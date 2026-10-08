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Livestream: The Black Friday checkup: find what's broken before your customers do
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessWooCommerce

Livestream: The Black Friday checkup: find what's broken before your customers do

Find the checkout problems your clients haven't noticed yet

A successful Black Friday campaign can bring a surge of visitors to your clients' WooCommerce stores. But what happens when a discount code fails, a shopping cart loses its contents, or an order confirmation never arrives? 

These are the kinds of problems that can go unnoticed during routine testing, only to surface when traffic and sales are at their peak. 

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, join hosting.com and Nathan Ingram for a practical livestream on using AI to identify potential WooCommerce issues before the holiday shopping rush. 

Nathan will walk through an AI-powered pre-holiday checkup, demonstrating how to examine critical parts of the shopping experience and identify issues that need attention. 

You'll leave with a checklist you can use on your own WooCommerce store or across the client sites you manage. 

The Black Friday checkup: find what's broken before your customers do 
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram 

What to check before Black Friday 

A store can look ready for holiday traffic and still have problems hiding in the purchasing process. This livestream will help you identify potential trouble spots and prioritize what needs attention. 

You'll learn: 

  • Where checkout problems hide: Explore common WooCommerce issues involving coupons, shopping carts, and order notifications that routine testing may miss. 

  • How AI can help with pre-holiday testing: See how to use AI to examine the shopping experience and uncover potential problems before customers encounter them. 

  • How to check multiple client stores: Learn how to apply a repeatable checklist across the WooCommerce sites you manage. 

For agency owners, WooCommerce developers, and anyone responsible for maintaining client stores, this is an opportunity to get ahead of preventable holiday problems. 

Join us November 10 and give yourself time to identify and address potential issues before Black Friday arrives. 

Save your spot today.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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