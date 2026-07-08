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Welcome to our new home: Hosting.com celebrates the opening of its customer-facing office in Bangladesh
Written on by Asad PolashSr. Organic Growth Strategist
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
hosting.comWhat’s New At Hosting.comBusiness / Corporation

Welcome to our new home: Hosting.com celebrates the opening of its customer-facing office in Bangladesh

Certain points in a business's journey are defined by a product launch or a revenue milestone. Others are characterized by something more human, such as arriving, entering a building, and declaring, "We are here, and we are staying."

The opening of hosting.com's customer-facing office in Banani, Dhaka, is one of those moments.

It follows the landmark January 14, 2026, launch event at Sheraton Dhaka, a night that brought together customers, entrepreneurs, developers, agencies, media, partners, and WordPress enthusiasts under one roof to witness hosting.com's formal arrival in the Bangladesh market. That evening set the tone. The Banani office makes it permanent.

The Dhaka office: More than just a location

The opening of the Banani office is the physical expression of everything that was said at the launching ceremony that took place at Hotel Sheraton, Banani on January 14th, 2026.

hosting.com's Bangladesh story did not start in 2026. EyHost from Bangladesh has migrated to hosting.com, and it's now officially hosting.com Bangladesh. The international giant is now serving locally with a dedicated team of experts in several fields that unite and strengthen the brand even more. What began as a conversation between Seb de Lemos and Imran Hossain over coffee after CloudFest USA 2025 became a registered local operation, a dedicated team, and now a customer-facing office in one of Dhaka's most established business districts.

The Dhaka office is home to a growing team of 17+ skilled professionals supporting hosting.com's global operations. From customer support and technical operations to web services and content management, the team brings strong local insight and hands-on expertise, working closely with global teams to deliver reliable, high-quality hosting experiences in Bangladesh.

The Banani office takes that team and makes them accessible, not just through a support ticket or a live chat window, but face-to-face. That is what a customer-facing office means in practice: a place where decisions get made in the same room, where questions get answered without a time zone delay, and where a handshake is possible.

Why Bangladesh, and why now

Bangladesh's digital economy is moving faster than most international observers account for. Hosting.com's world-class hosting and data infrastructure will open new possibilities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, startups, and digital businesses. This will strengthen the local technology ecosystem, create new employment opportunities, and play an important role in developing Bangladesh as a regional digital hub.

That is not an aspiration. That is the visible direction of a country that has built a substantial freelance and digital services export industry, that has a young, technically literate population, and that has a startup ecosystem accelerating with every passing year.

EyHost was the registered partner with Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), and it's now hosting.com Bangladesh. That partnership with a BTCL-registered entity is not incidental; it reflects a commitment to operating within the regulatory and infrastructure fabric of Bangladesh, not around it.

The Banani office is hosting.com's answer to one of the most important questions a global company can face in a new market: Are you actually here, or are you just selling here? The answer, as of today, is unambiguous.

What you can do here

The Banani office is a dedicated customer experience hub built for every type of digital business operating in Bangladesh today. Whether you run a growing startup, a digital agency managing client sites, an enterprise operation that needs enterprise-level conversations, or you are a developer who simply wants to talk to someone who understands your stack, this office is built for you.

Here is what the Banani office is open for:

  • Hosting & cloud consultation: Sit down with hosting.com's local team to understand which plan, configuration, or cloud solution actually fits your needs, not just the closest available package.

  • Technical support: Get direct technical guidance on performance, migration, security, or anything your infrastructure requires, from a team that understands the Bangladesh connectivity landscape.

  • Sales & solution discussions: Whether you are evaluating hosting.com for the first time or looking to scale an existing setup, this is where those conversations happen with the people who can actually make decisions.

  • Partnership meetings: Agencies, resellers, developers, and technology partners can meet the team directly, explore collaboration, and build the kind of working relationship that remote-only operations rarely allow.

  • Business networking: The Bangladesh tech and digital business community is growing fast. The Banani office is a space where that community has a home, and where connections get made in person.

  • Future community events: Hosting.com plans to host community events, WordPress meetups, developer sessions, and technical workshops from this space. If you are part of Bangladesh's digital ecosystem, this office will become a familiar address.

The opening and inauguration

The office was open from the morning, as hosting.com has a dedicated Bangladesh team as well as people working remotely for different teams. From 1:00 PM that day, hosting.com officials started gathering in the office, and that’s when the office started feeling lively. 

Besides the event management team, brand promoters were also present even before the schedule which made the office busy. Around 5:00 PM, guests started arriving. It was a remarkable moment where people started networking, capturing photos, brand promoters taking interviews, and so on. It was difficult to differentiate the audience, customers, media representatives, and journalists. 

The full office was alive with snacks, coffee, and networking, discussion, meetings with each other, introducing businesses, and much more. There was a photoshoot on the rooftop specifically for all the hosting.com official personnel. 

