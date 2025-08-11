Have you ever wondered where domains come from? Sure, we all know that when we type a domain name in a browser, we end up on a website. Hosting.com is a domain name that will take you to our awesome website, but how did we obtain it? What brought it into existence?

You might already know the answer if you have tried launching a website. You encounter a lot of terms during the process: domain, web hosting, DNS, etc. Another word you almost certainly would have seen is registrar. It’s not a word used too often in web hosting, especially once you purchase your domain.

However, it’s a vital part of how the internet works. Simply put, it’s the place where you can register, manage, and renew a domain name. The registrar is where many begin their online journey: you buy your domain, then your hosting, and start building your site.

With all of that said, let’s explore what a registrar does, how it differs from web hosting, and why choosing the right one matters (and how to find the right one).

What a domain registrar does

As we mentioned, a registrar lets you purchase a domain name (learn more about what domains are and how they work). You can see how it works now by going to our domain registration page. Simply type in a domain name, search for it, and you’ll know if it’s available. If it is, you can proceed with the registration.

That’s the most basic functionality a registrar has. However, users can also manage and renew their domains through the registrar. Most domains can be registered for at least one year and a maximum of ten years. However, a few exceptions exist to that rule, such as domains using the Switzerland country-level TLD, .ch–a maximum of one year.

So, when your domain is about to expire, any good registrar will let you know. Through their interface, you should see which domains need renewal, which ones are about to expire, or view the status of each domain.

Finally, your domain registrar provides access to your domain’s DNS settings. Without these settings, your domain would not function at all. We will expand on this topic later in this blog post. DNS is vital to how the internet works; we want to shine the spotlight on it.

Let’s discuss a common misconception first, though!

Registrar vs web host: know the difference

We often hear, “Why do I need a web host if I already have a domain?” This is the perfect place to explore this question.

The answer is straightforward and lies in the fundamental difference between what a web host does and what a registrar does. Yes, you already have a domain you purchased from a registrar, but that’s only half of the equation when launching a website.

So, to help demystify this confusion, here’s what each one does. You will see the difference right away.

The registrar is where you buy and manage domain names. It does not provide the necessary infrastructure for a website to exist online. It simply allows you to purchase and reserve a user-friendly address (the domain) and then assign an IP to it.

On the other hand, web hosting is where your website’s files live. A host provides the necessary infrastructure (storage, DNS management, databases, etc.) for a website to launch online. That is where the IP address you assigned to your domain leads.

To put it in a single sentence: the registrar is where you buy your site’s address, while the web host is where your website resides. The two are interconnected and necessary for a website to go live, but they are not the same.

Why a good registrar matters

As you can imagine, not all registrars are created equal. Like all things online, you have the good and not-so-good ones. You might be wondering, though, what makes a registrar good? After all, it just sells and manages domains, right? Not much room for worse quality.

You’d be surprised. Three aspects of a registrar’s services can improve or decrease their quality of service.

Support

At some point, you will need help with something. That goes for everything in life, so domains are no exception.

A domain is the link to your website, but imagine if it stops functioning. Your website goes down and your potential and existing customers are left confused and possibly even frustrated.

The difference between a good and a subpar registrar lies in support. 24/7 support with quick, helpful replies is a must. The medium doesn’t really matter: ticket, phone, or live chat are all fine as long as the team is fast and offers snappy solutions.

Renewals and pricing

Everyone wants to pay as little as possible for goods and services; it’s just who we are. However, that $0.99 domain might look great right now, but what’s its renewal price like?

Always be careful and read the fine print when browsing prices. What is inexpensive now may no longer be in a year. Some registrars take advantage of ridiculously low prices to entice customers, only to then pull the rug out from under them at the next invoice with a bloated price.

So, here are three things to keep an eye on when choosing a registrar.

