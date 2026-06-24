If you’ve looked into Cloudflare, you’ve probably wondered whether it means switching to a new host. It’s a fair question, and it came up during our May 14, 2026, Office Hours livestream.

In short, the answer is “no.” Cloudflare runs at the network level (in front of your site) and works alongside your existing hosting rather than replacing it. Your server remains exactly where it is.

In this post, we’ll dive deeper into our viewer’s question, explain exactly where Cloudflare fits in the connection chain, what changes when you add it, and what stays untouched. And if you are not familiar with what Cloudflare is, our “What is Cloudflare?” Knowledge Base article is a good start before this blog.

The viewer’s question: Do you have to switch hosts to use Cloudflare?

At around the 21:30 minute mark in the livestream, a viewer brought up their concern that running Cloudflare on their website would mean giving up their current host. Here’s what they expressed:

Loved your Cloudflare Basics webinar, but I came in 15 minutes late. I think I missed the Big Picture. What I'd like to have happen is run our site through Cloudflare, but keep our local hosting company as the host, and have the cPanel access I have now. Is that still a good scenario?

This is one of the most common misconceptions about Cloudflare. It’s worth clearing up before anything else. Adding Cloudflare to your site does not involve moving your site (files, database, hosting account) anywhere. Your site will continue to live on its current server, with the same hosting company and control panel.

Instead, Cloudflare adds a layer in front of that server that enables all the great features the CDN offers.

What can Cloudflare do for your website?

Firstly, it’s important to know what Cloudflare can do and why you should use it. The answer is very straightforward: it will improve your website. Most of the time, there are some edge cases, but that’s not the point of this blog.

Cloudflare’s free tier alone offers features that should deliver a meaningful upgrade to your site’s performance, security, and reliability. Take a look at this table that highlights the differences between not using Cloudflare and using it.

Without Cloudflare With Cloudflare Performance Every visitor request travels all the way to your origin server, even for static assets like images or CSS that rarely change. Static content is cached and served from a nearby Cloudflare data center, so a visitor in another country isn't waiting on a round trip to your server's location. Security Your server's IP is exposed directly, and any malicious traffic (bot floods, login attacks) hits your hosting account head-on. Traffic is filtered before it reaches your server, so a sudden spike from a DDoS attempt or brute-force login attack gets absorbed at the network level instead of straining your hosting resources. Reliability A traffic surge (a sale, a viral post, a botnet) can overwhelm your server's resources and take the site down. Cloudflare can continue serving cached pages even if your origin server is briefly struggling or unreachable, keeping the site visible during that window.

In other words, Cloudflare doesn’t change what your host does; it changes how much it has to do. It simply takes on some of the work your server would otherwise have to handle on its own. Ultimately, that means faster site speeds, fewer threats getting through, and more resilience when traffic spikes.

How Cloudflare fits into your existing setup

A topic that comes up often in our blogs and livestreams is layers of security. Most recently, Nathan Ingram, the agency coach here at hosting.com, talked about them in his Cloudflare Basics livestream, which our viewer mentioned in their question. In it, he discussed how to set up the CDN and what the various basic configurations do.

You have the network level (how traffic finds and reaches your server), the server layer (where your site’s files and database live), and the application layer (WordPress, your CMS, the site’s code). Cloudflare sits in that first layer.

As a result, it has no bearing on how your server is configured, what software is installed on it, or how your application runs. It’s all the way in front of those things, watching and managing traffic that gets to your site.

As Nathan himself puts it:

Your server stays the same. Cloudflare lives at the network level. Traffic passes through Cloudflare to hit your server.

And, once Cloudflare is active, visitor requests go through its network first then go to your origin server. But, as you can see, it doesn’t change your server’s job: it continues serving your site as it has all this time.

The one real change: Nameservers

In order to use Cloudflare’s services on your site, you’ll have to point your domain’s (site’s) nameservers to the CDN. It’s an unavoidable change, but it’s far less daunting than it sounds.

If you are unfamiliar, nameservers are part of the Domain Name System (DNS), and they tell the internet where your site lives and who controls its DNS. The Cloudflare basics livestream is the perfect tutorial on switching to Cloudflare’s nameservers. Alternatively, if you prefer written instructions, you can check out our Activating Cloudflare article.

After the change, Cloudflare will manage your site’s DNS. Because of that, make sure that all DNS records are properly added before switching the nameservers. All future DNS changes also happen in Cloudflare’s interface.

Hosting remains exactly the same

Everything from your hosting plan to cPanel access to the site’s files, database, and configurations remains as you set them up initially.

It comes down to this one simple fact: Cloudflare doesn’t offer everyday hosting services. They do have hosting plans, but they are primarily for developers. The typical user isn’t the target audience.

So, nothing changes on your server. You’ll continue using it as you have all this time without disruption. Your site, however, will likely experience some favorable changes.

Ready to improve your site?

By now, you should have no concerns about whether you’ll have to give up access to your host or control panel when enabling Cloudflare on your site.

And if you’ve been following along and have already added your site to Cloudflare, or are looking for a deep dive into its features beyond the basics, our “Cloudflare advanced: optimization and security” livestream is your next step.

Finally, if you have a question about Cloudflare, web hosting, WordPress, or agency work, come join us every Thursday at 2 PM EST for Office Hours, and get live answers.

FAQ

Will switching nameservers to Cloudflare break my email or other DNS records?

Not if your DNS records are migrated correctly before the switch. Email, subdomains, and any other DNS records need to be recreated in Cloudflare's dashboard so they're active the moment the nameserver change takes effect. This is the step most likely to cause downtime if it's skipped or rushed, so it's worth checking every existing record against your previous DNS setup before completing the switch.

Do I need to change anything in cPanel after setting up Cloudflare?

No. Cloudflare operates independently of cPanel, and your hosting control panel works exactly as it did before. The only place DNS gets managed going forward is in Cloudflare's dashboard, not cPanel's.

What happens if I want to remove Cloudflare later?

You can change your domain's nameservers back to your hosting provider's defaults at any time. Once that change propagates, traffic stops routing through Cloudflare and goes directly to your server again, the same way it did before Cloudflare was added.