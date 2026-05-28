What happens when your marketing workflow runs itself
Most teams experimenting with AI still rely on isolated prompts and disconnected workflows. That approach works for quick tasks, but it starts to break down once reporting, audits, QA, and planning all need to happen consistently every week.
In this livestream, Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com, shares the exact multi-agent system her team uses to manage recurring marketing operations with Claude Code.
Join us on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical walkthrough of how connected AI agents can reduce repetitive work across SEO, reporting, competitor analysis, and content operations.
You’ll see how Daphne structured agents to work together, how they pull from real business data sources, and how outputs flow from one process into the next.
During the livestream, you’ll see how to:
Build AI agents that coordinate across multiple marketing tasks
Connect Claude to live business data instead of static prompts
Reduce manual reporting and repetitive operational work
Create reusable workflows for SEO, planning, and QA
Avoid common mistakes that slow down early AI systems
Building your first agentic marketing team with Claude Code
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Presenter: Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com