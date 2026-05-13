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Livestream: The content audit: what to keep, kill, or redirect
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessAgency Success teamGrowing Your Online Presence

Livestream: The content audit: what to keep, kill, or redirect

Before you migrate a site, audit the content

Many agencies leave content review until the end of a migration project. That usually leads to rushed redirect plans, unnecessary pages getting moved over, or valuable content disappearing without anyone noticing.

Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, is breaking down the process agencies can use to review old content before development starts, organize redirect planning, and create a migration strategy clients can confidently approve.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, Nathan will walk through the content decisions that help agencies avoid migration cleanup work later in the project.

You’ll learn how to export and organize URLs, review pages based on value and purpose, build a structured spreadsheet workflow, and create redirects that support both usability and SEO performance.

The content audit: what to keep, kill, or redirect 
Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com

 
Content cleanup before launch day 

This livestream walks through the systems and decisions agencies can use to avoid migration chaos later in the project. 

  • Exporting a complete URL inventory: Learn which tools can help you gather a full list of URLs from an existing WordPress site before migration work begins.  

  • Organizing content in a review spreadsheet: Build a framework for categorizing pages, identifying outdated content, and tracking migration decisions clearly.  

  • Creating a client-friendly review process: Structure migration decisions in a way clients can understand, review, and approve before launch.  

  • Planning and testing redirects: Review the technical side of redirect implementation and how to confirm everything is working properly after launch.  

Agency owners, project managers, developers, SEO professionals, and marketers responsible for WordPress migrations or large-scale site updates will find this especially useful. 

Save your spot now and bring a clearer process into your next migration project.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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