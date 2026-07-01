.Online domain registration

  • Custom Nameservers
  • Free DNS Management
  • ID Protection Option
  • Domain Theft Protection
  • 24/7/365 Guru Support

*2 year purchase required.

Buy a .online domain

Hosting.com offers you quick, easy and affordable .online web domain registrations! Search for your .online domain now.

It's a highly versatile and brandable TLD that instantly signals your business or project is active and available on the internet. It's the perfect alternative if your ideal .com name is already taken.

Buy a .online domain

The best .online domain registration company

At hosting.com, you get the very best .online Domain Registration support, features and ease of use! Learn all about why hosting.com features the top .online Domain Registration solutions below!

  • Step 1

    Easy .online Domain Registration

    From our friendly support team to our handy domain help guides to our user-friendly control panel, we make sure you get the easiest to use .online Domain Registration solutions. At hosting.com, your .online Domain Registration features the My hosting.com control panel. Use it to lock your domain from being transferred without your permission, setup custom nameservers and much more!

  • Step 2

    .online Domain Registration Security

    Your .online Domain Registration features Domain Theft Protection. That means nobody can transfer your domain away from hosting.com without your permission! You should also consider ID Protection, hiding your personal information from the WHOIS directory to help protect yourself from spam and scams!

  • Step 3

    .online Domain Registration Support

    Do you have any .online Domain Registration questions? Our expert 24/7/365 Guru Crew Support team has answers! They’re friendly, knowledgeable and standing by this very instant to help. Just contact them via live chat, phone or email!

Domain registration options: Featured TLDs

Our featured TLDs give you the flexibility to stand out, build trust, and connect with the right audience.

.online domain registration alternatives: Popular ccTLDs

Country specific TLDs are an excellent way communicate that your site has content targeted for a specific country or region.

Industry best solutions hosting.com

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments!

Looking for something else?

No problem. We offer hundreds of domain extensions to match your brand and audience—from regional choices like .co.uk and .us, to industry favourites such as .tech, .store, and .online. Whether you’re building a local business or a global brand, you’ll find the perfect fit here. Ready to explore? Just click the button below to find your domain.

Looking for something else?

Hosting to go with your domain

Registering your domain is simple, fast, and affordable. Pair it with our high-performance hosting packages and you’ll have everything you need in one place. We’ve got flexible options built for speed, security, and growth.

*The promotional price shows the term with the best pricing and changes depending on plan. View all plans to see additional term options. The plan will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term.
**Please see terms of service

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Our Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

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Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

.online domain registration FAQs

As a customer, you get access to our user-friendly portal My hosting.com. This easy-to-use portal is where you can setup auto-renewal of your domain, manage your nameservers, setup registrar lock, DNS Management, renew your domain and much more.

Domains and web hosting are closely related, but separate services. A domain is the name used for your website. For example, hosting.com is our domain. Hosting, on the other hand, is what is needed to have your website appear online. Hosting is the space on a server where the files that your website is made of are stored.

Yes! To ensure the smoothest transfer process possible, you will want to make sure you have the EPP (Extensible Provisioning Protocol) code from your current domain registrar, the domain name is unlocked and the domain’s contact information is current. You can find everything you need to transfer your domain to hosting.com, here.

DNS propagation can take 24-48 hours to finish once you complete your domain’s nameserver settings update. You won’t be able to use your domain during this period. You can bypass DNS to see your site with the host’s file or a Shared URL though.

In addition to offering transfers and domain registrations, hosting.com also offers high speed hosting solutions to help you get your site up and running. Whether you have a brand new site or an enterprise level eCommerce website, hosting.com has a hosting solution that will fit your specific needs.

Domain extensions were also created alongside DNS in an effort to organize domains into logical categories. These extensions were also called top-level domains (TLDs). When launched, each TLD option served a specific purpose. While this is still somewhat true today, the rules regarding who can register a specific domain extension is not even close to as strict as how it used to be. There were 7 domain extensions that were launched in 1985. These TLDs were:

  • .com – The .com TLD was intended only for commercial-based websites. .com has since grown into the most popular TLD option, and the competition isn’t even close!
  • .edu. – Designed for US education institutions
  • .gov – Used by United States government agencies
  • .mil – Designed for United States military entities
  • .net – Originally intended for sites referencing internet information
  • .org – A non-restricted TLD that is an abbreviation for “organization”
  • .int – Launched specifically for intergovernmental organizations and international treaties

Location Specific Domain Extensions

Those first 7 domain extensions were also commonly known as gTLDs, or generic top-level domains. Sites within a gTLD are intended to cover the same topic or category. ccTLDs, or country code tep-level domains, is another classification of TLDs. ccTLDs were launched with the intent of classifying websites based on their geographical location. Much like how gTLD restrictions are no longer enforced or regulated, ccTLD registrants are widely no longer location restricted. However, this is not the case for all country-specific domain extensions. The first available ccTLDs were:

  • .us – United States-based sites
  • .uk – United Kingdom-based sites
  • .il – Israel-based sites

Shortly after the first 3 ccTLDs were introduced, a number of other options were launched. These ccTLds were:

  • .au – Australia-based sites
  • .de – Germany-based sites
  • .fi – Finland-based sites
  • .fr – France-based sites
  • .jp – Japan-based sites
  • .kr – Republic of Korea-based sites
  • .nl – Netherland-based sites
  • .se – Sweden-based sites

A domain transfer is simply the process of changing a registrar of a domain to a new designated domain registrar. When you transfer your domain, all of the domain’s billing and administration information are also moved to the new domain registrar.

Not all domain registration companies offer web hosting. Likewise, not all web hosting companies offer domain registrations. At hosting.com, we offer both! At hosting.com, we offer the quickest, easiest and affordable domain registrations. Not only that, you’ll also get the benefit of our our high performance web hosting. When your domains are registered with the same company where you host your websites, you greatly simplify the administration portion of managing your websites.

