Webhostpython is now part of hosting.com

From James, founder of Webhostpython.

When I started Webhostpython, the goal was simple: fast, reliable hosting backed by people who actually answer. That’s what we built, and it’s what kept so many of you with us year after year. I’m proud of that, and grateful for it.

Today I’m glad to share the next chapter. Webhostpython is now fully part of Hosting.com, and your client portal has moved onto the Hosting.com platform. Your plan, your pricing, and your server are exactly the same. This is a change to the portal — the hosting underneath it keeps running just as it always has.

What’s new is everything that comes with a bigger platform behind you:

24/7 support with real escalation paths behind it

Significantly lower licensing costs on WHMCS, Blesta, Professional Email, and more

An MCP server and REST API , so you can manage your hosting by asking Claude or ChatGPT, or script against it directly

A flagship reseller platform at a fraction of comparable cPanel reseller plans, on a more modern control panel

Node.js and AI application hosting , a high-paying affiliate program, and an Agency Partner Program for people who build and maintain sites for others

Professional WordPress malware cleanup with a guaranteed fix, one-time or as an ongoing care plan

An AI site builder that will genuinely surprise you if the last one you tried was a few years ago

The part that matters most to me hasn’t changed. The same commitment to getting you a real, solid answer from someone who cares is still how we work.

I’ll also be here every day moving forward, making sure that you receive the customer support and service you are accustomed to receiving. That is, always has been, and always will be my priority.

What you need to do: log in at Hosting.com with your existing account. Everything you’d expect — billing, services, support — is in one place.

And if you have a question about any of this, want to talk through what you’re running, or just want to say hello, email me directly at [email protected]. I’d like to hear from you.

Here’s to what’s next.

James

Founder, Webhostpython