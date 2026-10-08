Find the checkout problems your clients haven't noticed yet

A successful Black Friday campaign can bring a surge of visitors to your clients' WooCommerce stores. But what happens when a discount code fails, a shopping cart loses its contents, or an order confirmation never arrives?

These are the kinds of problems that can go unnoticed during routine testing, only to surface when traffic and sales are at their peak.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, join hosting.com and Nathan Ingram for a practical livestream on using AI to identify potential WooCommerce issues before the holiday shopping rush.

Nathan will walk through an AI-powered pre-holiday checkup, demonstrating how to examine critical parts of the shopping experience and identify issues that need attention.

You'll leave with a checklist you can use on your own WooCommerce store or across the client sites you manage.

The Black Friday checkup: find what's broken before your customers do

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram