Why agency communities still matter

There’s no shortage of information for agency owners.

Podcasts, newsletters, AI tools, online courses, LinkedIn posts, and webinars are everywhere.

But as Ian Harris explained during the discussion, information alone rarely solves the harder parts of running an agency.

We tried to talk about quite crunchy, specific things… how do I get my team to do what I want them to do? How do I get clients to understand everything we do as a business?

For many agency owners, the most valuable insight comes from people solving similar business and leadership challenges in real time.

That focus changes the nature of the conversation and helps explain why communities like Agency Hackers continue to resonate.

Presentations may bring people into the room, but the conversations are what keep them engaged.

Cory Miller highlighted this difference during the discussion. That’s the big difference between a conference and what Agency Hackers does. We’re not just sitting there listening to someone all morning. We’re listening, and then asking: what do you think about that? How does that run in your agency?

That shift changes the experience from passive learning into active discussion.

Miami vs Ibiza: different agency cultures, similar challenges

The conversation also explored the differences between agency markets across the US and Europe.

According to Ian Harris, American agencies often approach growth differently from agencies in markets like the UK and Germany.

US agencies tend to move faster and push harder on scaling, while European agencies often place more emphasis on sustainability and long-term operational stability.

But despite those differences, many of the core challenges remain the same.

Agency owners everywhere are asking:

How do we maintain quality while growing?

How do we communicate value beyond deliverables?

How do we improve operations without overwhelming teams?

How do we build stronger client trust?

How do we stay competitive as AI changes client expectations?

The tools may differ. The markets may differ. But the operational pressures sound remarkably familiar.

Why relationships matter more in an AI-driven market

Throughout the discussion, the importance of relationships kept resurfacing as AI and automation continue to lower barriers around execution.

Clients can access more tools than ever before, but tools alone do not replace communication, strategic guidance, or long-term partnership. As technical capabilities become easier to replicate, trust becomes more valuable.

That same dynamic applies within agency communities. People are looking for spaces where they can talk honestly about challenges, compare experiences, and learn from others without feeling like every conversation is leading toward a sales pitch. Those kinds of environments create stronger discussions, and often better business decisions.

The conversation also reinforced why in-person events continue to matter, despite how digitally connected the industry has become. Many of the most valuable moments happen outside formal presentations: over coffee, between sessions, or during conversations that continue late into the evening. Those interactions create a level of connection that is difficult to reproduce online.

What agency leaders are looking for

A recurring theme throughout the conversation was the search for clarity.

Agency leaders are trying to make clearer decisions around pricing, positioning, AI adoption, operational processes, and long-term growth priorities, while also defining what success looks like for their agency.

Not every agency wants hypergrowth.

Not every agency wants a large team.

Not every agency defines success the same way.

Communities like Agency Hackers help agency owners compare experiences with people facing similar decisions, which becomes especially valuable during periods of industry change.

What hosting.com sees in agency conversations

Many of the themes discussed during the livestream reflect conversations the hosting.com team hears regularly from agencies.

Agencies are balancing increasing technical complexity alongside growing client expectations.

They are expected to deliver performance, security, reliability, strategic guidance, faster turnaround times, AI-related expertise, and clear communication, often all at once.

At the same time, teams are trying to avoid operational overload.

That combination creates pressure, but it also creates opportunity for agencies that invest in systems, communication, and long-term client relationships.

During the discussion, Olly Feldman spoke about why the relationship between hosting.com and Agency Hackers feels aligned. Both organizations are focused on supporting agencies beyond surface-level transactions, not just through products or services, but through conversations, education, and long-term relationship building.

What agency owners should take away from this conversation

The conversation repeatedly returned to the idea that agency growth becomes much harder in isolation.

The agencies adapting successfully right now are usually creating space to step outside day-to-day delivery work long enough to think strategically, compare experiences with peers, and learn from people facing similar operational challenges.

That does not necessarily mean joining a formal community, but it does mean finding opportunities to have more honest conversations about growth, client relationships, operations, and the realities of running an agency today.

Because those challenges rarely stay isolated for long.

Operational decisions affect delivery. Delivery affects client trust. Client trust affects retention, and retention shapes long-term growth. As agencies scale, each part of the business becomes increasingly connected to the next.

That broader perspective was ultimately the biggest takeaway from the conversation between Ian Harris, Cory Miller, Olly Feldman, and Mike Demo.

The discussion may have started with Miami and Ibiza, but it ultimately became a conversation about why relationships, community, and shared experience still matter in building sustainable agency businesses.