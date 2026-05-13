Before you migrate a site, audit the content

Many agencies leave content review until the end of a migration project. That usually leads to rushed redirect plans, unnecessary pages getting moved over, or valuable content disappearing without anyone noticing.

Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, is breaking down the process agencies can use to review old content before development starts, organize redirect planning, and create a migration strategy clients can confidently approve.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, Nathan will walk through the content decisions that help agencies avoid migration cleanup work later in the project.

You’ll learn how to export and organize URLs, review pages based on value and purpose, build a structured spreadsheet workflow, and create redirects that support both usability and SEO performance.

The content audit: what to keep, kill, or redirect

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com