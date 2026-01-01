Fast, secure, and flexible hosting powered by cPanel. Get the performance of NVMe storage, global data centers for low latency, and a 99.9% uptime SLA, backed by an expert, in-house support team available 24/7/365. All the control you want, none of the extra work you don’t.
Take charge with fast, reliable, secure cPanel hosting
- Simple, reliable site management with cPanel
- Free website migration
- 1-click installs for popular CMS and apps
- Advanced security with free SSL, brute force defense, malware scanning, and DDoS mitigation
Save up to 73% now. Starting at US$3.99 / mo. Was
US$14.99 / mo.
Choose your plan
From first site to full portfolio - every cPanel plan includes NVMe SSD storage, LiteSpeed web server, unlimited MariaDB databases, daily backups, and more.
- Advanced security & malware protection
- 99.9% uptime guarantee
- 1 free domain for the first year
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Using WordPress? Take a look at our Managed Hosting for WordPress plans powered by Cloudflare Enterprise
*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .info, .pro, .digital, .online, .site or .store
**please see terms of service
Features and benefits
LiteSpeed performance
Shared doesn’t mean slow. LiteSpeed optimizes PHP handling and database queries, delivering faster page loads and lower resource usage.
Automated backups with 30-day restores
Daily backups stored securely with one-click restores for any point in the past 30 days.
Website & database management
cPanel’s file manager, PHP version control, and phpMyAdmin give you full access to manage your code, data, and configurations.
Professional email setup
Create unlimited domain-based email addresses. Access via webmail or connect through IMAP/POP3.
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Built-in security
Includes SSL, WAF (Web Application Firewall), brute force protection, malware scanning, DDoS mitigation, and encrypted SFTP access.
Analytics access
Monitor site traffic, resource usage, and performance through integrated metrics and reporting tools.
Advanced features
Powered by ultrafast PHP and a finely tuned MySQL database, our platform is engineered with caching, load balancing, and high-availability architecture.
100% cloud-based with continuous hardware refreshes, ensuring your site always benefits from the latest performance, reliability, and storage technology.
No legacy bottlenecks or failing disks, RAID-protected storage and redundant networking.
Why hosting.com
Global data centers
Deploy your site closer to your visitors for faster load times.
Always-on support
In-house experts available 24/7/365 via chat, phone, or ticket.
Everything you need
Flexible resources, scalable architecture, and a full product lineup.
No fine print
Transparent pricing and clear resource allocations.
Trusted by millions
Over 3 million websites hosted worldwide.
We’ll migrate your sites for you
Switching hosts shouldn’t be hard. Our in-house team is here 24/7 to move your websites, emails, and domains, free of charge. If you’re on cPanel, we can often migrate with a quick backup and restore. If not, we’ll do it manually and walk you through exactly what we need. We can also work to your schedule, whether that’s a one-off move or bulk, staggered migrations.
Supported Apps
We're supported by the industries best, so never fear that we wont have you covered in all aread.
Find the perfect hosting for you
Optimised for WordPress, this hosting makes your site faster and more secure with automatic updates, weekly backups. Perfect if you want great performance without dealing with technical setup.
This is the hands-off option. We handle all the technical maintenance like updates and security so you can focus on your business. It's perfect for anyone who wants performance without the hassle.
Need more power and flexibility? VPS Hosting gives you dedicated resources, root access and the freedom to handle high-traffic sites or custom setups. It’s built for developers and businesses ready to scale.
Questions? We’re here to help.
Our Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Frequently asked questions
Web hosting powered by the cPanel control panel, letting you manage files, domains, email, and databases from a single dashboard.
WordPress Hosting is tuned for WP with specific performance optimizations. cPanel Hosting works for any stack or CMS.
Performance-first infrastructure, NVMe storage, global availability, and an expert support team that can solve real problems.
Yes, upgrade resources instantly without downtime.
Yes, with unlimited domain-based accounts and IMAP/POP3 access.
Yes, SSL, WAF, brute force protection, malware scanning, and DDoS mitigation are standard.