What happens when your marketing workflow runs itself

Most teams experimenting with AI still rely on isolated prompts and disconnected workflows. That approach works for quick tasks, but it starts to break down once reporting, audits, QA, and planning all need to happen consistently every week.

In this livestream, Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com, shares the exact multi-agent system her team uses to manage recurring marketing operations with Claude Code.

Join us on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical walkthrough of how connected AI agents can reduce repetitive work across SEO, reporting, competitor analysis, and content operations.

You’ll see how Daphne structured agents to work together, how they pull from real business data sources, and how outputs flow from one process into the next.

During the livestream, you’ll see how to:

Build AI agents that coordinate across multiple marketing tasks

Connect Claude to live business data instead of static prompts

Reduce manual reporting and repetitive operational work

Create reusable workflows for SEO, planning, and QA

Avoid common mistakes that slow down early AI systems

Building your first agentic marketing team with Claude Code

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com