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Livestream: Talk to your website: an intro to MCP with Rocket.net
Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessAIHow It's Working

Livestream: Talk to your website: an intro to MCP with Rocket.net

What happens when AI can work directly with your site

Imagine asking your website to complete a task and watching it happen.

No digging through menus. No bouncing between dashboards. No hunting for the right settings page.

That's the promise behind MCP, a technology that allows AI tools to interact directly with websites, applications, and services. It's quickly becoming one of the most discussed developments in AI, and it's changing how people manage digital tools.

Join Nathan Ingram, agency trainer at hosting.com, as he explains what MCP is, why it matters, and how to connect one yourself.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, Nathan will walk through the fundamentals of MCP before demonstrating Rocket.net's brand-new MCP connection live on a real website.

You'll leave with a clear understanding of how MCP works, where it fits into your workflow, and what opportunities it creates for agencies, consultants, and website professionals.

Talk to your website: an intro to MCP with Rocket.net

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, agency trainer and coach

From curiosity to first connection

MCP is generating plenty of conversation, but many people still aren't sure what it does or how to begin using it. This livestream focuses on practical understanding and real-world application.

What we'll cover:

  • MCP explained in plain language: Understand the core concept and why so many AI tools are adopting it.

  • Connecting AI to your website: Learn the basic process of setting up and using an MCP connection.

  • Tasks worth handing off: Explore examples of website work that can be delegated through MCP.

  • A live Rocket.net demonstration: See the new Rocket.net MCP connection configured and used in real time.

  • Keeping control of your site: Learn the key principle that helps you use AI safely around production websites.

This event is designed for agency owners, developers, consultants, freelancers, technical marketers, and anyone responsible for managing websites who want to understand where AI-powered workflows are headed.

Reserve your seat today and get a firsthand look at one of the biggest shifts happening in website management.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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