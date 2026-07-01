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Livestream: Plugin roundup - April-June 2026
Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessWordPressSoftware

Livestream: Plugin roundup - April-June 2026

Which new plugins deserve a spot in your toolkit? 

Roughly 450 plugins are added to the WordPress Plugin Directory every month. Most never make it into a production environment. A small number solve real problems, save meaningful time, or open up new possibilities for client work. 

Helping agencies separate useful tools from distractions is a big part of what we do through the Agency Success program. 

In this edition of Plugin roundup, Nathan Ingram, the Agency Success trainer at hosting.com, reviews standout plugin releases and major updates from April through June 2026. You'll see live demonstrations, hear where each tool shines, and learn about the quirks, limitations, and considerations that don't always show up on a plugin’s marketing page. 

Join us on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT for a practical review of the latest additions to the WordPress ecosystem. 

You'll leave with a shortlist of plugins worth investigating, a clearer understanding of where they fit, and a downloadable PDF guide packed with notes and recommendations for future reference. 

Plugin roundup - April-June 2026 
Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026 

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency coach and trainer 

A curated review of recent releases 

Nathan will walk through a hand-picked collection of plugins from recent releases and major updates, including: 

  • New and noteworthy plugins: A curated selection from recent additions and updates in the WordPress Plugin Directory.  

  • Live demonstrations: See how each plugin works before spending time testing it yourself.  

  • Agency-focused use cases: Learn where these tools fit into client projects, maintenance plans, and ongoing site management.  

  • Strengths, weaknesses, and tradeoffs: Get practical feedback on usability, limitations, and implementation considerations.  

  • Downloadable guide: Take away a PDF guide with recommendations and observations for every plugin covered.  

This session is designed for agency owners, freelancers, WordPress developers, implementers, and site managers who want to stay current without spending hours sorting through new plugin releases. 

Reserve your seat today and see which recent plugins may be worth adding to your agency toolkit.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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