White-labeled cPanel & WHM hosting, built on the same platform that powers 700,000 websites worldwide. You sell it. We run it.
Run your own hosting business on infrastructure that holds up.
- Fully white-label and brandable
- cPanel & WHM included, no restrictions
- LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, Softaculous, Monarx stack
- Free migrations and daily backups
- 24/7/365 expert support
What our customers have to say
This is my second Reseller programThis is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.
John Cubbin
Blown away with the whole experienceI'm blown away by their support - goes above and beyond every single time. I just asked for clarification on something, and next minute Zunaid has offered help that cut my time and brain drain down by a couple hours! Let alone the fun way the team communicate. It's uplifting every time I've needed a hand. And that's just the support! The actual product (hosting) is fantastic!! And the hosting portal is simple and intuitive. I couldn't be happier so far.
TJ Lily
There is no better supportThere is no better support than at Hosting.com. Always polite. Always professional. Always patient.
Jeff French
Pick your plan. Start selling today.
Every plan comes with unlimited bandwidth, daily backups, free SSL certificates, and instant setup. Plans scale up in cPanel accounts, disk space, and LVE CPU/RAM limits. No hidden upgrades, no broken promises.
- Automatic backups
- Unlimited websites & email accounts
- One-click installs
- WHM & cPanel included
- Money-back guarantee
Everything on every plan.
We run every server the same way. Every cPanel account on every reseller account comes with LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, Monarx, Softaculous auto installers and much more. You choose a reseller tier based on number of accounts, disk space allowance and LVE resource limits. Changing plans is simple and just a soft change on our side.
cPanel & WHM
You get access to the market‑leading control panel you already know, plus WHM access to manage multiple client accounts above it.
LiteSpeed Web Server
Our plans include a paid (full) LiteSpeed server license. It serves sites faster than Apache and works especially well with WordPress via LSCache for dramatic load‑time improvements.
CloudLinux
Adds security and performance to shared hosting by isolating each cPanel account to its own user, so one account can’t impact others.
Softaculous
Auto‑installer for 400+ of apps. Install WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Laravel and more in a couple of clicks. Great to get started quickly.
Monarx Security
Always‑on, proactive protection: Monarx scans file changes in real time (uploads, plugin changes, edits) so threats are caught as they happen rather than waiting for a customer to notice an infection.
MariaDB
A MySQL‑compatible database engine with performance benefits.
PHP Multi-Version
We support all major PHP versions and let you change PHP version per site, so different client sites can run what you need.
Node.js & Laravel
Run modern web apps alongside PHP sites. You also get Node support for frameworks like Angular/React/Vue within the same control panel environment.
Anycast DNS
Global Anycast DNS for faster responses and higher resilience, because DNS can be served from multiple locations.
Daily Backups
Daily backups of website files with incremental retention - plus database backups. Restore granularly (individual files) or download backups.
Free SSL Certificates
Automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL for every account/domain, plus the ability to install custom certificates if you need something more advanced.
12 Global Locations
Put your clients closer to their visitors. We offer hosting across 12 high‑standard facilities.
Fully White-Label
Your brand, your business. Our plans come with private nameservers and a brand‑forward experience so your customers see your business, not ours.
Compare reseller hosting plans
Scalable reseller hosting with unlimited bandwidth, daily backups, and full WHM access. Pick a plan based on how many client accounts you need.
SSD vs NVMe
At hosting.com we exclusively use AMD EPYC processors with fast NVMe SSD storage coupled with our generous LVE limits. Each account receives up to 50x the performance of some competitors.
Sequential Speed
Sequential speed refers to how quickly a storage drive can read or write large, continuous blocks of data, like copying a movie file or installing a game. A traditional SATA SSD is limited by its interface and typically reaches around 450–550 MB/s, which is already much faster than older hard drives. NVMe SSDs, however, use the much higher-bandwidth PCIe interface, allowing them to achieve speeds from about 2,000 MB/s on older PCIe 3.0 drives, up to 7,000 MB/s or more on PCIe 4.0, and even beyond 10,000 MB/s on the latest PCIe 5.0 models. This means NVMe drives can be many times faster than SATA SSDs when handling large files, resulting in quicker file transfers, faster installs, and better performance in data-heavy tasks, although the difference is less noticeable in everyday activities like booting your computer or opening apps.
How does reseller hosting work?
You get one WHM account. We handle the servers. You handle the business.
Create individual cPanel accounts for your clients within WHM. You set the packages, choose the limits, and give each client their own login. To them, it's your brand. To you, it's a scalable hosting business without the hardware headache.
- Create hosting packages with custom resource limits
- Set up feature lists to control what clients can access
- Suspend, terminate, or upgrade accounts in a few clicks
- Automate everything with WHMCS, Blesta, or Upmind via our full API
- Set up private nameservers so your brand is front and center
Moving to us? We'll do the heavy lifting.
Our dedicated migrations team takes care of both individual account moves and large‑scale reseller transfers. Whether you’re moving a handful of sites or hundreds of cPanel accounts, the migration is planned with you to minimise disruption. You can either provide cPanel/WHM backups or grant access, and our team will handle the transfer for you. Once everything is in place, we’ll let you know when it’s ready so you can update DNS at the right time.
All new reseller accounts include free migrations, handled by our in‑house team - this isn’t a self‑serve tool and you’re not left to figure it out alone.
Automate your business from day one.
Our full API integrates with the billing and provisioning tools you're already using. WHMCS, Blesta, and Upmind all work out of the box, so you can automate account creation, invoicing, and client management without touching it manually.
Building something custom? The API is fully documented and ready to go.
Running an agency? We've got you.
A lot of our resellers are agencies managing sites for clients. If that's you, we've built in a few things that make life easier: delegate panel access so your team can manage accounts without sharing your main login, easy package management across multiple clients, and support that knows what it's talking about when you call.
You focus on the client work. We'll make sure the hosting side never becomes a conversation.
Support that actually helps.
When something goes wrong at 2am, you want to reach someone who can fix it, not someone reading from a script. Our support team is in-house, available 24/7/365, and knows the platform inside out. Every reseller plan includes free migrations, a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, and an uptime SLA.
Good questions.
Here are the answers.
You buy a reseller plan from us, and it gives you a WHM account you can split into individual cPanel accounts for your clients. You set the prices, run it under your brand, and we handle the servers. Think of it as running your own hosting company without owning any hardware.
Each plan has a set number of cPanel accounts, from 15 on our entry plan up to 300 on our largest. Need more than 300? That's a different conversation. Get in touch and we'll talk about the right infrastructure option for you.
Plans come with set limits on cPanel accounts and disk space. Bandwidth is unlimited across all plans. This keeps things predictable for you, and for us.
Yes, you can create packages that add up to more than your plan's disk allocation, as long as real usage stays within your limits. Most resellers work this way.
Each plan has a set number of cPanel accounts, from 15 on our entry plan up to 300 on our largest. Need more than 300? That's a different conversation. Get in touch and we'll talk about the right infrastructure option for you.
Very secure. We provide the foundation with built-in SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and firewalls. You get the tools in cPanel and WHM to manage your clients' security. It's a partnership: our rock-solid infrastructure and your smart practices keep everyone safe.