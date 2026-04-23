We covered why referrals matter. Now let’s build the system

We’ve discussed the value of referrals in previous livestreams and why trust still plays a major role in how businesses choose who to work with.

Now it’s time to focus on the next step: building a system that helps referrals happen more often, more consistently, and with less guesswork.

Dave Plunkett of Collaboration Junkie will show how agencies can create trusted partnerships, simple internal processes, and repeatable habits that lead to more introductions over time.

Join us on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT for a practical livestream built for agencies that want referrals to become a dependable growth channel.

Secure your spot now and learn how to identify the right partners, stay top of mind, make referrals easier to send, and grow a network that keeps working.

Stop hoping, start engineering: how to become a safe pair of hands for infinite referrals

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT

Presenter: Dave Plunkett, Collaboration Junkie