Your referrals just got more rewarding. For a limited time, earn bigger payouts every time a friend signs up for an annual Managed WordPress, Managed VPS, or Shared Hosting plan.
Spring rewards are here (and they won't last long)
- Earn up to $125 for each of your first 3 successful referrals.
- Unlock up to $200 per referral after that.
- Applies to annual plans on Managed WordPress, Managed VPS, and Shared Hosting.
- Limited-time spring offer! Act before it's gone.
Industry best solutions hosting.com
Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments!
Helping a friend to good hosting is this simple
- Step 1: Share your link
As simple as logging in.
Log into your Hosting Panel on hosting.com and click the "Refer a friend" button at the top.
No hunting around, no guesswork. Your link is ready for sharing, so send it to everyone who's tired of unreliable hosting. Email it, drop it in chat, or share it on social media.Log in
- Step 2: They sign up
Your friends get worry-free hosting.
When your friends click the link and join us, they'll get the benefits you already enjoy: fast, secure, and transparent hosting, backed by a support team that's always available.
It’s the kind of upgrade that makes their digital life easier, regardless if they’re running a personal blog, a business site, or an online store.
- Step 3: You both win
Hosting peace of mind, plus a reward for you.
Once any of your referrals become an active customer, you'll earn a commission based on their chosen plan. Rewards are quick, and you can choose PayPal or account credit. Whichever makes your life easier.
Your friends gets reliable, stress-free hosting, and you get paid for being helpful. That’s a win-win situation for everyone!
Why promote hosting.com?
When you share hosting.com, you’re not just earning a reward. You’re giving your friends the gift of good hosting. We’ve built our products to be simple, reliable, and secure, so you can recommend them with confidence. Not just that, but you can earn over $130 for every successful referral - and your friend will get $20 too.
Migrating to hosting.com means we'll handle everything for your friends. From the free website transfer, to setting it up, and ensuring it works on their new plan. We handle all the heavy lifting so they can focus on their site.
Everyone deserves hosting that can keep up with their ambitions. With fast load times, 99.9% uptime guarantee, and stable infrastructure, we promise your friends won't be texting you at midnight because their site is down.
Whether it's a late-night question or just a quick fix, our support team is here. Fast, always available and reliable, at hosting.com we have everyone's back, regardless how big or small their issue is.
Nobody likes hidden fees or complicated rules. That's why at hosting.com what you see is what you get. We are upfront about everything, so when your friends sign up they'll know exactly what they're getting.
Level up your rewards as your referrals level up their hosting. Bigger plans mean bigger payouts with no cap on your earnings. It’s our way of saying thanks for connecting people with the hosting that truly fits their needs.
Hosting.com has a product for every stage of the journey. Our global datacenters also ensure websites are where the audience is. Your friends can start small, grow big and never have to look elsewhere.
Share what you love
Love it? Share it! Our portfolio ensures you’re recommending products people can count on. Your friends will thank you for pointing them in the right direction.
Managed Hosting for WordPress
All the power of WordPress hosting, but we handle the updates, security, and speed. You just focus on your site, and we’ll take care of the boring bits.
Hosting for WordPress
We built our WordPress hosting on high-performance infrastructure so your friends can feel the speed, and count on uninterrupted uptime.
Shared Hosting
The easiest, most budget-friendly way to get online. Perfect for friends who just need reliable, scalable hosting without overthinking it.
cPanel Hosting
cPanel hosting has all your tools in one place. Manage sites, emails, and files without ease. All while enjoying LiteSpeed performance and stability.
Reseller Hosting
Know someone who wants their own hosting business? Reseller hosting lets them sell hosting to others, with you looking like the pro behind the scenes.
Website Builder
Want a website but not the stress? Create a website with our Website Builder that looks good, works hard, and reflects your brand in minutes.
Unmanaged VPS
Need more power and flexibility? VPS Hosting gives your techy friends dedicated resources,
root access and the freedom to run it however they like.
Managed VPS Hosting
Know someone who wants the power of a VPS, without handling it? Managed VPS hosting has dedicated resources and flexibility, while we manage it.
Managed VDS
When you (or your friend) are ready for serious power. A Virtual Dedicated Server gives you muscle like a dedicated machine, but fully managed so it never feels overwhelming.
What our customers have to say
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Great experience with this hostingGreat experience with this hosting service! 👍 They were very responsive and helped me quickly resolve my issue. Their support team guided me step-by-step and made deploying my website smooth and hassle-free. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reliable hosting and excellent customer support!
Sheikh Zayan
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Questions? We’re here to help.
At hosting.com, we’ve put together a team experts, ready to tackle any questions you or your friends have, no matter the time of day.
Frequently asked questions
Any customer can participate in the Referral Program by following these few simple steps:
- Sign in to your hosting.com account.
- In the top menu navigation bar, click on ‘My Account’.
- On the left sidebar, click on ‘Refer a friend’.
- Finally, generate a unique referral link by clicking on the ‘Create new link’ button.
Once you have generated your first link you can copy and share that with your network and audience. You can generate multiple links which can redirect to any page on our website. Only links generated through this process will be considered as qualifying links.
Joining our referral program is completely free. It doesn’t cost you money, it makes you money.
No. Referring yourself is not allowed and could result in your referral account being closed.
There’s no limit! With no restrictions on the number of referrals, the more you refer the more you earn.
All referral commissions are held in a pending state for 45 days at which point they are approved.
The minimum amount to be paid via PayPal is $100, and $200 for a bank transfer. If you wish to be paid by account credit, there are no minimum balance requirements.