Set up Cloudflare with confidence

Cloudflare is one of the easiest ways to improve site performance and security. It is also one of the easiest ways to break things if it is set up incorrectly.

In this livestream, Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, will walk through how Cloudflare works and how to configure it without introducing risk.

Save your spot for Tuesday, May 12 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT as we walk through DNS setup, SSL configuration, and the settings that matter most for WordPress sites.

Register to see how to add Cloudflare safely, avoid downtime, and make confident configuration decisions.

Cloudflare basics: setup and configuration

Date: May 12, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com