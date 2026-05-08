Transferring a domain name to a new registrar is often a simple operation. All you need is the transfer code, and you are pretty much set to initiate the process. But then you realize you still haven’t gotten your domain’s DNS records from the old host. Do you need them? Where do they even live?

That’s one of the most common points of confusion when transferring a domain name, and it came up during our April 9, 2026, Office Hours livestream. The short answer is: you need to know who handles your DNS before you go any further.

It’s not always who you think either, so let’s dive in and show you how to find that out.

The viewer’s question

To get a better understanding of why it’s important to know where your domain’s DNS is handled, let’s take a look at our viewer’s specific question.

I'm transferring a domain name to a new registrar. The former hosting company provided the transfer code, and I can do the transfer, but they have not provided the DNS records.

My question is. The hosting company says they'll keep the website on their company server for 30 days. So do I need to do anything other than transfer the domain to a new registrar to keep the site up?

In other words, does our viewer need to worry about the domain’s DNS records at all, or just transfer the domain? To answer that, it’s vital to understand two things:

DNS and domain registration are not the same thing.

How to find your DNS provider.

Let’s unpack each of them, and we’ll have an answer to the question by the end of this post.

DNS and domain registration are not the same thing

This is the number one source of confusion when it comes to domain transfers.

Fortunately, the distinction is very clear. When you buy and own a domain (like yourdomainname.com), there are two jobs that support it.

Domain registration: This is done via a registrar. They hold your domain name and the info you used to purchase it and ensure nobody else can register it while it’s active.

DNS hosting: This is whoever stores and serves your DNS records. In other words, the instructions that tell the internet where to find your website, where to deliver your email, and more. This can be your registrar, but often it isn’t.

As Nathan Ingram himself put it:

You're talking about a domain registration transfer, but that is different than DNS unless your current registrar is also doing DNS. Those are two different jobs.

Why does this distinction matter? Because if you transfer a domain to a new registrar, the DNS records don’t automatically go with it. If your DNS is handled by anyone other than the registrar, the transfer might not affect your records at all, meaning nothing breaks.

But if your registrar is also your DNS provider, moving the domain means you have to manually recreate all your DNS records at the new provider to ensure things work properly.

As you can see, that’s a huge deal. The former means your site will likely stay as it is, uninterrupted, while the latter may incur some downtime. That’s why it’s vital to understand the difference.

And if all this DNS talk is making your head spin, don’t worry, you aren’t the only one. DNS can be confusing, but we have the perfect livestream to explain it all: Demystifying DNS.

Finding who handles your DNS

The key to knowing who handles your domain’s DNS is finding your name servers. Name servers are what tell the internet where to find the rest of the DNS information. Whichever company owns those name servers is your DNS provider.

It really is that simple, and Nathan himself confirms it:

You find out who's doing DNS based on what the name servers are.

So, how do you do it? It’s actually super simple. We’ll show you three methods, all involving a WHOIS lookup.

On a Mac or Linux machine

The WHOIS lookup command is the same for both Mac and Linux. Open a terminal and type in this command (replacing yourdomain.com with the one you want to look up):

whois yourdomain.com

This will give you a wall of text, so scroll through it until you find the name servers section. It should look something like this: