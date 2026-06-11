VPS Hosting

Ultra-reliable VPS web hosting up to 20x faster than others

Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.

  • Ultrafast Virtual Servers with Dedicated Resources
  • Scalable Plans That Grow with Your Hosting Needs
  • 24/7 Expert Support
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SourceForge Top Performer Summer 2024
BBB Accredited Business
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Choose your VPS management level

Unmanaged VPS hosting

Self-Configure Your Custom Server

  • Command Line Management
  • Different Linux distributions – Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian
  • Full control over manual backups and updates
Managed VPS hosting

100% Worry-Free HostGuard Server Management

  • User-friendly cPanel Control Panel
  • Pre-installed and optimized CloudLinux OS
  • Fully automated backups and updates
  • Managed server security
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Managed VPS hosting

*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term

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Pre-installed CloudLinux operating system.
Manage your account easily with the cPanel control panel.
Server backup and security configuration managed for you.
Daily, automatic, rebootless operating system updates.
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Unmanaged VPS hosting

*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term

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Choose from several Linux distributions to install.
Set up and manage security and backup settings on your server.
Complete control over operating system updates and patches.
What is VPS hosting used for?

What is VPS hosting used for?

VPS hosting is a versatile option, mostly used by:

  • Startups or small businesses – VPS provides you with a high-performing, reliable, and scalable server environment that can grow with your business.
  • eCommerce platforms – VPS is the perfect partner in managing high-traffic volumes and secure transactions. It also ensures that customer data is protected and the shopping experience is smooth.
  • Developers – VPS hosting is great for developers because of the high degree of control it offers in configuring their hosting environment, allowing for custom setups, installations, and testing.
When should you switch to VPS hosting

When should you switch to VPS hosting

We recommend switching to VPS hosting when your website requirements outgrow the resources available in shared hosting plans, for example:

  • You have higher traffic levels and need a more stable performance.
  • You require greater control over your hosting environment, such as installing specific software or configurations.
  • You have enhanced security needs and need the isolated environment of a VPS server, which minimizes the risk of unauthorized access or resource contention among users.

In these cases, VPS hosting offers a suitable upgrade. It strikes a balance between the limited resources of shared hosting and the higher cost and complexity of dedicated hosting, making it ideal for businesses experiencing growth.

VPS features you get with hosting.com

Turbo Hosting
Faster Performance with Turbo

Turbo plans come with NVMe storage and LiteSpeed, leading to high rankings, low bounce rates, and high conversion rates!

SSD VPS Hosting Solutions

All hosting plans include solid-state drives, giving your site the best possible performance!

Developer Friendly

The best versions of the most popular development software

99.9% Uptime
99.9% Uptime Commitment

Our ultra-reliable servers and dedicated teams make sure that your website is always up and running!

Migration
Free Account Migration

Our team can move your site to hosting.com for free in most cases!

Free SSL Certificate

Secure your website with a free SSL certificate and give your users the power to browse confidently!

Guru Support
24/7/365 Customer Support

If you have any queries or issues, don’t hesitate to contact our support team – they’re available 24/7!

Power of BMD Server at Lower Cost

At hosting.com, we don’t pack our servers tightly so that every user gets the performance they require.

Choose between managed or unmanaged VPS hosting

Easy cPanel Control Panel vs Command Line Management

Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.

Pre-installed CloudLinux OS vs Various Linux Distribution Choices

Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.

Questions? We’re here to help.

Questions?
We’re here to help.

Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Getting the most speed out of your website

Anycast DNS

Anycast DNS increases performance when your site is visited by offering quicker response times, lowering latency and increasing redundancy.

HTTP/2

HTTP/2 provides significantly faster page load times than HTTP because of its ability to deliver more HTTP requests at once. HTTP2 is based on Google's SPDY project and actually marks the first major HTTP update since 1999!

ESI

With Edge Side Includes (ESI), you no longer have to designate an entire page as non-cacheable just because one portion cannot be cached. Instead, easily designate portions of your page to be cached (or not cached).

Industry best solutions – hosting.com

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Fastest Hosting
Best Web Hosting 2020
Hosting Advice Developers' Choice
High Performer Spring 2024
PCmag Editors' Choice

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

VPS hosting FAQs

Do you have VPS Hosting questions? Hosting.com has all of the answers you could be looking for below!

VPS is an abbreviation for “virtual private server”. A VPS works by dividing a physical server into separate virtual machines. Each of these virtual machines, or virtual private servers, operate completely independently from one another. In other words, each VPS has its own operating system as well as allocation of resources like RAM, CPU and disk space. This provides you with an environment that closely mimics that of a Dedicated Server, without the costs associated with it.

