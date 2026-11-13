Big savings on Black Friday deals → See limited time deals

Table of Contents

Livestream: Creating your starter site with AI, part 2: Customizations
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success

Livestream: Creating your starter site with AI, part 2: Customizations

Does your WordPress starter site stack need a refresh?

How many plugins in your WordPress starter site are there simply to save a few clicks? 

For years, agencies have relied on a familiar collection of plugins, code snippets, and customizations to get new WordPress projects off the ground. But with AI now able to make changes directly inside WordPress, some of those tools may no longer be necessary. 

Join hosting.com on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT as Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, revisits the traditional WordPress starter site stack and explores how AI is changing the way agencies customize their sites. 

Building on Part 1 of our series, Nathan will examine which plugins still serve a purpose, which code snippets are worth keeping, and whether a child theme is still necessary when AI can handle more of the setup. 

Interested in starting with Part 1? Register for Creating your starter site with AI, part 1: Foundations to see how Nathan uses AI to build a WordPress starter site from a fresh installation. Part 1 isn't required to follow along with Part 2, but it's a great way to get additional context.

Creating your starter site with AI, part 2: Customizations 
Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator 

What belongs in your starter site stack now? 

A reliable starter site helps agencies maintain consistency and spend less time repeating setup tasks. As AI takes on more of that work, it's worth reviewing the tools you've come to depend on. 

Nathan will cover: 

  • Plugins worth keeping: Identify which plugins still provide value and which tasks AI can handle without additional tools. 

  • Code snippets and AI: Explore which existing snippets deserve a place in your setup and how to review new code generated by AI. 

  • The role of child themes: Consider whether you still need a child theme when AI can build and customize your starter site. 

This livestream is designed for WordPress agency owners, freelancers, and developers who want to simplify their setup process without sacrificing the consistency they rely on across client projects. 

If your starter site has accumulated tools over the years, this is an opportunity to take a fresh look at what's still useful. 

Save your spot on December 15th. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards