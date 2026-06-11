Ultra-reliable VPS web hosting up to 20x faster than others
Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.
Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.
Self-Configure Your Custom Server
100% Worry-Free HostGuard Server Management
*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term
*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term
VPS hosting is a versatile option, mostly used by:
We recommend switching to VPS hosting when your website requirements outgrow the resources available in shared hosting plans, for example:
In these cases, VPS hosting offers a suitable upgrade. It strikes a balance between the limited resources of shared hosting and the higher cost and complexity of dedicated hosting, making it ideal for businesses experiencing growth.
Turbo plans come with NVMe storage and LiteSpeed, leading to high rankings, low bounce rates, and high conversion rates!
All hosting plans include solid-state drives, giving your site the best possible performance!
The best versions of the most popular development software
Our ultra-reliable servers and dedicated teams make sure that your website is always up and running!
Our team can move your site to hosting.com for free in most cases!
Secure your website with a free SSL certificate and give your users the power to browse confidently!
If you have any queries or issues, don’t hesitate to contact our support team – they’re available 24/7!
At hosting.com, we don’t pack our servers tightly so that every user gets the performance they require.
Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.
Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.
Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Anycast DNS increases performance when your site is visited by offering quicker response times, lowering latency and increasing redundancy.
HTTP/2 provides significantly faster page load times than HTTP because of its ability to deliver more HTTP requests at once. HTTP2 is based on Google's SPDY project and actually marks the first major HTTP update since 1999!
With Edge Side Includes (ESI), you no longer have to designate an entire page as non-cacheable just because one portion cannot be cached. Instead, easily designate portions of your page to be cached (or not cached).
Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Do you have VPS Hosting questions? Hosting.com has all of the answers you could be looking for below!
VPS is an abbreviation for “virtual private server”. A VPS works by dividing a physical server into separate virtual machines. Each of these virtual machines, or virtual private servers, operate completely independently from one another. In other words, each VPS has its own operating system as well as allocation of resources like RAM, CPU and disk space. This provides you with an environment that closely mimics that of a Dedicated Server, without the costs associated with it.
There are many advantages to choosing VPS Hosting over competing solutions. These advantages include:
With Shared Hosting, you are hosted on a server where you share server resources, like CPU, memory/RAM, and disk space, with other users. For example, most beginners, when launching a new site, whether it’s on WordPress, Wix, or any other platform, go for a Shared Hosting plan, as it’s the most affordable hosting option.
The primary drawback of Shared Hosting is that it can be relatively inflexible for more advanced users looking for a fully customized server configuration. Also, you can outgrow a shared hosting account as your site becomes more popular, and you need a service that can handle the increased traffic.
Simply put, VPS Hosting is the perfect solution when you need more power and flexibility than a Shared Hosting account but are still looking for an affordable hosting solution. Unlike Shared Hosting, you do not share disk space, RAM, or CPU with other users. You can almost look at a VPS as having your own “mini” Dedicated Server. This is what makes a VPS a much more powerful hosting solution.
Our Unmanaged VPS and Managed VPS solutions also feature full root access giving you the ability to deep dive into your server and customize it to your specific needs. A VPS also allows you to run more resource-intensive software that is unable to run in a Shared Hosting environment.
Of course, if you have any questions about which hosting solution to choose, our 24/7/365 Guru Crew Customer Support team is standing by to help! Just contact them via live chat, phone, or email!
Hosting.com’s Managed VPS Hosting solutions are extremely user-friendly to use! That’s because we include the same easy-to-use cPanel control panel, offererd in our Shared Hosting environment, on these VPS accounts. Easily manage your software, websites, databases, files, email and more within the intuitive cPanel graphic interface.
If you are looking for an easy upgrade from your Shared Hosting account and want to continue using an intuitive control panel like cPanel, we recommend that you select a Managed VPS account. Our expert support team can even seamlessly migrate your existing website into a Managed VPS for free!
If, on the other hand, you are an experienced developer who is comfortable working with command line and want root access so you can fully customize your server, an Unmanaged VPS would be a better option for you.
The need to handle increased traffic as your site grows in popularity is probably the main reason why you’re considering VPS Hosting. If your website has begun to experience a consistent increase in the number of daily visitors, it is the perfect time for you to consider moving into a VPS Hosting solution.
However, there are a number of additional reasons to consider VPS Hosting including: