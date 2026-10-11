Hosting.com provides a fully managed, high performance Node.js hosting environment. You bring the code, deploy your app via Git, SSH or upload via our interface, and we'll do the rest.
High performance Node.js hosting for your application
- Fast deployment with Git, SSH, or easy file upload.
- Rapid NVME storage for ultimate page loading speed.
- Multiple Node versions available.
- Fully managed: you deploy your app, we manage the server environment.
- Support for React, Next.js, Vite, Vue.js, and others.
- MySQL and PostGreSQL Databases.
- 30 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Compare our best Node.js hosting solutions
- App isolation
- Free SSL certificate
- Fully managed environment
- 30-day money-back guarantee
*Free domain name included
Free domain applies to annual plans and longer, covering the first year of registration on eligible TLDs. It renews at the standard rate from year two. Promotional pricing applies to the introductory term only, then renews at the regular rate.
** 30 day money-back guarantee
Cancel within 30 days for a full refund on the hosting fee. Domains, renewals and add-ons are non-refundable once purchased.
Hosting optimized for Node.js performance
Unlock the full potential of your Node.js applications with hosting.com’s premium hosting solutions. Optimized for developers, startups, and businesses that rely on the power of JavaScript on the server side, our Node.js hosting offers the high performance, security, and support you need to run applications seamlessly.
From the ground up, our infrastructure is designed to handle the unique needs of Node.js applications. With a focus on speed, scalability, and developer-centric tools, hosting.com delivers an environment where your code can run at its peak.
Why developers trust hosting.com for Node.js
Hosting.com is more than just a hosting provider. We’re a team of experts dedicated to supporting developers. With flexible hosting solutions, a wealth of developer tools, and performance-focused resources, hosting.com is the trusted choice for Node.js developers worldwide.
Choose hosting.com for your Node.js application and experience the perfect combination of speed, support, and reliability. Get started today with our Node.js hosting plans and enjoy free white glove migrations, ultrareliable 99.9% uptime, and 24/7/365 in house support!
Key features of hosting.com’s Node.js hosting
- Ultra-Fast Load Times: With NVMe SSD storage and optimized server configurations, our hosting ensures your Node.js applications load quickly, keeping your users engaged and satisfied.
- Developer-Friendly Tools: Enjoy full SSH access, Git integration, and easy version control to streamline your development workflow. We provide the latest versions of Node.js, so you’re always working with the tools you need to build and scale efficiently
- Automatic Backups and Security: Your data is safe with us. We offer automated backups to protect your application’s data, along with advanced security features like DDoS protection and HackScan, our proactive malware defense solution.
- Scalable Solutions: Whether you’re hosting a small project or a high-traffic application, our Node.js hosting scales with you. Easily upgrade your resources as your application grows without the hassle of changing servers.
Why choose hosting.com for your Node.js projects?
Hosting.com is dedicated to providing industry-leading services that set you up for success from day one. Here’s why our Node.js hosting is the ideal choice for your application:
- Free Migrations: Moving your Node.js application to hosting.com is a breeze with our free white glove migration service. Our migration experts handle every detail to ensure a seamless transition, so you can focus on your application and let us handle the rest.
- Powered by Premium Hardware: We understand that performance is critical to your application’s success. That’s why we only use top-of-the-line hardware, including NVMe SSD storage, to deliver faster data retrieval and processing times. Your Node.js apps run faster and more efficiently with hosting.com, making your user experience smoother than ever.
- 99.9% Uptime Commitment: Downtime is detrimental to your business, and we take that seriously. Our Node.js hosting is backed by a 99.9% uptime commitment, ensuring your app is always accessible to your users. Trust in our reliable infrastructure to keep your services online.
- 24/7/365 In-House Support: Need help? Our team of Node.js experts is available around the clock to assist you. Whether it’s a technical issue, setup guidance, or general hosting advice, you’ll always have access to our in-house support team. No question is too big or small.
Hosting.com, built to grow with you
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Our friendly and knowledgeable support team is available 24/7/365 to help!
Our team can move your site to hosting.com for free in most cases!
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Hosting.com is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!
Node.js hosting. Need a different solution?
Don’t see what you need? We’ve got hosting for every stage, from Shared and WordPress to VPS and Dedicated, plus domains and SSL.
Node.js hosting – industry best solutions
Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.
What our customers have to say
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
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Recent Node.js blog posts & Node.js news
Node.js hosting FAQs
Hunting for the best Node.js hosting for your project? Our support team is a message away. Ask about deploying a Next.js app, scaling Node.js server hosting for a busy API, or anything else about Node.js web hosting that the questions here don't cover.
We support all modern frameworks, including React, Vue.js, Angular, Vite, Parcel, Preact, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Svelte, Astro and more.
There are no arbitrary traffic limits. You are only limited by the resources of your plan.
You can host any Node.js application, including tools such as real-time chats, streaming platforms, collaborative applications, and much more.