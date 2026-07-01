*2 year purchase required.
.Online domain registration
- Custom Nameservers
- Free DNS Management
- ID Protection Option
- Domain Theft Protection
- 24/7/365 Guru Support
Buy a .online domain
Hosting.com offers you quick, easy and affordable .online web domain registrations! Search for your .online domain now.
It's a highly versatile and brandable TLD that instantly signals your business or project is active and available on the internet. It's the perfect alternative if your ideal .com name is already taken.
The best .online domain registration company
At hosting.com, you get the very best .online Domain Registration support, features and ease of use! Learn all about why hosting.com features the top .online Domain Registration solutions below!
- Step 1
Easy .online Domain Registration
From our friendly support team to our handy domain help guides to our user-friendly control panel, we make sure you get the easiest to use .online Domain Registration solutions. At hosting.com, your .online Domain Registration features the My hosting.com control panel. Use it to lock your domain from being transferred without your permission, setup custom nameservers and much more!
- Step 2
.online Domain Registration Security
Your .online Domain Registration features Domain Theft Protection. That means nobody can transfer your domain away from hosting.com without your permission! You should also consider ID Protection, hiding your personal information from the WHOIS directory to help protect yourself from spam and scams!
- Step 3
.online Domain Registration Support
Do you have any .online Domain Registration questions? Our expert 24/7/365 Guru Crew Support team has answers! They’re friendly, knowledgeable and standing by this very instant to help. Just contact them via live chat, phone or email!
Domain registration options: Featured TLDs
Our featured TLDs give you the flexibility to stand out, build trust, and connect with the right audience.
.online domain registration alternatives: Popular ccTLDs
Country specific TLDs are an excellent way communicate that your site has content targeted for a specific country or region.
Industry best solutions hosting.com
Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments!
Looking for something else?
No problem. We offer hundreds of domain extensions to match your brand and audience—from regional choices like .co.uk and .us, to industry favourites such as .tech, .store, and .online. Whether you’re building a local business or a global brand, you’ll find the perfect fit here. Ready to explore? Just click the button below to find your domain.
Hosting to go with your domain
Registering your domain is simple, fast, and affordable. Pair it with our high-performance hosting packages and you’ll have everything you need in one place. We’ve got flexible options built for speed, security, and growth.
*The promotional price shows the term with the best pricing and changes depending on plan. View all plans to see additional term options. The plan will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term.
**Please see terms of service
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Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
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Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
.online domain registration FAQs
As a customer, you get access to our user-friendly portal My hosting.com. This easy-to-use portal is where you can setup auto-renewal of your domain, manage your nameservers, setup registrar lock, DNS Management, renew your domain and much more.
Domains and web hosting are closely related, but separate services. A domain is the name used for your website. For example, hosting.com is our domain. Hosting, on the other hand, is what is needed to have your website appear online. Hosting is the space on a server where the files that your website is made of are stored.
Yes! To ensure the smoothest transfer process possible, you will want to make sure you have the EPP (Extensible Provisioning Protocol) code from your current domain registrar, the domain name is unlocked and the domain’s contact information is current. You can find everything you need to transfer your domain to hosting.com, here.
DNS propagation can take 24-48 hours to finish once you complete your domain’s nameserver settings update. You won’t be able to use your domain during this period. You can bypass DNS to see your site with the host’s file or a Shared URL though.
In addition to offering transfers and domain registrations, hosting.com also offers high speed hosting solutions to help you get your site up and running. Whether you have a brand new site or an enterprise level eCommerce website, hosting.com has a hosting solution that will fit your specific needs.
Domain extensions were also created alongside DNS in an effort to organize domains into logical categories. These extensions were also called top-level domains (TLDs). When launched, each TLD option served a specific purpose. While this is still somewhat true today, the rules regarding who can register a specific domain extension is not even close to as strict as how it used to be. There were 7 domain extensions that were launched in 1985. These TLDs were:
- .com – The .com TLD was intended only for commercial-based websites. .com has since grown into the most popular TLD option, and the competition isn’t even close!
- .edu. – Designed for US education institutions
- .gov – Used by United States government agencies
- .mil – Designed for United States military entities
- .net – Originally intended for sites referencing internet information
- .org – A non-restricted TLD that is an abbreviation for “organization”
- .int – Launched specifically for intergovernmental organizations and international treaties
Location Specific Domain Extensions
Those first 7 domain extensions were also commonly known as gTLDs, or generic top-level domains. Sites within a gTLD are intended to cover the same topic or category. ccTLDs, or country code tep-level domains, is another classification of TLDs. ccTLDs were launched with the intent of classifying websites based on their geographical location. Much like how gTLD restrictions are no longer enforced or regulated, ccTLD registrants are widely no longer location restricted. However, this is not the case for all country-specific domain extensions. The first available ccTLDs were:
- .us – United States-based sites
- .uk – United Kingdom-based sites
- .il – Israel-based sites
Shortly after the first 3 ccTLDs were introduced, a number of other options were launched. These ccTLds were:
- .au – Australia-based sites
- .de – Germany-based sites
- .fi – Finland-based sites
- .fr – France-based sites
- .jp – Japan-based sites
- .kr – Republic of Korea-based sites
- .nl – Netherland-based sites
- .se – Sweden-based sites