The message from the leadership

On this day of opening the Bangladesh office, hosting.com’s leadership has sent messages to all for a heads-up on the location and operation. 

Seb de Lemos, Chief Executive Officer, hosting.com

Bangladesh is an exciting and rapidly growing digital market. This new customer-facing office reflects our long-term commitment to the country and our belief that exceptional technology should always be backed by exceptional people. We are proud to invest in Bangladesh and look forward to supporting businesses for many years to come.

Panos Kesisis, Chief Operating Officer, hosting.com

Great customer experience is built through accessibility, trust, and strong relationships. This new office brings our global capabilities even closer to our customers by providing a welcoming space where they can connect directly with our local team.

Imran Hossen, Manager, Bangladesh Operations

This office represents more than a new workplace; it represents our commitment to our customers. We wanted to create a place where businesses feel welcome to walk in, have meaningful conversations, seek advice, and build long-term partnerships. This is truly a home for hosting in Bangladesh.

Our guests didn’t forget to share their thoughts

While having the ceremony, brand promoters also conducted a few interviews with the present guests from various fields.

Corporate customer

MD. Shamim Miah from King's Confectionery (Bangladesh) Pte Ltd. said,

“It’s great to see a global hosting provider investing in a dedicated customer-facing office in Bangladesh. Meeting the local team in person gives us even more confidence.”

Technology partner

Raihan Hossain, Chief Business Officer of Race Online Limited, mentioned,

“The new office creates a stronger connection between hosting.com and the local technology community. We’re excited about future collaboration.”

Agency customer

Ashikul Islam Tamal, Founder & CEO of ITclan BD, said,

“Having a place where we can meet the team face-to-face is something that sets hosting.com apart. It reflects a genuine commitment to customer relationships.”

Media Representative

Mizanur Rahman Sohel, Editor of  Kalbela (Online), said

“This initiative highlights how international technology companies are strengthening their local presence and investing in customer experience in Bangladesh.”

Hosting.com Bangladesh Team and Global Team from Dhaka

A team worth knowing

Beyond daily operations, the Dhaka team serves as a direct link to Bangladesh's digital community, supporting local businesses, developers, agencies, and creators. The office reflects hosting.com's long-term investment in local talent, skills development, and the open-source and WordPress ecosystems, helping strengthen the country's growing digital economy.

The people in the Banani office are not a regional outpost of a global company looking to process tickets more efficiently. They are hosting professionals with deep knowledge of the Bangladesh market, the local connectivity environment, and the specific challenges that businesses face when building and scaling online here. They are the reason a conversation in the Banani office is worth more than a conversation anywhere else.

Bangladesh Operations Manager Imran Hossain and the growing local team represent something that hosting.com's global leadership made a deliberate choice to invest in: not remote support routed through an offshore centre, but a real team in a real office in Dhaka, accountable to the customers they serve.

The road ahead

hosting.com's presence in Bangladesh is not a chapter that opened and closed on the night of January 14. The Banani office is the beginning of what comes next: more services, more community engagement, more events, and a deeper integration with Bangladesh's digital ecosystem as it grows.

Hosting.com CEO Seb de Lemos said, "We have received a lot of feedback on prices and packages, and we are considering the matter very seriously. Very soon, special initiatives will be taken in terms of prices and packages for Bangladeshi customers."

That kind of responsiveness, publicly, at a launch event, from the CEO, is not something a company says unless it plans to follow through.

The doors of the Banani office are open. The team is ready. And for every business, developer, agency, and entrepreneur in Bangladesh who has ever wanted to talk to a world-class hosting provider face-to-face, the wait is over.

Thank you

Global infrastructure. Local presence. Personal connections.

That is what the Banani office stands for. Not a satellite. Not a support centre. A home for the customers, partners, and community that hosting.com is here to serve in Bangladesh for the long term.

Come in. The door is open at Concord MB Tower, Plot# 81, Road # 11, Block # E, Banani, Dhaka-1213 , Bangladesh

Also, we sincerely thank our customers, partners, journalists, media representatives, influencers, and friends who joined us to celebrate this important milestone.

Your trust and continued support inspire us to keep building better services, stronger partnerships, and a customer experience that goes beyond technology.

We look forward to welcoming you to our new home.

"A Home for Hosting in Bangladesh – Global Infrastructure. Local Presence. Personal Connections."

Asad Polash
Asad Polash

Sr. Organic Growth Strategist

Asad Polash is an SEO ninja with a strong focus on EEAT-driven content strategies that help brands earn visibility, trust, and long-term growth. With hands-on experience in search optimization, content structuring, and performance analysis, he specializes in turning complex topics into clear, engaging content that resonates with both users and search engines. He works at the intersection of search intelligence, content architecture, and technical SEO, turning organic search into the most powerful and defensible growth channel a brand can own. With over 11 years of hands-on expertise across multiple industries, he has ranked competitive keywords, rebuilt content strategies from the ground up, and developed organic growth frameworks that compound long after the work is done.

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