There are many advantages to choosing VPS Hosting over competing solutions. These advantages include:

  • Improved Performance & Isolation – You don’t share resources with other users meaning your audience will enjoy your enhanced website performance in a VPS environment.
  • More Control & Customization – Root access allows you to configure server settings to fully match your hosting needs.
  • Cost Effectiveness – You get to experience most of the benefits of a Dedicated Server, without the cost.
  • Highly Scalable – As your site becomes more popular, you can also easily increase your VPS’ resources to keep up with growth.
  • Ability To Host Resource Intensive Software – Some software is not compatible in a Shared Hosting environment as it needs more resources to run properly. A VPS offers those additional resources.

With Shared Hosting, you are hosted on a server where you share server resources, like CPU, memory/RAM, and disk space, with other users. For example, most beginners, when launching a new site, whether it’s on WordPress, Wix, or any other platform, go for a Shared Hosting plan, as it’s the most affordable hosting option.

The primary drawback of Shared Hosting is that it can be relatively inflexible for more advanced users looking for a fully customized server configuration. Also, you can outgrow a shared hosting account as your site becomes more popular, and you need a service that can handle the increased traffic.

Simply put, VPS Hosting is the perfect solution when you need more power and flexibility than a Shared Hosting account but are still looking for an affordable hosting solution. Unlike Shared Hosting, you do not share disk space, RAM, or CPU with other users. You can almost look at a VPS as having your own “mini” Dedicated Server. This is what makes a VPS a much more powerful hosting solution.

Our Unmanaged VPS and Managed VPS solutions also feature full root access giving you the ability to deep dive into your server and customize it to your specific needs. A VPS also allows you to run more resource-intensive software that is unable to run in a Shared Hosting environment.

Of course, if you have any questions about which hosting solution to choose, our 24/7/365 Guru Crew Customer Support team is standing by to help! Just contact them via live chat, phone, or email!

Hosting.com’s Managed VPS Hosting solutions are extremely user-friendly to use! That’s because we include the same easy-to-use cPanel control panel, offererd in our Shared Hosting environment, on these VPS accounts. Easily manage your software, websites, databases, files, email and more within the intuitive cPanel graphic interface.

If you are looking for an easy upgrade from your Shared Hosting account and want to continue using an intuitive control panel like cPanel, we recommend that you select a Managed VPS account. Our expert support team can even seamlessly migrate your existing website into a Managed VPS for free!

If, on the other hand, you are an experienced developer who is comfortable working with command line and want root access so you can fully customize your server, an Unmanaged VPS would be a better option for you.

The need to handle increased traffic as your site grows in popularity is probably the main reason why you’re considering VPS Hosting. If your website has begun to experience a consistent increase in the number of daily visitors, it is the perfect time for you to consider moving into a VPS Hosting solution.

However, there are a number of additional reasons to consider VPS Hosting including:

  • You are running more than one site and you want additional resources to power them.
  • You want greater control over your sites’ privacy and security.
  • You’re have a revenue generating business or e-commerce website.
  • You want to run resource intensive software that is not supported on Shared Hosting plans.
  • You require root access for your server.
  • You want more control over your server and want to configure it to your specific needs.
  • You are developing sites for a number of clients.

At hosting.com, our motto is “Our Speed, Your Success”. That’s for good reason too, because we understand that your site’s page load speed has a direct impact on your success. Just a 1-second delay in your page load speed can have a severe negative impact on your bounce rate and conversion rate. Even if you’re not running an eCommerce site, page speed also is correlated with visitor satisfaction level and your SEO rankings.

Think of the last slow site you visited. You likely hit the back button on your browser before you even finished waiting for the site to load. While there are a number of factors that determine how fast your site will perform, one of the most important determining factors is choice of web host. Choose the fast web host! Choose hosting.com!

What is really going to boost the performance of your site is our Turbo Boost option featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing VPS Hosting options. Our Turbo Boost VPS solution:

Uses less CPU and memory than Apache allowing for increased performance
Handles your connections faster and more efficiently
Provides enhanced stability
When you choose our Turbo Servers, you’re also going to get the option to use our Turbo Caching solution. Turbo Caching further increases page load speeds by storing the entire HTML contents of your pages in memory. That means your pages can be served without having to run PHP, offering the ultimate performance boost !

