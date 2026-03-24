Hosting.com launches AI Application Hosting platform

New product launch helps developers bring ideas to life, as AI-assisted software development reshapes how software is built and hosted.

London – March 24, 2026: hosting.com, one of the fastest-growing hosting platforms in the world, announces its all-new AI Application Studio & Hosting products powered by Cloudflare Enterprise and AMD EPYC infrastructure, tailored for developers and projects of all shapes and sizes.

As AI development tools rapidly lower the barrier to building software, businesses are increasingly creating applications and SaaS tools without the infrastructure or security expertise required to run them securely in production.

To address this growing challenge, hosting.com is launching a new platform designed to help developers and businesses build, deploy, and operate AI-generated applications in a secure, high-performance hosting environment. Through baking in infrastructure and security, the platform removes the common frustrations of managing servers and protecting applications, letting builders focus on creating.

AI-assisted development is quickly becoming mainstream. Research shows 92% of developers in the United States now use AI coding tools and 82% of developers globally use them at least weekly, while 75% of R&D leaders report concerns about the security and data privacy risks associated with AI-generated code. With more non-specialists and prosumers building applications in languages and frameworks they are not accustomed to, it’s increasing risks around vulnerabilities, patching and data protection, and making secure, production-ready hosting essential for getting from idea to live product in hours, not months.

“It’s no secret AI has been booming in recent months, especially with the emergence of new interfaces built on top of popular large language models,” said Ben Gabler, Chief Product Officer at hosting.com. “Today, we’re taking it a step beyond AI website builders and making it easier and more secure than ever for developers and businesses to get from idea to domain. Now, having a trusted, secure hosting foundation becomes more important than ever.”

AI Application Studio & Hosting provides a managed environment for applications built with AI development tools. The platform is designed for a new generation of builders who are increasingly creating their own tools and applications, including developers, technical teams, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. Users can build applications using hosting.com’s own studio or deploy projects created with external tools such as Cursor and Windsurf, providing a streamlined path from development to production.

This solution arrives through two core experiences: “Build”, enabling users to create applications using hosting.com’s Nova-powered AI builder. And “Launch”, allowing users to deploy applications created in external AI development environments into a secure hosting environment.

“We are still at an early stage of AI-assisted development, but the models and tools are already causing a dramatic shift in what’s possible,” said Dave Koston, SVP Software Engineering at hosting.com. “We want to help people embrace these capabilities by giving them the best platform on which to deploy and operate the things they create.”

The platform combines AI-powered development tools with enterprise-grade infrastructure to help businesses move from concept to production faster while maintaining security, performance and reliability.

The platform includes:

Global performance: Always-on CDN powered by Cloudflare Enterprise delivers applications across 330+ global points of presence.

Security by default: Web Application Firewall protection from Cloudflare Enterprise and hardened server security from Monarx help protect applications and user data.

Instant Deployments: Whether you’re using the AI Application Studio or bringing your own code, AI Application Hosting enables developers to build and deploy applications with one click.

Tool integrations: Applications built in environments such as Cursor and Windsurf can be deployed directly into the platform.

Built-in services: Transactional email, SSL certificates, domain management, and password protection are included.

Modern language support: Node.js, Python, PHP, and Rust are supported out of the box.

The launch builds on hosting.com’s continued platform expansion following its 2025 acquisition of Rocket.net, bringing one of the fastest and most secure WordPress hosting platforms into the company’s infrastructure.

"The software and applications being created today are often put together by people who, six months ago, you wouldn’t believe would be building,” said Seb de Lemos, CEO at hosting.com. “While they are building critical software, they often lack development experience or knowledge of best practices or security. Now is the time for skilled operators like hosting.com to provide the infrastructure and platform they need to bring their ideas to life securely and quickly.”

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Hosting.com with the launch of their AI Application Studio, powered by Nova by WebPros, ” said Jesse Asklund, Chief Product Officer at WebPros. ”Nova is redefining how businesses and teams create digital experiences, helping customers move faster, explore new ideas, and bring their vision to life. Nova isn't just about building faster; it's about giving anyone the tools and freedom to bring their ideas to reality. This is just the beginning. As we continue to expand how AI supports the full lifecycle of digital creation, we're excited to empower Hosting.com's customers to experiment boldly, improve continuously, and unlock new possibilities at every stage.”

AI Application Studio & Hosting product is launching in The USA, the United Kingdom and Germany, with infrastructure expanding across additional regions including Singapore, India, the UAE, Canada and Australia.

More information is available at: https://hosting.com/hosting/platforms/ai-application-hosting/

About hosting.com

Hosting.com is a global web hosting platform serving more than three million websites across 20+ data centers, with over 700,000 customers around the world. Founded in 2019, we’ve grown from 30 to 900+ team members in 40+ locations and 11 offices worldwide. Built on the 20+ year foundation of A2 Hosting, we continue a legacy of customer-first innovation - delivering speed, reliability, and transformative product experiences. hosting.com is dedicated to building the world’s most trusted hosting company while supporting the open web and communities like WordPress through global sponsorships and team contributions to the open source project.