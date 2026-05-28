Table of Contents

Livestream: Building your first agentic marketing team with Claude Code
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
AIAgency SuccessMarketing Your Business

Livestream: Building your first agentic marketing team with Claude Code

What happens when your marketing workflow runs itself

Most teams experimenting with AI still rely on isolated prompts and disconnected workflows. That approach works for quick tasks, but it starts to break down once reporting, audits, QA, and planning all need to happen consistently every week.

In this livestream, Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com, shares the exact multi-agent system her team uses to manage recurring marketing operations with Claude Code.

Join us on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical walkthrough of how connected AI agents can reduce repetitive work across SEO, reporting, competitor analysis, and content operations.

You’ll see how Daphne structured agents to work together, how they pull from real business data sources, and how outputs flow from one process into the next.

During the livestream, you’ll see how to: 

  • Build AI agents that coordinate across multiple marketing tasks  

  • Connect Claude to live business data instead of static prompts  

  • Reduce manual reporting and repetitive operational work  

  • Create reusable workflows for SEO, planning, and QA  

  • Avoid common mistakes that slow down early AI systems

Building your first agentic marketing team with Claude Code 
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com

What goes into a connected agent system 

This walkthrough focuses on practical implementation, not theory. Daphne will walk through the structure, logic, and operational decisions behind a working agent system already being used across marketing workflows.

Key takeaways include:

  • Why orchestration matters: Learn why multiple specialized agents often outperform a single general-purpose workflow.

  • Using real business data: See how agents can connect to sources like Search Console, Ahrefs, spreadsheets, and structured datasets.

  • The single source of truth approach: Understand how a shared data.json structure keeps workflows aligned and outputs consistent.

  • Chaining workflows together: Discover how outputs from one agent can automatically trigger or feed the next stage of work.

  • Common implementation mistakes: Get practical guidance on where teams usually get stuck when building their first agent systems.

This livestream is especially useful for marketing teams, agency owners, SEO professionals, content leads, and operators responsible for reporting, workflow management, or scaling recurring marketing processes.

Reserve your spot now and see how connected AI agents can help your team spend less time on repetitive operational work and more time making decisions.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards