Speed is a business problem, not a technical score

A slow WordPress site is a measurable drag on your clients' results. Every additional second of load time reduces conversions, increases bounce rates, and signals to search engines that the page isn't worth surfacing. Agencies managing WordPress sites carry the responsibility for that performance, but most optimization advice is either too vague to act on or focused on the wrong metrics.

Nathan Ingram is an agency coach and educator who has helped agencies diagnose and fix slow sites without guesswork. On July 21, he walks through the practical steps that actually improve load times.

Join us on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free livestream covering WordPress performance optimization from diagnosis to fix.

Secure your spot and learn how to identify bottlenecks, apply the optimizations that matter, and stop spending time on techniques that don't move the needle.

Why Your WordPress Site Is Slow (and How to Fix It)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency coach and educator