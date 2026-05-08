Pick your OS. Configure your stack. Scale when it suits you. Our Linux VPS Hosting gives developers and technical teams the freedom to work their way. Backed by fast NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and a 99.9% uptime SLA.
Take full control with self-managed VPS hosting
- Built for speed with NVMe storage and AMD EPYC processors
- Global 24/7/365 in-house support
- Full root access and Linux OS choices
- Scale up anytime with guaranteed resources
Save up to 50%. Plans from $9.99/mo (was $19.99/mo)
Choose the right plan for you
- High performance
- Scalable at any time
- Full root access
- Useful add-ons available
- 10 global data center locations
Smart solutions for your online growth
VPS hosting with dedicated resources designed to grow with your business needs.
High performance infrastructure
We’ve paired NVMe storage, AMD EPYC processors, and redundant networking with real-time support from system admins to deliver high availability and serious speed.
Customizable and scalable
Configure your VPS to fit your project. Choose your CPU, RAM, and storage. Need more later? Scale up individual resources on demand with zero downtime.
Full root access
You’re in charge. Install what you want, tweak configurations, and run your environment your way. You can reboot, reload, or rebuild your server from your control panel anytime.
Choice of Linux OS
Deploy with the Linux distribution that fits your stack: Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Debian 12, AlmaLinux 9. Easily reinstall or switch OS versions whenever you need.
Freedom to install tools and apps
Run your own code, containers, scripts, and software. Even tools that don’t play nice on shared or managed hosting. It’s your server, not ours.
Managed or unmanaged VPS hosting?
It’s easy to see that virtual private servers (VPS) are the future of hosting. Not only is VPS hosting immensely popular, but it’s also one of the most powerful platforms upon which to host complicated websites and apps that would easily exceed the demands of typical shared hosting. That’s because as clients are piled up on shared computers, each starts to fight one another for the scarce resources available.
But VPS hosting flips the script. Instead of sharing resources with other sites and clients, you’ll get your own dedicated resources under a virtual private server. And if you have a competent team and you don’t need the assistance of managed hosting, you can get all the power of a VPS while also retaining control over all aspects of your VPS. It’s known as unmanaged VPS hosting, and it’s one of the best ways to save money on support that you don’t need.
We’re the smarter choice
Choose hosting.com for VPS hosting that delivers speed, security, scalability, and full control, giving your business reliable, worry-free performance.
Global datacenters
Host closer to your audience for faster load times.
Support that’s always on
24/7/365 in-house help whenever you need it.
Flexible products
Scale up, switch plans, or expand with ease.
Transparency
No hidden fees, no confusing fine print, no surprises.
Performance-first tech
NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and Anycast DNS are standard on every plan.
Trusted by millions
Over 3 million sites hosted and counting.
OS Options
Run your VPS on your choice of these Operating Systems.
Extend your VPS with add-ons
Manage your websites with an easy control panel.
Boost server stability and isolate workloads.
Speed up your website with advanced caching.
Block all malware and keep your server secure.
Managed vs. Unmanaged servers
|Feature
|Unmanaged VPS
|Managed VPS
|Datacenter power/network
|✅
|✅
|Dual power/network uplinks
|✅
|✅
|RAID storage
|✅
|✅
|Full root access
|✅
|❌
|OS & control panel updates
|❌
|✅
|Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime, etc.)
|❌
|✅
|Access to Level 3 Support
|✅
|✅
|Proactive SRE support
|❌
|✅
|Custom system configs
|✅
|On request
|Backups
|Optional
|Daily
|SLA
|99.9% (power/network)
|99.9%+
Which product is right for you?
Managed VPS Hosting
Want power without the sysadmin workload? Let us handle updates and patches while you focus on growth.See plans
Virtual Dedicated Server
Need maximum performance with zero management hassle? Managed VDS gives you dedicated resources, high availability, and enterprise-grade power, managed by our experts.See plans
Dedicated Servers
No neighbours. No sharing. Just raw performance and full hardware control for resource-intensive apps.See plans
Questions? We’re here to help.
Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
What our customers have to say
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Unmanaged VPS hosting FAQs
VPS is an abbreviation for “virtual private server”. A VPS works by dividing a physical server into separate virtual machines. Each of these virtual machines, or virtual private servers, operate completely independently from one another. In other words, each VPS has its own operating system as well as allocation of resources like RAM, CPU and disk space. This provides you with an environment that closely mimics that of a Dedicated Server, without the costs associated with it.
If you are looking for an easy upgrade from your Shared Hosting account and want to continue using an intuitive control panel like cPanel, we recommend that you select a Managed VPS account. Our expert support team can even seamlessly migrate your existing website into a Managed VPS for free!
