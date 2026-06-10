What happens when AI can work directly with your site

Imagine asking your website to complete a task and watching it happen.

No digging through menus. No bouncing between dashboards. No hunting for the right settings page.

That's the promise behind MCP, a technology that allows AI tools to interact directly with websites, applications, and services. It's quickly becoming one of the most discussed developments in AI, and it's changing how people manage digital tools.

Join Nathan Ingram, agency trainer at hosting.com, as he explains what MCP is, why it matters, and how to connect one yourself.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, Nathan will walk through the fundamentals of MCP before demonstrating Rocket.net's brand-new MCP connection live on a real website.

You'll leave with a clear understanding of how MCP works, where it fits into your workflow, and what opportunities it creates for agencies, consultants, and website professionals.

Talk to your website: an intro to MCP with Rocket.net

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, agency trainer and coach