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Livestream: Stop hoping, start engineering: How to become a "safe pair of hands" for infinite referrals
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success teamAgencyGrowing Your Online Presence

Livestream: Stop hoping, start engineering: How to become a "safe pair of hands" for infinite referrals

We covered why referrals matter. Now let’s build the system 

We’ve discussed the value of referrals in previous livestreams and why trust still plays a major role in how businesses choose who to work with. 

Now it’s time to focus on the next step: building a system that helps referrals happen more often, more consistently, and with less guesswork. 

Dave Plunkett of Collaboration Junkie will show how agencies can create trusted partnerships, simple internal processes, and repeatable habits that lead to more introductions over time. 

Join us on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT for a practical livestream built for agencies that want referrals to become a dependable growth channel. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to identify the right partners, stay top of mind, make referrals easier to send, and grow a network that keeps working. 

Stop hoping, start engineering: how to become a safe pair of hands for infinite referrals 

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 

Time: 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT 

Presenter: Dave Plunkett, Collaboration Junkie

Practical steps to create repeat referrals 

If you know referrals matter but have never built a process around them, this livestream will give you a practical framework to start. 

  • Discovery: Identify partners who already work with your ideal clients.  

  • Assembly: Put simple systems in place so referrals are handled smoothly.  

  • Nurturing: Stay visible without becoming a burden.  

  • Connection: Make introductions easy and low-friction for partners.  

  • Engagement: Grow your network while keeping relationships personal.  

This livestream is ideal for agency owners, freelancers, consultants, and growth-minded teams who want a steadier stream of introductions without relying on luck. 

If referrals matter to your business, save your seat now. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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