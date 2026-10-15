Your agency can survive without you for a week

When you're the person responsible for every client, every website, and every unexpected problem, taking a vacation can feel like more trouble than it's worth.

You might worry about a website going down, a client needing an urgent response, or returning to an inbox full of problems. So you keep putting off that trip, or you bring your laptop and spend your vacation checking in on work.

For solo agency owners, stepping away takes planning. And that preparation can make all the difference.

Join hosting.com and Nathan Ingram on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for our next Agency Success livestream.

Nathan will walk through a practical two-week preparation plan to help agency owners set client expectations, safeguard the websites they manage, and establish a process for handling issues while they're away.

Getting away without falling apart: a two-week vacation plan for agency owners

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram,