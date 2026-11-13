Does your WordPress starter site stack need a refresh?

How many plugins in your WordPress starter site are there simply to save a few clicks?

For years, agencies have relied on a familiar collection of plugins, code snippets, and customizations to get new WordPress projects off the ground. But with AI now able to make changes directly inside WordPress, some of those tools may no longer be necessary.

Join hosting.com on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT as Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, revisits the traditional WordPress starter site stack and explores how AI is changing the way agencies customize their sites.

Building on Part 1 of our series, Nathan will examine which plugins still serve a purpose, which code snippets are worth keeping, and whether a child theme is still necessary when AI can handle more of the setup.

Interested in starting with Part 1? Register for Creating your starter site with AI, part 1: Foundations to see how Nathan uses AI to build a WordPress starter site from a fresh installation. Part 1 isn't required to follow along with Part 2, but it's a great way to get additional context.

Creating your starter site with AI, part 2: Customizations

Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator