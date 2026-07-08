Why Bangladesh, and why now

Bangladesh's digital economy is moving faster than most international observers account for. Hosting.com's world-class hosting and data infrastructure will open new possibilities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, startups, and digital businesses. This will strengthen the local technology ecosystem, create new employment opportunities, and play an important role in developing Bangladesh as a regional digital hub.

That is not an aspiration. That is the visible direction of a country that has built a substantial freelance and digital services export industry, that has a young, technically literate population, and that has a startup ecosystem accelerating with every passing year.

EyHost was the registered partner with Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), and it's now hosting.com Bangladesh. That partnership with a BTCL-registered entity is not incidental; it reflects a commitment to operating within the regulatory and infrastructure fabric of Bangladesh, not around it.

The Banani office is hosting.com's answer to one of the most important questions a global company can face in a new market: Are you actually here, or are you just selling here? The answer, as of today, is unambiguous.

What you can do here

The Banani office is a dedicated customer experience hub built for every type of digital business operating in Bangladesh today. Whether you run a growing startup, a digital agency managing client sites, an enterprise operation that needs enterprise-level conversations, or you are a developer who simply wants to talk to someone who understands your stack, this office is built for you.

Here is what the Banani office is open for:

Hosting & cloud consultation : Sit down with hosting.com's local team to understand which plan, configuration, or cloud solution actually fits your needs, not just the closest available package.

Technical support : Get direct technical guidance on performance, migration, security, or anything your infrastructure requires, from a team that understands the Bangladesh connectivity landscape.

Sales & solution discussions : Whether you are evaluating hosting.com for the first time or looking to scale an existing setup, this is where those conversations happen with the people who can actually make decisions.

Partnership meetings : Agencies, resellers, developers, and technology partners can meet the team directly, explore collaboration, and build the kind of working relationship that remote-only operations rarely allow.

Business networking : The Bangladesh tech and digital business community is growing fast. The Banani office is a space where that community has a home, and where connections get made in person.

Future community events: Hosting.com plans to host community events, WordPress meetups, developer sessions, and technical workshops from this space. If you are part of Bangladesh's digital ecosystem, this office will become a familiar address.

The opening and inauguration

The office was open from the morning, as hosting.com has a dedicated Bangladesh team as well as people working remotely for different teams. From 1:00 PM that day, hosting.com officials started gathering in the office, and that’s when the office started feeling lively.

Besides the event management team, brand promoters were also present even before the schedule which made the office busy. Around 5:00 PM, guests started arriving. It was a remarkable moment where people started networking, capturing photos, brand promoters taking interviews, and so on. It was difficult to differentiate the audience, customers, media representatives, and journalists.

The full office was alive with snacks, coffee, and networking, discussion, meetings with each other, introducing businesses, and much more. There was a photoshoot on the rooftop specifically for all the hosting.com official personnel.

The message from the leadership

On this day of opening the Bangladesh office, hosting.com’s leadership has sent messages to all for a heads-up on the location and operation.

Seb de Lemos, Chief Executive Officer, hosting.com

Bangladesh is an exciting and rapidly growing digital market. This new customer-facing office reflects our long-term commitment to the country and our belief that exceptional technology should always be backed by exceptional people. We are proud to invest in Bangladesh and look forward to supporting businesses for many years to come.

Panos Kesisis, Chief Operating Officer, hosting.com

Great customer experience is built through accessibility, trust, and strong relationships. This new office brings our global capabilities even closer to our customers by providing a welcoming space where they can connect directly with our local team.

Imran Hossen, Manager, Bangladesh Operations

This office represents more than a new workplace; it represents our commitment to our customers. We wanted to create a place where businesses feel welcome to walk in, have meaningful conversations, seek advice, and build long-term partnerships. This is truly a home for hosting in Bangladesh.

Our guests didn’t forget to share their thoughts

While having the ceremony, brand promoters also conducted a few interviews with the present guests from various fields.

Corporate customer

MD. Shamim Miah from King's Confectionery (Bangladesh) Pte Ltd. said,

“It’s great to see a global hosting provider investing in a dedicated customer-facing office in Bangladesh. Meeting the local team in person gives us even more confidence.”

Technology partner

Raihan Hossain, Chief Business Officer of Race Online Limited, mentioned,

“The new office creates a stronger connection between hosting.com and the local technology community. We’re excited about future collaboration.”

Agency customer

Ashikul Islam Tamal, Founder & CEO of ITclan BD, said,

“Having a place where we can meet the team face-to-face is something that sets hosting.com apart. It reflects a genuine commitment to customer relationships.”

Media Representative

Mizanur Rahman Sohel, Editor of Kalbela (Online), said

“This initiative highlights how international technology companies are strengthening their local presence and investing in customer experience in Bangladesh.”