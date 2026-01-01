Find your domain. Make it yours.

Whether you’re starting fresh or scaling up, the right domain helps people find you, trust you, and remember you.

  • Get a free .com domain for a year with annual shared hosting plans.
  • Keep your personal info private on eligible domains.
  • Control your DNS settings with zero added cost.
  • 24/7 support.
  • Join the 700,000+ who rely on hosting.com.

Pick your perfect match

Hundreds of domain extensions, ready to claim. Go classic with a .com or get creative with something that stands out.

.com

Free for 1 year

.org

$22.99

.net

$24.99

.info

$5.99 for 1 year

.us

$6.99 for 1 year

.co

$21.99

Domain features that work for you

Every domain comes packed with features that make getting online quick, secure, and flexible.

  • Find your domain from 300+ extensions

    From .com and .net to niche options like .tech and .studio, pick the domain that fits your brand best.

  • Create subdomains

    Organize your site or spin up new sections with subdomains, perfect for a blog, store, or promo page.

  • Free DNS management with easy-to-use controls

    Take full control of your domain’s DNS settings through a clean, intuitive interface. No hidden fees or complex setups.

  • WHOIS privacy (on eligible domains)

    Keep your personal details private with WHOIS protection. It helps block spammers and data scrapers from accessing your information.

  • Works with all our products

    Your domain integrates seamlessly with hosting.com products, whether you’re using shared hosting or VDS, we've got your covered.

  • Simple domain setup

    Registering your domain is quick, easy, and beginner-friendly. Just type, click, and you're done. No tech skills required.

Buy a domain: register popular gTLDs & ccTLD

Buy a domain quickly and easily. Choose from the most popular top level domain (TLD) options.

Buy a domain: register popular gTLDs &amp; ccTLD

Why people choose hosting.com

We’re more than a registrar. We’re your long-term tech partner with the infrastructure and support to keep your domain, and your site, going strong.

  • Global datacenters for faster loading

  • 24/7/365 support

  • No hidden fees or confusing fine print

  • Great infrastructure (AMD EPYC, NVMe, Anycast DNS)

  • Trusted by 3 million+ websites

Need more than a domain?

Your domain is just the start. Take your setup further with these add-ons:

What people are saying

5 Star Review

Tech support is the #1

The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.

Jean M

5 Star Review

Hosting.com as an alternative to Hostgator

I had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here

Max Bebe

5 Star Review

They went above and beyond to assist

They went above and beyond to assist with diagnosing my issue. It ended up being a problem with one of my end user computers. But without their talented team of network engineers, I never would have found the issue.

Michael MacLaren

Frequently asked questions

It's your address on the internet, like yourbusiness.com. It's how people find you.

Use our search tool to find a name you like. If it's available, add it to your cart and check out. It’s that simple.

Yep. Just unlock your domain at your current registrar, get the transfer code, and start the process on our site.

Domain = your site’s address. Hosting = your site’s home.

Hundreds. From the classic .com to creative options like .studio or .tech. If you have a TLD in mind, simply check for its availability here.

From 1 to 10 years—you choose. You can also set it to auto-renew so you don't forget.

There’s a short grace period where you can still renew it. After that, it goes back on the market for someone else to grab.

Of course. You can reserve your name for the future, use it for professional email, or just keep it on hand until you're ready.

It keeps your personal info (name, address, email) hidden from the public WHOIS database, which helps reduce spam and protect your privacy.

We’re here 24/7/365. Chat, email, or call. Your call.