If you host your sites with hosting.com, you’re already aware of our user-friendly, high performance platform available with our Shared, Reseller, VPS and Dedicated Servers. Just think of how much more convenient it will be for you when all of your website data (domain and hosting) are all located with a single company. This is even more convenient when you own and manage a number of websites.

At hosting.com, we have world class web hosting support. Our Guru Crew team is known for being extremely friendly and knowledgeable. If your domain is registered elsewhere, our team may not be able to assist you as quickly since they do not have ready access to your domain registration information. You will have to request assistance from your domain registrar in some instances, who won’t be able to offer the same top-notch service that our team is able and trained to offer you.

If you follow the tips we have listed above, you should be able to transfer your domain without any difficulties. Are you ready to begin transferring your domains? Here are step by step instructions on how to complete your domain transfer from your current domain registrar to hosting.com.

  1. To begin, you will first want to log into your My hosting.com customer portal.
  2. At the top of your My hosting.com account, you will see Domains within the menu. Click Domains to view the drop down and select Transfer Domains To Us.
  3. You will be directed to our Domain Transfer form. Simply enter the name of your domain into the Domain Name text field. You will also need to enter an Authorization Code into the appropriate text field. This is where you will want to enter your EPP/authorization code. Click the Add To Cart button once you have completed these fields.
  4. You will directed to the Domains configuration page. This is where you can add a number of features including ID Protection. You will also be able to set custom nameservers if you desire them. Click the Continue button once you have completed the configuration for the domain you are transferring.
  5. You will be shown the price of the domain transfer. Click Checkout to continue.
  6. Complete the checkout form with your information, billing address, domain registrant information and your payment details. Review the Terms of Service and click the Complete Order button once you have filled out the page.

Below are some tips to ensure that you have a quick and easy domain transfer:

  • Make sure that you own the domain. Hosting.com is unable to transfer domains that you do not own.
  • Make sure that your domain isn’t currently locked. A locked domain is one that can’t be transferred to another registrar. Is your domain currently locked? Just make sure to contact your current domain registrar to remove the lock and continue with the transfer of the domain to hosting.com.
  • Make sure that all of the domain’s contact information is current. Each domain name record will contain both a technical contact and an administrative contact, though this can be the same person. When you initiate the domain name transfer, those contacts will be notified by email. If the information is incorrect, you will not receive that email and this could delay the transfer of the domain name. To be safe, always check the contact information first just to ensure it is both up to date and accurate.
  • Make sure to have your Extensible Provisioning Protocol (EPP) code handy. This may sound like a complicated code, but in reality an EPP code is just an extra layer of security to ensure that you have the authorization to move the domain to the new registrar. If you’re not sure what your EPP code is, just contact your current domain registrar and they will be able to get this code for you.

To get a complete understanding of what a domain extension is, you have to go back in time to the 1980s. Back in the early days of the internet, you needed to type out an internet protocol (IP) address in order to access a host on a network. An IP address is simply a string of numbers and periods. Computers were able to communicate with each other using IP addresses. If this sounds complicated, it’s because it was. There weren’t powerful search engines back then either, like we have now, to help you navigate to the site you wanted. While there weren’t many computers that were connected to the internet back in the 80’s, the only way to access a website was to remember the IP addresses for each site and type it in. Sounds messy, right?

Clearly a better, more efficient solution was needed. The solution that was created was the domain name system (DNS). DNS is basically an IP address database. Instead of having to remember an IP address to access a website, you type the domain name into the browser. DNS translates this entered domain name into an IP address that computers understand and are able to communicate with. When your domain is entered into their browser, DNS translates it into an IP address because that is what computers understand. You are then directed to the requested website.

Before we discuss which domain extension you should use, let’s first explore a few basic tips to help you register the perfect domain name.

  1. Domain Availability – Is the domain that you want to use actually available. Use the easy hosting.com domain name search to easily search for domain availability!
  2. Don’t Be Afraid Of Simplicity – While you want your domain name to be memorable and unique, you don’t want to get too cute with the spelling, especially if it means your visitors will have a hard time typing it out in their browser.
  3. Avoid Hyphens – Very similar to tip #1, you’ll want to avoid using special characters like hyphens as this may confuse your visitors. You want to make it as easy as possible for them!
  4. Keep It Short – The fewer characters in your domain name, the easier it will be for your visitors to type it into their browser. (Are you starting to see a pattern of simplicity with these tips?)
  5. Pull Out A Thesaurus – There are a lot of great domain names that have already been registered, but there are endless options that still are not owned. Use a thesaurus to find similar words if you find that a number of domains you are interested in that have already been registered by other users.
  6. Geographic Terms – Are you a local business? Consider using your city or business location within your domain name.

With hundreds of domain extensions to choose from, you may be overwhelmed picking the right one. We’re here to help!

  • When In Doubt, Choose .com – The .com TLD is far and away the most popular and recognized domain extension. You can’t really go wrong with the .com TLD!
  • Or Don’t Pick .com… – While a .com domain extension might seem like the obvious choice, its popularity means a lot of the most popular domain options have already been scooped up. Luckily there are hundreds of other domain extensions to choose from!
  • Make The Logical Choice – There are hundreds of domain extension options because there are endless website topics. Do you run a limousine company? Consider the .limo extension. Do you run an art studio? Consider the .studio domain extension. Is your site a blog? Choose the .blog domain extension. You’re bound to found a logical domain extension to use for your site.
  • Consider A Domain Extension Hack – If you really want a memorable domain, consider a domain hack with your choice of TLD. A domain hack incorporates the domain extension into your domain name. Some examples are rad.io, instagr.am and sca.red.