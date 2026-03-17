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Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success teamAgencyPartnersWordPress

Livestream: The real impact of word of mouth on modern businesses

Visibility and credibility work together

“You should try this.” 

That short sentence often carries more influence than pages of marketing copy or search results. 

Recommendations from colleagues, peers, and professional networks continue to shape how companies are discovered and evaluated. Even with endless information available online, trust still plays a major role in which products and services people explore. 

In this livestream, Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com, and Olly Feldman, Global Head of Sales at hosting.com, will discuss how recommendations influence discoverability, credibility, and customer relationships. 

During the webinar, Daphne and Olly will share insights from both the marketing and sales side of the customer journey, including how recommendations influence early research, shape sales conversations, and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

You can watch the video recording below or head to our YouTube channel for even more educational content.

What makes recommendations so influential

During this session, Daphne and Olly will explore the role recommendations play across the customer journey, from discovery to long-term relationships. 

You will learn: 

  • Why recommendations still influence buying decisions: How trust and personal networks affect which products and services people explore. 

  • How visibility and credibility work together: Why discoverability through search is only one part of earning trust. 

  • What referrals mean for sales conversations: Why referred customers often approach conversations with stronger confidence. 

  • How businesses encourage word of mouth: The role of strong customer experiences, community engagement, and trust. 

  • How referral programs support recommendations: Why companies introduce referral programs like ours and how they reinforce organic recommendations. 

This livestream is designed for agency owners, developers, marketers, and digital business leaders who want to better understand how reputation and recommendations influence customer growth. 

If your business relies on trust, referrals, or long-term client relationships, this conversation will offer useful perspective on how recommendations shape modern businesses. 

Register today to learn how recommendations influence the way agencies grow through trust and long-term client relationships. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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