Visibility and credibility work together

“You should try this.”

That short sentence often carries more influence than pages of marketing copy or search results.

Recommendations from colleagues, peers, and professional networks continue to shape how companies are discovered and evaluated. Even with endless information available online, trust still plays a major role in which products and services people explore.

In this livestream, Daphne Monro, Head of Website & Content at hosting.com, and Olly Feldman, Global Head of Sales at hosting.com, will discuss how recommendations influence discoverability, credibility, and customer relationships.

During the webinar, Daphne and Olly will share insights from both the marketing and sales side of the customer journey, including how recommendations influence early research, shape sales conversations, and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

You can watch the video recording below or head to our YouTube channel for even more educational content.