Turbo Boost is just one of the features included on our high speed, exclusive SwiftServer platform. Other speed enhancing solutions include:

SSD VPS – SSD, or solid state drives, is the next generation of hosting technology. Traditional, older hard disk drives (HDDS) use spinning disks and a read-write head to access your data. SSDs, on the other hand, use flash technology to access your data. This allows the SSD to quickly and directly access the data as opposed to waiting for the disk to spin to the location of it. SSD technology is found in smartphones and most laptops now because of its superior performance. In fact, sites hosted on SSDs offer up to 300% faster page loads compared to HDDs. Some VPS hosts claim to offer Solid State Drive Hosting, but they likely end up hosting only your OS or databases on SSDs. They don’t use SSD to host your files. At hosting.com, we use SSD for everything, including your files, meaning you get the biggest speed boost possible That’s why our SSD Hosting loads pages faster than our competition and why even we host our own site on solid state drives. You’re going to love them!
Choice Of Data Centre Locations – Another key factor in page load speed is how close your data is located to your visitors. If your data is located on one hemisphere, but your visitor is located on another hemisphere, it’s going to take some time for your site to reach your visitor. That’s why we offer multiple data centre locations allowing your VPS to be located as close to your site visitors as possible.
Free CDN – At hosting.com, you get a free CDN, or content delivery network. While our choice of data centres allows you to host your site close to your visitors, our CDN gets your site to them faster. That’s because our CDN determines the most efficient and fastest route to deliver your site from our data centre to your visitor. This is done automatically through the use of the CDN’s inter-connected, globally located servers.

Hosting setup with hosting.com is very easy! Here is what you need to do:

Select your VPS plan, choosing first between managed or unmanaged hosting. Each option has multiple plans with managed hosting.
Add the plan to your cart and choose whether you want to get a new domain, transfer an existing domain, or get a temporary one.
Choose the server location.
Check out.
If you choose a managed plan, you’ll be automatically redirected to the Client Area, where you can use the cPanel control panel to manage all your websites. From there, you can install your preferred software/CMS in one click via Softaculous.

If you already have a website, you can skip the setup and immediately start using it!

For unmanaged plans, the setup process usually involves configuring the server, accessing the VPS via The Secure Shell (SSH) protocol, and setting up the server environment. If you encounter any issues or have questions, reach out to our 24/7 Guru Support team through your most convenient channel, including live chat, phone, and email.

There are expensive and cheap VPS hosting plans, as the prices vary depending on your needs. At hosting.com, we have different hosting packages for every use case and business type.

For example, managed hosting is always more expensive than unmanaged hosting because it includes a 100% hands-off server management service.

Besides managed and unmanaged hosting, we also divide our plans on whether you want a Turbo VPS, which is much faster than regular hosting.

Check out our plans to learn more: Managed VPS Hosting and Unmanaged VPS Hosting.

Virtual Private Server hosting is a powerful and flexible hosting solution, offering a balance between affordability and performance. Whether VPS hosting is good for you depends on your specific needs, technical skills, and website requirements.

For example, compared to shared hosting, VPS hosting offers better performance since you have allocated resources. This means your site can handle more traffic and process data faster.

Additionally, while more expensive than shared hosting, VPS is more affordable than renting an entire dedicated server, making it a good middle-ground solution for many businesses.

Still, managing a VPS may require more technical expertise than shared hosting unless you go for a managed VPS plan, which removes the need for technical proficiency. And despite having dedicated resources, there are still limits. If your site grows very large, you might eventually need to move to a dedicated server.

VPS hosting is a good choice for websites that have outgrown shared hosting but don’t yet require the power (or cannot justify the expense) of a dedicated server. It’s particularly suited for small to medium-sized businesses, eCommerce sites, and websites with variable traffic that require reliability and high performance.

If you have the technical skills to manage a server or can opt for a managed VPS, and if your site needs the above advantages, VPS hosting is likely a good fit.

Is VPS Hosting The Same As Cloud Hosting? While VPS hosting and cloud hosting both provide virtualized environments with dedicated resources, they are not the same.VPS hosting divides a single physical server into multiple virtual servers, each with allocated resources. In contrast, cloud VPS hosting utilizes resources spread across multiple physical servers.
This means that cloud hosting can more dynamically allocate resources to manage spikes in traffic and enhance reliability, whereas VPS hosting offers a fixed amount of resources with the stability of a defined physical server.
However, you should keep in mind that VPS is a lot more predictable in terms of costs than cloud hosting, and if you get VPS hosting on a Turbo plan by hosting.com, you can enjoy increased resources and pre-configured server software that is up to much faster than traditional cloud VPS server hosting.