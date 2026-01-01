Like our dedicated servers, but virtual.
Meet our brand new Managed Virtual Dedicated Servers (VDS) based on Linux. These products deliver performance values that exceed our dedicated server portfolio. More capable, more flexible, and available globally.
Virtual dedicated servers
Like our dedicated servers, but virtual.
- Dedicated resources for consistent, predictable power.
- Instant loading and rapid performance with NVMe SSDs.
- Built-in redundancy ensures your service stays online and stable.
- Easily scale your resources as your needs grow.
Get ready for server greatness
Get the full power of Linux without managing it yourself. With hosting.com's Managed Linux VDS, our experts ensure consistent power from dedicated resources, instant loading with optimized storage, and uninterrupted service via built-in redundancy. We handle performance optimization, security updates, and resource tuning, allowing for easy scaling whenever you need it.
Consistent power
Uninterrupted service
Easy scaling
Instant loading
Full control
99.9% uptime commitment
All of our Managed VDS plans come with 99.9% uptime commitment as standard. This means no worrying about performance reliability.
Our team is available round the clock, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This means expert support is only ever a click, call or ticket away.
What is Managed VDS?
A Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) is our new portfolio of Linux-based virtual private server that delivers performance and an experience exceeding that of a traditional dedicated server, but in a flexible virtual environment. It combines the dedicated resources and high capabilities of a physical dedicated server with the scalability and agility of virtual solutions. Essentially, it's like a dedicated server, but virtual.
Best Managed VDS plans, by hosting.com, for you.
Our Managed VDS solutions are expert-tuned for peak performance and reliability. All resources are fully upgradeable with a simple reboot, allowing seamless upgrades from lower VPS plans or custom solutions beyond VDS Premium 256. No waiting around to scale. Every Managed VDS plan includes a cPanel license, CloudLinux, and malware scanning from the start, plus a dedicated IP address. They utilise state-of-the-art NVMe SSDs and isolated, non-contended server resources, backed by hardware redundancy at the hypervisor level. A complete, compatible solution.
We know what works
For better SEO rankings, reduced bounce rates, and higher conversion rates.
Our expert team is always available to assist with anything you need.
Our team can move your site to hosting.com at no charge, in most cases, for a smooth transition.
We commit to 99.9% website reliability, providing a dependable host you can count on.
Not the right fit?
That’s okay. We have solutions for every hosting need. Explore our full range of high-speed hosting services on our comparison page.
Shared Hosting
Affordable, user-friendly web hosting for blogs, small businesses, or personal sites. Launch your website in an instant with cPanel, one-click installs, and 24/7 expert support.
Reseller Hosting
Launch your own hosting business with white-label tools such as cPanel, WHM, and billing automation (WHMCS or Blesta). All backed by scalable infrastructure and professional support.
Unmanaged Hosting
Full control, full power. If you are an advanced user who requires both, enjoy the freedom to choose your OS, install what you need, and manage everything your way.
Managed WordPress
Premium Managed WordPress hosting, powered by Rocket.net: ultra fast performance, built-in security, and automatic updates. Focus on your business and let us handle everything else.
SSL Certificates
Secure your site and build trust with free and premium SSL/TLS certificates. Enjoy boosted SEO, while your visitors rest assured their data is encrypted, safe, and private.
New Domain Name
Have the perfect domain name in mind? Want to look for one? Register your domain name quickly, easily, and start your website with the right address and hosting.
Industry best solutions, since 2003.
We’re not here to chase trophies. We’re here to build hosting that actually works.
What our customers have to say
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Questions? We’ve got answers.
Our team is available 24/7 to help guide you to the right plan for your specific needs.
Frequently asked questions
If your site’s outgrown shared or VPS hosting (or you're running something that needs serious power) virtual dedicated hosting gives you a whole server to yourself. No sharing, no resource limits, no noisy neighbours. If that sounds like your kind of setup, you're in the right place.
Yes. Between the NVMe SSDs and zero resource contention, you’ll notice the speed. It’s built for sites and apps that demand performance.
It is, but you’ll need to contact our team to add it. Most of our customers run Linux by default, but if your project requires Windows, we’ve got you covered.
Absolutely. All our dedicated plans are designed to scale. Just get in touch when you need more juice, and we’ll make it happen, minimal downtime, zero stress.
We’re here 24/7 if you need us. And if you’d rather we handled the heavy lifting, ask about managed services—we’ll take care of updates, monitoring, and security so you don’t have to.
All plans come with cPanel Solo, CloudLinux, Malware Scanning, a dedicated IP, and top-tier hardware. No mystery charges or “premium add-ons” this is the full deal from the start.