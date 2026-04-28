Over the past year, we’ve met thousands of customers at the point where an idea becomes something serious and the stakes get higher.

You need speed. You need reliability. You need security. You need support that actually shows up. That’s what we’ve spent year one building.

Getting online shouldn’t come down to geography.

This past year we have also proudly expanded hosting.com into Bangladesh, Kenya, Mexico, Canada, Nigeria, and the UK, opening access to global‑grade hosting for more businesses around the world. Each launch was designed with local realities in mind.

We are here to build platforms with and for the people using them.

We proudly offer local payment options, region-specific support, and infrastructure built to perform globally. We give customers the tools they need to compete on a bigger stage, without losing the local support that matters day to day.

Stronger teams, smarter products

As our customers have grown, so have we.

This year, we invested heavily in our people by training support teams on what works, simplifying product offerings, and doubling down on customer care that solves problems instead of passing tickets around.

That same focus extended across the customers and partners who build with us every day. We’re proud to support over 700,000 resellers around the world. We refined our offerings with the right tools, clearer choices, and stronger incentives to grow with confidence. The result is simpler hosting, better outcomes, and support that feels human because it is.

To learn more about our refined reseller offering, click here.

We also introduced programs designed to help customers grow in different ways. Our refer-a-friend program rewards word-of-mouth growth, while Agency Success gives agencies practical guidance, resources, and expert insight. We also launched hosting.com Labs, a space for learning.

From idea to application: launching AI products built for the real world

AI has changed how fast ideas turn into products. Building is easier than ever, however, launching safely and reliably? That’s where things often fall apart.

This year, we launched AI Application Studio and AI Application Hosting to close that gap.

We've watched customers go from a prompt to a live, production-ready application in a fraction of the time it used to take. A consultant who built a client-facing proposal tool in an afternoon. A small agency that shipped a custom AI chatbot for a client before the competitor had even sent a quote. This is what building looks like now, and it's only getting started.

AI Application Studio takes you from idea to something real, whether that's a simple tool, a full website, or a complex application, without needing to be an infrastructure expert first. It removes the friction between having an idea and actually executing on it.

And when you're ready to go live, AI Application Hosting makes that transition seamless. Secure, performance-optimised, and built to scale from day one. Already building somewhere else? Bring your project over, deploy with SSH keys, and keep moving.

The web is being rebuilt in real time. We built this so you don't get left behind.

One year down and so many more ahead.

This first year built momentum through new products, global expansion, and stronger foundations. We’re ready for what’s next.