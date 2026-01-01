We’ll migrate your sites for you

Switching hosts shouldn’t be hard. Our in-house team is here 24/7 to move your websites, emails, and domains, free of charge. If you’re on cPanel, we can often migrate with a quick backup and restore. If not, we’ll do it manually and walk you through exactly what we need. We can also work to your schedule, whether that’s a one-off move or bulk, staggered migrations.