Admittedly, it is easy to miss since the majority of the page is taken up by empty space and a big red circle. Nonetheless, that tiny string of characters at the bottom is your golden ticket. With it, you can find what Cloudflare rule was tripped to show this page.

Using Security Analytics to trace the block

Once you have the Ray ID from the block page, the next step is to head into the Cloudflare dashboard managing the website. Go to the website and then, on the left, look for Security and then Analytics.

That’s where Cloudflare’s firewall and rule activity is logged. It also has powerful filtering tools to zero in on the offending event. Here’s what you need to do:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select the relevant site.

Go to Security > Analytics in the left-hand menu.

Look for the Suspicious activity section or a list of security events.

Click the Add filter button directly beneath.

Select Ray ID in the first box, equals in the second, and place your Ray ID in the third.

Click Apply.

Once that is done, you’ll see the rule that caused the block page to appear, or as Nathan puts it:

You get that Ray ID and you go to Security > Analytics. Add a filter for Ray ID equals [value], and it'll bring up that one event and show you there what rule triggered the problem.

That’s all you need to do. Now you’ve gone from a frustrating block page to a specific, identifiable event in Cloudflare. From here, you can proceed to the rule itself.

Identifying the offending rule

After you’ve filtered down the relevant event, Cloudflare will show you precisely which rule triggered it. Typically you’ll see the rule name, the rule group (e.g. managed rules, custom rules, rate limiting, etc.), the action taken (e.g. block, challenge), and the request details that matched the rule.

In our viewer’s case it turned out to be the Leaked Credential Check managed rule. They turned each rule off until they found this one. Leaked Credential Check designed to flag login attempts using credentials that have appeared in known data breaches, however it can sometimes fire unexpectedly and block access.

How to resolve the block?

Now that you know which rule caused the block, you have a few options depending on your situation.

Be certain of the cause before taking action. Rules can throw false positives and taking decisive action (such as completely disabling them) could have undesired consequences.

Here’s what you can do to prevent the rule, any rule, from interfering with access to the site. All rules are managed from Security > Security rules.

Deactivate the rule: This is the most straightforward way. If you are certain the rule is only producing false positives, you can disable it entirely.

Create a rule exception: Instead of deactivating the rule, you can configure an exception for a specific IP address, path, or user agent. This leaves the rule active for everyone else.

Adjust the rule action: Instead of blocking, you might change the action to “challenge” or “log only.”

Whichever approach you take, make note of what you changed and why. Cloudflare rules are easy to forget about, and proper documentation of changes will save you a lot of head-scratching down the line.

Keep this in your toolkit

Getting locked out of a site you manage is never fun, but Cloudflare gives you all the tools and information to investigate quickly and confidently.

The key takeaway is simple: find the Ray ID, filter the security events with it, and adjust the rule as necessary.

This workflow is great when managing client sites as well, as all they need to do is give you the Ray ID from the bottom of the page, and you handle it from there. It shows your clients you are proactive and can swiftly resolve the issue.

If you want to learn more about Cloudflare, how it works, how to set it up, and everything it can do for your website, join us for our livestreams in May:

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