If, on the other hand, you are an experienced developer who is comfortable working with command line and want root access so you can fully customize your server, an Unmanaged VPS would be a better option for you.
Custom Operating Systems– Another way you can customize your VPS to your specific needs is with your choice of Linux operating systems. Select from the best versions of Ubuntu, CentOS or Debian. If you’re in the middle of a project and want change to a different version or a different OS entirely, you can change and re-load your operating system on demand whenever you want!
Custom Software– Not only is your VPS custom, it’s also extremely flexible. That’s because you get full root access offering you administrative level control. You will have the flexibility needed to install and run software not supported in a managed hosting environment. We even give you full boot, shutdown and reboot control!
Custom VPS Management– While our virtual private server plans are designed to be managed with command line, you have the option to add cPanel for your VPS management! cPanel is an extremely easy to use control panel. Use it to manage everything including your files, databases, email and sites. When you add cPanel, you also have the option to add Softaculous! Use Softaculous to install today’s most popular software with just a single click. Setup WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, Magento, PrestaShop and more! You’ll also get automatically notified when a new version of your software is released. Easily log into your cPanel control panel, click the Softaculous icon and update your software with a single click!
Custom Data Centre Location– If there weren’t enough customization options already, we also offer worldwide data centre location options! Choose a datacentre that is closer to you or your visitors for reduced latency and ultimate performance!
Would you prefer a fully managed hosting solution? Take a moment to review our Managed VPS Hosting offering. These plans include both the user-friendly cPanel control panel in addition to our HostGuard Management.
At hosting.com, our motto is “Our Speed, Your Success”. That’s for good reason too, because we understand that your site’s page load speed has a direct impact on your success. Just a 1-second delay in your page load speed can have a severe negative impact on your bounce rate and conversion rate. Even if you’re not running an eCommerce site, page speed also is correlated with visitor satisfaction level and your SEO rankings.
Think of the last slow site you visited. You likely hit the back button on your browser before you even finished waiting for the site to load. While there are a number of factors that determine how fast your site will perform, one of the most important determining factors is choice of web host. Choose the fast web host! Choose hosting.com!
What is really going to boost the performance of your site is our Turbo Boost option featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing VPS Hosting options. Our Turbo Boost VPS solution:
Uses less CPU and memory than Apache allowing for increased performance
Handles your connections faster and more efficiently
Provides enhanced stability
When you choose our Turbo Servers, you’re also going to get the option to use our Turbo Caching solution. Turbo Caching further increases page load speeds by storing the entire HTML contents of your pages in memory. That means your pages can be served without having to run PHP, offering the ultimate performance boost !
Turbo Boost is just one of the features included on our high speed, exclusive SwiftServer platform. Other speed enhancing solutions include:
SSD VPS – SSD, or solid state drives, is the next generation of hosting technology. Traditional, older hard disk drives (HDDS) use spinning disks and a read-write head to access your data. SSDs, on the other hand, use flash technology to access your data. This allows the SSD to quickly and directly access the data as opposed to waiting for the disk to spin to the location of it. SSD technology is found in smartphones and most laptops now because of its superior performance. In fact, sites hosted on SSDs offer up to 300% faster page loads compared to HDDs. Some VPS hosts claim to offer Solid State Drive Hosting, but they likely end up hosting only your OS or databases on SSDs. They don’t use SSD to host your files. At hosting.com, we use SSD for everything, including your files, meaning you get the biggest speed boost possible That’s why our SSD Hosting loads pages faster than our competition and why even we host our own site on solid state drives. You’re going to love them!
Choice Of Data Centre Locations – Another key factor in page load speed is how close your data is located to your visitors. If your data is located on one hemisphere, but your visitor is located on another hemisphere, it’s going to take some time for your site to reach your visitor. That’s why we offer multiple data centre locations allowing your VPS to be located as close to your site visitors as possible.
Free CDN – At hosting.com, you get a free CDN, or content delivery network. While our choice of data centres allows you to host your site close to your visitors, our CDN gets your site to them faster. That’s because our CDN determines the most efficient and fastest route to deliver your site from our data centre to your visitor. This is done automatically through the use of the CDN’s inter-connected, globally located servers.
You may also think that since you’ve customized your VPS, that you’re stuck with the resources that you originally selected when you created your account. That’s not true either. If you need additional resources after signing up for your account, that’s just a sign that your site is growing. It’s a sign of success. You shouldn’t be penalized because for this success. That’s why our VPS plans are completely scalable. Just contact our support team when you need more resources and we’ll be happy to help.
Are you concerned that you’ll outgrow your virtual private server account? Don’t be! Your site has additional room to grow at hosting.com because we can seamlessly upgrade you to one of our Dedicated Servers when a VPS no longer fits your needs.