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Cloudflare basics. Setup and configuration
Written on by News
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
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Cloudflare basics: setup and configuration

Set up Cloudflare with confidence

Cloudflare is one of the easiest ways to improve site performance and security. It is also one of the easiest ways to break things if it is set up incorrectly.

In this livestream, Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, will walk through how Cloudflare works and how to configure it without introducing risk.

Save your spot for Tuesday, May 12 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT as we walk through DNS setup, SSL configuration, and the settings that matter most for WordPress sites.

Register to see how to add Cloudflare safely, avoid downtime, and make confident configuration decisions.

Cloudflare basics: setup and configuration

Date: May 12, 2026
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com

What to configure and what to leave alone

We’ll cover the parts of Cloudflare setup that matter most in real client work:

  • Where Cloudflare fits in your stack: Understand how it works across network, server, and application layers.

  • How to add a site without downtime: Move DNS records carefully and avoid the changes that break sites most often.

  • Core settings every site needs: Configure DNS, SSL/TLS, and security without overcomplicating things.

  • Which free features are worth using: Focus on what delivers value without adding risk.

  • Mistakes that cause outages: Learn what tends to break sites and how to prevent it.

This is a great livestream for agency owners, developers, and technical marketers managing WordPress sites for clients.

Many agencies avoid Cloudflare because the setup feels risky. This walkthrough shows how to approach it with confidence.

Save your spot and follow along with your own sites if you can.

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