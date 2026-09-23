Make brand strategy part of your website process

Website copy has a big job. It needs to communicate what makes a client different, support their business goals, help the right people find them, and give search engines and AI systems clear signals about who they are.

AI can speed up the content process, but without a well-defined brand guiding it, the result can become generic, repetitive, and disconnected from the client.

We’re exploring how agencies can build a brand-first, AI-second approach to website content, with guest Jennifer Bourn, founder of Bourn Creative. We’ll look at how agencies can help clients define what they need to say before bringing AI into the process.

Join us on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT as we dig into how brand, website copy, marketing content, search visibility, and responsible AI use fit together in a modern website project.

You’ll leave with practical ideas for strengthening your content process, helping clients stand out, and creating websites that deliver more value long after launch.

Boost client ROI with a brand-first, AI-second website content strategy

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Guest: Jennifer Bourn, founder of Bourn Creative