Search hundreds of domain extensions with clear, upfront pricing for registration, renewal and transfers. No hidden costs or surprises, just the right domain to get started and keep growing.
Full domains list & pricing
- Free DNS management
- Domain theft protection
- Optional WHOIS & ID privacy
- 24/7 in-house support
- 4.7 on TrustPilot
Pricing Questions
The first year is often a promotional rate; the domain then renews at the standard price. We show both here so you always know what it costs long term.
If a domain expires and is not renewed in time, it enters a redemption period. To recover it you pay the redemption fee shown plus the standard renewal fee. It is not the registration price, and you avoid it entirely by keeping auto-renew on.
Every domain includes free DNS management, domain theft protection, and 24/7 in-house support. Optionally you can add WHOIS and ID privacy on eligible extensions and domain renewal protection.
The transfer price for each extension is in the table above, and for most extensions a transfer adds a year to your registration. You will need the EPP code from your current registrar.
Prices are shown before tax; any applicable tax or VAT is calculated at checkout based on your location.
Yes, most extensions can be registered from one to ten years, and you can set auto-renew so it never lapses by accident.
Found the one?
Register it, or bring a domain you already own. Both take a couple of minutes.
Domain Redemption Fees
If your domain expires and goes into redemption there is a fee we pay to the registry on your behalf to redeem it. Here are prices below. If you pay in another currency than USD we will convert to your local currency.
|Tld
|Price
.com, .net, .org, .info, .biz
$100
.ag, .blackfriday, .diet, .ec, .flowers, .guitars, .hiv, .md, .mg, .nf, .property
$300
.ai, .game, .id, .kyoto, .lat, .movie, .sc, .so, .sport, .sucks, .versicherung, .zuerich, .watches
$700
.new, .theatre, .tickets
$1000
.auto, .cars, .car, .bank, .insurance, .juegos, .ki, .lotto, .pr, .storage
$3150
.dealer, .inc, .protection, .rich, .security, .trust, .voting
$5000
.sexy
$6000
.spreadbetting
$60000
All other domains
$250