A domain transfer is simply the process of changing a registrar of a domain to a new designated domain registrar. When you transfer your domain, all of the domain’s billing and administration information are also moved to the new domain registrar.

Not all domain registration companies offer web hosting. Likewise, not all web hosting companies offer domain registrations. At hosting.com, we offer both! At hosting.com, we offer the quickest, easiest and affordable domain registrations. Not only that, you’ll also get the benefit of our our high performance web hosting. When your domains are registered with the same company where you host your websites, you greatly simplify the administration portion of managing your websites.

If you host your sites with hosting.com, you’re already aware of our user-friendly, high performance platform available with our Shared, Reseller, VPS and Dedicated Servers. Just think of how much more convenient it will be for you when all of your website data (domain and hosting) are all located with a single company. This is even more convenient when you own and manage a number of websites.

At hosting.com, we have world class web hosting support. Our Guru Crew team is known for being extremely friendly and knowledgeable. If your domain is registered elsewhere, our team may not be able to assist you as quickly since they do not have ready access to your domain registration information. You will have to request assistance from your domain registrar in some instances, who won’t be able to offer the same top-notch service that our team is able and trained to offer you.