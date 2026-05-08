From idea to production in minutes, deploy secure, globally distributed AI apps with the infrastructure, protection, and reliability your users depend on.
Trusted by the world’s top enterprises
We power experiences for some of the biggest brands in the world.
Website hosting built for success
The premium hosting services you need to build a fast and successful website. Get started with web hosting in just minutes.
Need more power and flexibility? VPS Hosting gives you dedicated resources,
root access and the freedom to handle high-traffic sites or custom setups.
Need more power but don’t want to manage everything yourself? Managed VPS hosting gives you dedicated resources and flexibility.
Get all the benefits of our optimized WordPress hosting, plus more hands-on management tools.
We built our WordPress hosting on high-performance infrastructure to deliver exactly that. It’s speed you can feel, and uptime you can count on.
The stats speak for themselves.
Features built for better hosting, with hosting.com
Our platform is tuned for speed with LiteSpeed caching and smart resource management, ensuring your site runs smoothly and efficiently under any load.
Our in-house team is available 24/7/365. Real people ready to help, whether it's 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.
bolted on
Every plan includes free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, brute force defence, and malware scanning to keep your site safe from day one
Switching hosts? We'll handle the migration of your site, databases, files, and emails. Minimal downtime, no drama.
Built by experts for experts
We keep your site fast, stable, and ready for whatever’s next. Every plan runs on serious hardware AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS. Built to scale, so you’re covered whether it’s a personal blog or a global ecommerce empire.
That means better SEO rankings, lower bounce rates & higher conversion rates!
clocks out
Our in-house team is available 24/7/365. Real people ready to help, whether it's 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.
Already have a Website? Let us do the hard work for you and transfer it for free! Ask us how!
Give our high-speed hosting service a try completely risk-free!
Hosting.com is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!
Smarter tools. Expert results.
With hosting.com, you get more than space on a server you get
performance, security, and the confidence your site is built to last.
Our AI-powered website builder lets you create a site that’s visually polished, technically sound, and aligned with your brand. From eCommerce to client bookings to professional portfolios, you can launch a high-performing site in minutes.AI Site Builder Starting at $4.99 / moStart building
Developer-friendly features like SSH access, WP-CLI, and staging environments give you full control to build, test, and deploy with confidence.
Free SSL, automated backups, DDoS protection, and malware scanning run 24/7. Set it once and forget it – we handle the threats so you can focus on growing your business.
What our customers have to say
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
This is my second Reseller programThis is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.
John Cubbin
Who’s behind the brand
Hosting.com is built by people who believe hosting should be as reliable as the technology behind it. We combine decades of industry experience with a forward-thinking approach, creating solutions that work for businesses of every size. From first-time site owners to global enterprises, we’ve got the tech and the team to support you.
- Our mission
We provide a global hosting platform that helps people succeed online. Powered by advanced infrastructure, backed by expert service, and shaped by a people-first philosophy, we make the complex simple. We give you tools and support that deliver real results, and we show up. Every time. Because trust isn’t a slogan here. It’s a promise.Read more
- Our people
Behind every server, control panel, and line of code is a team of skilled engineers, product specialists, and customer success managers. We hire for expertise and invest in our people so they can deliver the best for you.Read more
- Our support team
A team of trained professionals are available 24/7, ready to tackle technical challenges and guide you through solutions. Whether you need configuration advice, troubleshooting, or performance optimization, you’ll speak to someone who knows the technology inside out.Read more
Tech support? We’re always here.
Our expert hosting.com engineers are available 24/7, bringing deep technical knowledge to help you choose the right plan, configure it for peak performance, and keep your site running flawlessly.