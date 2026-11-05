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Graphic for Creating your starter site with AI, part 1: Foundations with agency coach Nathan Ingram
Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success

Livestream: Creating your starter site with AI, part 1: Foundations

A new approach to your WordPress starter site 

A well-maintained WordPress starter site has been a valuable tool for agencies for years. Build it once, configure your preferred settings and plugins, and clone it whenever a new client project comes along. 

But what happens when AI can handle much of that setup for you? 

Join hosting.com on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a livestream with Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, exploring how AI can help agencies build their WordPress starter sites. 

Nathan will demonstrate how to use a written set of instructions to guide AI through configuring a fresh WordPress installation. Using a free plugin that allows AI to work directly inside WordPress, he'll build the foundation of a starter site live, including wp-config, WordPress settings, the theme, and starter pages. 

You'll see how documenting your preferred setup can make it easier to create consistent client sites without repeating the same configuration steps. 

Creating your starter site with AI, part 1: Foundations 
Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator 

Your starter site, built from instructions

During this livestream, Nathan will cover: 

  • Rethinking your starter site: Consider whether maintaining and cloning a preconfigured WordPress installation is still the most efficient approach. 

  • Documenting your preferred setup: Learn how to turn your standard WordPress configuration into a written list of settings, plugins, and decisions that AI can follow. 

  • Building on a fresh installation: Watch AI configure WordPress settings, wp-config, the theme, and starter pages using your instructions. 

  • Creating consistency across projects: See how a documented setup can help you establish the same foundation for each new client website. 

If you're an agency owner or WordPress developer who regularly builds client sites, this livestream will give you a practical look at how AI can simplify your workflow. 

This is part 1 of a two-part series. On December 15, Nathan will revisit the plugins and code snippets traditionally included in a starter site to determine which ones are still worth keeping when AI can handle some of those tasks. 

Ready to rethink your starter site? 

Register now and join us on December 8 to learn how AI can help you build a consistent WordPress foundation for your next project. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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