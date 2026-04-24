The agency referral playbook with Dave Plunkett

We’re also excited to share that Dave will be joining hosting.com live in May for a deeper practical session on building referral systems that create steady growth for agencies. You can read more and register on this blog post.

The reasonable question: why aren’t more referrals happening?

Most agencies already do good work. They have happy clients; they know peers in the industry.

So why do referrals still feel inconsistent?

Because good work alone is not a referral strategy.

As Dave put it:

“Organic is not a strategy. Organic is a mixture of hope and chance. It belongs on food labels, not business plans.”

Many agencies rely on passive goodwill instead of building repeatable habits around referrals. The result is unpredictable lead flow, uneven pipeline health, and missed opportunities from people who would gladly recommend them.

Why it matters: referrals are often your best-fit clients

Not every lead costs the same.

Referred leads often come with built-in trust because someone credible has already vouched for you. That usually changes the sales conversation.

They may be less price-sensitive. They may move faster. They may already understand the value of your work. And because they often come through people who know you, they’re more likely to be aligned with how your agency works.

Dave explained it this way:

“They’re almost certainly not going to be haggling on price.”

That matters for more than revenue. Better-fit clients often mean smoother projects, happier teams, and healthier margins.

How it works: client referrals and partner referrals

Dave breaks referrals into two clear lanes.

1. Client referrals

These come from clients and people already in your network.

The mistake many agencies make is asking too late.

You might wait until the final invoice is paid or the project is fully wrapped, but the best moment is often earlier, during the point where the client feels genuine excitement and recognizes the value you created.

Dave calls this the “wow moment.”

That might be:

A successful launch

A design reveal

A problem solved faster than expected

That emotional peak is often the right time to ask.

2. Partner referrals

These come from adjacent businesses who serve the same audience.

Examples could include:

Web developers and copywriters

Designers and SEO consultants

IT providers and agencies

The strongest partnerships are built around shared outcomes for clients.

Instead of saying:

“We write great copy.”

You might say:

“Together, we help launch websites that convert.”

That subtle shift moves the relationship from transaction to partnership.

How to think about it: become easy to recommend

This is where many agencies get stuck.

They assume referrals are about asking harder. Usually, they’re about reducing friction.

Busy people may want to refer you, but if it takes effort, they delay it.

Make it easy to recommend your agency by being clear on:

Who you help

Can someone describe your best-fit client in one sentence?

What problem you solve

Can they explain why people hire you?

What makes you different

Can they quickly say why you’re the right fit?

What happens after the intro

Will you handle the relationship professionally and keep them informed?

Dave made an important point here: when someone refers you, they’re trusting you with part of their reputation.

Treat that seriously.

What to do next: one practical action this week

Dave shared a tactic every agency owner can use immediately.

Look back at every introduction or referral you received in the last six months.

Then contact each person who made one, thanking them and letting them know what happened. Share whether the referral became work or not. If it didn’t, explain why in a helpful way.

That closes the loop, shows professionalism, and often creates momentum.

As Dave noted, many people respond with something like:

“Thanks for letting me know. I’ve been meaning to get in touch because I’ve got another one for you.”

That’s how referrals compound.

Final thought

The agencies that build lasting momentum are often the ones people trust enough to recommend.

That trust grows when clients have a strong experience, partners know you deliver, and every introduction is handled with care.

More referrals usually start there: becoming the kind of team people feel confident connecting to their own network.

And if you’d like a practical framework for building that system, join us on May 19 when Dave Plunkett joins hosting.com live to continue the conversation.