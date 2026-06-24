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Livestream: Why your WordPress site is slow (and how to fix it)
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
WordPress

Livestream: Why your WordPress site is slow (and how to fix it)

Speed is a business problem, not a technical score 

A slow WordPress site is a measurable drag on your clients' results. Every additional second of load time reduces conversions, increases bounce rates, and signals to search engines that the page isn't worth surfacing. Agencies managing WordPress sites carry the responsibility for that performance, but most optimization advice is either too vague to act on or focused on the wrong metrics. 

Nathan Ingram is an agency coach and educator who has helped agencies diagnose and fix slow sites without guesswork. On July 21, he walks through the practical steps that actually improve load times. 

Join us on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free livestream covering WordPress performance optimization from diagnosis to fix. 

Secure your spot and learn how to identify bottlenecks, apply the optimizations that matter, and stop spending time on techniques that don't move the needle. 

Why Your WordPress Site Is Slow (and How to Fix It) 

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026 

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency coach and educator 

 
Five things you'll walk away with 
 

Nathan will walk through the practical optimization steps that improve real-world load times, including: 

  • Why page load time matters more than Google PageSpeed scores and which testing tools to trust 

  • The three factors that control site speed: server response time, what's loading, and how it loads 

  • How to use Pingdom's File Requests chart to find performance bottlenecks 

  • Core optimizations that move the needle: caching, image compression, GZIP, and file minification 

  • Which WordPress performance plugins are worth your time and the common mistakes that slow sites down instead 
     

This livestream is built for agency teams managing WordPress client sites. If you handle development, project delivery, or client outcomes and want a practical approach to performance work, this session is for you. 
 

Register now and come ready with questions. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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