preparation goes a long way 

Taking time off shouldn't mean spending your vacation waiting for something to go wrong. Nathan will walk through how to prepare your business so you can step away with greater confidence. 

You'll learn: 

  • What's keeping you tied to your desk. Identify the responsibilities, habits, and concerns that make taking time off difficult, especially when you're the only person running the business. 

  • How to prepare in two weeks. Follow a practical plan for organizing your workload, addressing outstanding tasks, and getting ready to leave. 

  • How to keep clients and websites taken care of. Set expectations with clients, prepare for potential website issues, and reduce the likelihood of interruptions during your time away. 

If you're a solo agency owner who hasn't taken a proper vacation in years, or someone who takes time off but never fully disconnects, this session is for you. 

Your next vacation deserves more than an out-of-office reply. Join us on November 17 and learn how to prepare your agency for time away. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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