What is AI application hosting?

First, a bit of context

Not long ago, building a web application meant knowing how to write code, understanding frameworks, and spending hours on setup before you even got to the interesting part.

That's changed dramatically. A new wave of AI-powered development tools including editors like Nova, Cursor and Windsurf or builders like Bolt, have made it possible for many people to go from an idea to a working application in minutes.

From designers who are shipping their own prototypes to business owners who are building their own CRM tools.

This style of building is now often referred to as vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in a prompt, then the AI creates your app, you refine it, and before long you have something real.

As a result, there are now more people building more things on the web than at any point in history. And most of them are running into the same problem: what do I do with this now that it works?

Where AI Application Hosting comes in

Put simply, AI App Hosting means that “you build it, and we run it”.

At hosting.com, our AI Application Hosting is a managed hosting environment built specifically for the kinds of web applications that modern AI tools create. Think landing pages, booking tools, calculators, portfolios. This is anything you can build with Node.js, Python, PHP, Golang or Rust.

Unlike traditional shared hosting, it's designed from the ground up for API-driven, real-time applications. That means faster responses, smarter routing, and the kind of infrastructure that keeps your app running smoothly (even when things get busy).

We even have our own builder that allows you to prompt, iterate, and deploy in our secure space!

Why does it matter?

AI makes creating new thing - really fast. Running what you've built securely in production? That's a different challenge.

Without the right infrastructure, you're stitching together five different services just to get your app live and that's before you even think about security, scaling, or global performance.

Without the right setup, most people end up stitching together something like this:

A hosting provider for the server

A CDN like Cloudflare for global delivery

A WAF and DDoS protection service for security

Rate limiting tools to protect their API endpoints

An SSL certificate provider

A transactional email service

Environment and deployment management

And then support across all of the above from different vendors, with different response times

That's a lot of accounts, a lot of configuration, and a lot of things that can quietly break.

With hosting.com's AI Application Hosting, all of that comes under one roof.

Who is it for?

AI Application Hosting is built for anyone who's building with AI tools whether that's your first project or your fiftieth.

If you're a developer, you'll appreciate the Git integrations, support for Cursor and Windsurf workflows, and multi-language support across Node.js, Python, PHP, Golang and Rust.

If you're not a developer, that's fine too. Our Nova application builder lets you describe what you want in plain English and get a working, deployed application without writing a single line of code.

If you're a designer or agency, this is a serious time-saver. Spin up a working prototype, iterate section by section, and have something client-ready faster than ever before.

If you’re anyone with an idea, you can turn it into a reality in minutes. We've been in hosting space for decades, and we've seen a lot of shifts. This one feels different. The speed at which people are going from idea to live application right now is unlike anything we've seen before and we are so excited for it!

Ready to give it a go?

This is just the beginning of what's possible. If you've been curious about building with AI tools but weren't sure where to host what you create, now you know. Find plan, create an account and start creating - all in a specially designed environment that will stop you from getting hacked!