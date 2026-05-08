Enjoy fast, secure, and scalable web hosting with LiteSpeed Webserver, built-in automated backups, free migration, and a unified control panel designed for flexibility and growth.
Fast, reliable, secure web hosting
- High performance with AMD EPYC CPUs, NVMe SSD storage & LiteSpeed
- 24/7/365 in-house support from real experts
- Advanced security with SSL, brute force, malware & DDoS protection
- Global data centers for low latency and fast page loads
Save up to 73% now.
Starting at US$3.99 / mo. Was
US$14.99 / mo.
Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!
Choose your plan
No matter where you start, every plan delivers: NVMe storage, LiteSpeed caching, unlimited MariaDB databases, advanced malware protection, and free SSL.
Compare our plans below to see which setup fits your site best.
- Free website migration
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Monarx security
- 99.9% uptime SLA
- Free domain with select plans
*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .info, .pro, .digital, .online, .site or .store
**please see terms of service
Using WordPress? Take a look at our Managed Hosting for WordPress plans powered by Cloudflare Enterprise
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Plus
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Max
Basic Functions
Performance & Technology
Professional E-Mail
Features and benefits
We have a range of features that can make your online journey seamless.
LiteSpeed Webserver
LiteSpeed optimizes resource usage on shared environments, giving faster PHP execution and improved TTFB (Time to First Byte) without overloading the server.
Automated backups
Daily backups stored securely off-server, with quick restore options for the last 30 days. So you never have to worry about losing your work.
Scalable infrastructure
Our systems are infinitely scalable - you can keep upgrading as you need more resources, and we can help you as you grow. Upgrade instantly without downtime.
Security built-in
WAF (Web Application Firewall), SSL certificates, brute force detection, malware scanning, and DDoS mitigation all included.
Seamless migration
We migrate cPanel accounts with a direct backup/restore process. For non-cPanel platforms, we manually migrate site files, databases, and email accounts, at no cost.
Unified management interface
Manage multiple sites, email accounts, DNS records, and backups from one dashboard.
Advanced features
Powered by ultrafast PHP and a finely tuned MySQL database, our platform is engineered with caching, load balancing, and high-availability architecture.
Your website and account data are automatically backed up every week, with quick restore options - and our Web Application Firewall (WAF) actively blocks hacks, malware, and suspicious bots,
We operate on cutting-edge cloud servers equipped with high-performance NVMe disks. Our fully cloud-based infrastructure lets us upgrade your site to the latest hardware seamlessly, with no downtime or disruption.
Our infrastructure is continuously updated, so you’re never stuck on outdated hardware or slowed down by failing disks. With our cloud-based hosting, your site always runs on the latest hardware, delivering consistent, high-speed performance.
Find the perfect hosting plan for your needs
This is the hands-off option. We handle all the technical maintenance like updates and security so you can focus on your business. It's perfect for anyone who wants performance without the hassle.
Need more power and flexibility? VPS Hosting gives you dedicated resources, root access and the freedom to handle high-traffic sites or custom setups. It’s built for developers and businesses ready to scale.
Why hosting.com
What make's us the best in the business.
Global data centers
Deploy your site closer to your audience for faster load times.
Support that’s
actually helpful
In-house engineers on live chat, phone, and tickets 24/7/365.
No fine print
Transparent features and pricing, no hidden resource caps.
Tech that keeps
up with you
AMD EPYC CPUs, NVMe storage, LiteSpeed caching, and regular infrastructure refreshes.
Trusted by millions
Over 3 million sites hosted worldwide.
Industry best solutions
Our goal isn’t to win awards, it's to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.
We’ll migrate your sites for you
Switching hosts shouldn’t be hard. Our in-house team is here 24/7 to move your websites, emails, and domains, free of charge. If you’re on cPanel, we can often migrate with a quick backup and restore. If not, we’ll do it manually and walk you through exactly what we need. We can also work to your schedule, whether that’s a one-off move or bulk, staggered migrations.
Works with the tools you know
What our customers have to say
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Questions? We’re here to help.
Our Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Frequently asked questions
It’s the service that stores your website's files and makes them available for the world to see on the internet.
Your domain is your site’s address. Hosting is the place where your site actually lives.
Yes. If you want a website, you need a place for it to live online. A hosting plan provides that secure space on our servers.
We offer Shared Hosting (best for new sites), WordPress Hosting (optimized for WordPress), and VPS Hosting (for high-traffic sites needing more power).
It’s the most cost-effective way to get online. Your site shares server resources with others, which keeps the price low. It's perfect for personal sites, blogs, and small businesses.
Yes, our plans are designed to grow with you. You can upgrade easily and without downtime.