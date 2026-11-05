A new approach to your WordPress starter site

A well-maintained WordPress starter site has been a valuable tool for agencies for years. Build it once, configure your preferred settings and plugins, and clone it whenever a new client project comes along.

But what happens when AI can handle much of that setup for you?

Join hosting.com on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a livestream with Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, exploring how AI can help agencies build their WordPress starter sites.

Nathan will demonstrate how to use a written set of instructions to guide AI through configuring a fresh WordPress installation. Using a free plugin that allows AI to work directly inside WordPress, he'll build the foundation of a starter site live, including wp-config, WordPress settings, the theme, and starter pages.

You'll see how documenting your preferred setup can make it easier to create consistent client sites without repeating the same configuration steps.

Creating your starter site with AI, part 1: Foundations

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator