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Livestream: Boost client ROI with a brand-first, AI-second website content strategy
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessAI

Livestream: Boost client ROI with a brand-first, AI-second website content strategy

Make brand strategy part of your website process

Website copy has a big job. It needs to communicate what makes a client different, support their business goals, help the right people find them, and give search engines and AI systems clear signals about who they are. 

AI can speed up the content process, but without a well-defined brand guiding it, the result can become generic, repetitive, and disconnected from the client. 

We’re exploring how agencies can build a brand-first, AI-second approach to website content, with guest Jennifer Bourn, founder of Bourn Creative. We’ll look at how agencies can help clients define what they need to say before bringing AI into the process. 

Join us on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT as we dig into how brand, website copy, marketing content, search visibility, and responsible AI use fit together in a modern website project. 

You’ll leave with practical ideas for strengthening your content process, helping clients stand out, and creating websites that deliver more value long after launch. 

Boost client ROI with a brand-first, AI-second website content strategy 
Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026 
Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT 
Guest: Jennifer Bourn, founder of Bourn Creative 

Bring brand, search, and AI into the same strategy

We’ll explore how agencies can make content strategy a stronger part of website projects, including: 

  • Brand in an AI-first world: Why a clearly defined, credible brand can influence discoverability across search engines, AI answers, citations, and recommendations. 

  • Brand-first content strategy: How to establish the client’s voice, positioning, and message before bringing AI into the process. 

  • SEO, GEO, AEO, and beyond: How evolving approaches to search and discovery affect the way agencies plan website content. 

  • Sales copy and marketing content: Why clients need content that supports both conversion and ongoing visibility. 

  • Responsible AI use: Where AI can support the writing process without replacing the expertise, perspective, and personality behind the brand. 

  • More distinctive content: How to recognize generic AI output and keep client websites specific, credible, and human. 

This livestream is designed for agency owners, designers, developers, marketers, copywriters, and other professionals involved in planning and building client websites. 

If AI has become part of your content workflow, join us to bring stronger inputs, clearer brand thinking, and a more intentional strategy to the process. 

Register now and join us live on October 21. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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