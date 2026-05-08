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Livestream: Beyond the chatbot: when AI works directly with your files
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessAgency Success teamAI

Livestream: Beyond the chatbot: when AI works directly with your files

The next step beyond chat-based AI

Many agency owners are still using AI like an upgraded search bar. Ask a question, generate a snippet, paste the output somewhere else, repeat. 

That can save time, but it also keeps AI separate from the real work. 

This livestream explores what happens when AI can work directly with your files, folders, and ongoing projects instead of starting from a blank chat every time. We’ll look at where Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini currently stand, clear up a common misconception around local file access, and walk through a real file-aware workflow from start to finish so you can see how these setups operate in practice. 

Join us on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical look at file-aware AI workflows and how agencies are beginning to use them in day-to-day operations. 

You’ll leave with a clearer understanding of where these tools are useful, where they still fall short, and which setup makes sense for the way your team works today. 

Beyond the chatbot: when AI works directly with your files 
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, agency trainer

Inside modern file-aware AI workflows 

We’ll combine live examples with discussion around how agencies are starting to build AI directly into their day-to-day workflows. 

  • Why file-aware AI changes the workflow: See how working directly with files, folders, and project context changes the role AI can play in agency operations.  

  • Where Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini currently stand: Understand where each tool currently stands, including the differences that matter most for real project work.  

  • The misconception many people still believe: We’ll clear up one common misunderstanding around local file access and what these tools can and cannot currently do.  

  • The progression from chat to Projects to desktop and terminal tools: Learn how workflows evolve as your AI setup becomes more connected to the work itself.  

  • A practical walkthrough of a file-aware AI workflow from folder to finished file: See how a connected workflow operates in practice and where these tools become genuinely useful.  

  • One setup step to improve your workflow immediately: If every AI session still starts from scratch, we’ll show you one practical change worth making this week. 

Agency owners, developers, technical leads, marketers, and operations teams experimenting with AI workflows will get the most from this session. It’s especially relevant for teams trying to reduce repetitive setup work, improve documentation workflows, or build more consistent internal systems around AI usage. 

Reserve your spot today and see what changes when AI becomes part of the workflow itself instead of sitting beside it.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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