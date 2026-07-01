Which new plugins deserve a spot in your toolkit?

Roughly 450 plugins are added to the WordPress Plugin Directory every month. Most never make it into a production environment. A small number solve real problems, save meaningful time, or open up new possibilities for client work.

Helping agencies separate useful tools from distractions is a big part of what we do through the Agency Success program.

In this edition of Plugin roundup, Nathan Ingram, the Agency Success trainer at hosting.com, reviews standout plugin releases and major updates from April through June 2026. You'll see live demonstrations, hear where each tool shines, and learn about the quirks, limitations, and considerations that don't always show up on a plugin’s marketing page.

Join us on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT for a practical review of the latest additions to the WordPress ecosystem.

You'll leave with a shortlist of plugins worth investigating, a clearer understanding of where they fit, and a downloadable PDF guide packed with notes and recommendations for future reference.

Plugin roundup - April-June 2026

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency coach and trainer