The next step beyond chat-based AI

Many agency owners are still using AI like an upgraded search bar. Ask a question, generate a snippet, paste the output somewhere else, repeat.

That can save time, but it also keeps AI separate from the real work.

This livestream explores what happens when AI can work directly with your files, folders, and ongoing projects instead of starting from a blank chat every time. We’ll look at where Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini currently stand, clear up a common misconception around local file access, and walk through a real file-aware workflow from start to finish so you can see how these setups operate in practice.

Join us on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical look at file-aware AI workflows and how agencies are beginning to use them in day-to-day operations.

You’ll leave with a clearer understanding of where these tools are useful, where they still fall short, and which setup makes sense for the way your team works today.

Beyond the chatbot: when AI works directly with your files

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, agency trainer