Initial and renewal prices: Ensure the renewal price is reasonable compared to the initial cost. WHOIS privacy: Registrars offer WHOIS (domain) privacy. This service hides the personal information (name, telephone number, email address, etc.) you provided when registering the domain. Check if it is included in the domain price or if it’s extra. We recommend using it regardless of the situation. Transfer fees: You might want to change registrars if you find one with better support or an interface you prefer, for example. Just be sure you are aware of any fees that you might incur. Sometimes the service is free; other times, there is a charge.

At hosting.com we value transparency. You will see that all our prices and fees are all clearly stated during the domain registration or transfer processes.

DNS access

The last thing we want to emphasize is DNS access. We mentioned earlier that it is imperative, and here is why.

DNS (Domain Name System) is how your domain connects to your website. You must assign an IP address to your domain name via an A record to achieve that. That way, when someone types your domain name in their browser, it connects to the IP where your website’s files are, and finally displays your site.

That is the super-simplified version of how DNS works. Read our article on the topic to learn more about it. You can understand how vital DNS is, though, and how being locked away from using it, or--worse--being charged, can be a big issue.

A good registrar should give you easy, unrestricted access to your domain’s DNS and should also not charge you for changing any records. After all, it’s your domain name.

How to choose a reliable registrar

You might already have surmised what makes a good registrar. Nonetheless, here is a quick, concise checklist of the things you should be looking for in a registrar.

Check credibility: The easiest way to verify is to visit the official ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) registrar lookup tool. ICANN is a non-profit organization that oversees the global domain system and ensures its stability, security, and accessibility. Transparent pricing: Ensure that you can clearly see a registrar’s prices for initial registration, renewals, transfers, and additional services. Intuitive interface: To manage your domain, you will have to use the registrar’s interface. A poorly designed or convoluted one can make it a headache. Always choose those who make it easy for you. Responsive customer support: If you encounter a domain issue, you will need reliable support to resolve it. Look for 24/7 availability, reasonable response times, and no scripted nonsense. Transfer freedom: Sometimes you just have to move on. A good registrar will not hold your domain hostage and make it easy to transfer to another. Good reputation: Finally, check for some reviews online. The more genuine reviews you can get, the better. Checking the low-rated ones is usually a good way to find honesty.

Don’t just click the cheapest link

Trust us, we get it: everyone loves a deal. But, as you can see, the quality of domain registrars can vary. The cheapest option can sometimes end up costing you a ton of time and headaches.

Your domain is your online identity; your brand. Don’t trust it to the lowest bidder. Entrust it to a registrar that will not stand in your way, is transparent with their pricing, and is always ready to help out in case of any issues.

Ready to put this knowledge into action? Start by searching for your perfect domain. With transparent pricing, 24/7 UK support, and no sneaky renewal fees, we make domain registration simple. Head over to our Domains page and find your perfect one.

FAQs

Can I register a domain without a website?

Yes! You can own a domain name even if you’re not ready to launch a website yet. Many people register domains to reserve them for future use, protect a brand name, or redirect them elsewhere (like a social profile or existing site).

Do I have to buy my domain and hosting from the same company?

Nope. Your domain registrar and your web host can be completely separate. You must update your domain’s DNS settings to point to your host. Some prefer keeping them separate for better control and flexibility; others prefer a unified interface.

What happens if I forget to renew my domain?

If you forget to renew, your domain may go through a grace period, then a redemption period (depending on the TLD), and eventually it can be released back to the public. It can even get scooped up by someone else at an auction. Some registrars offer auto-renew to help avoid this.

Are all domain registrars safe to use?

Not all are equally reputable. Stick with ICANN-accredited registrars and check reviews before purchasing. Watch out for hidden fees, upsells, or poor customer support.

Can I transfer my domain to another registrar later?

Yes, you can transfer your domain to another registrar after 60 days of registration (ICANN rule). Most registrars make this relatively easy, but some may put up roadblocks. Always check their transfer policies before registering.

What is WHOIS privacy, and do I need it?

WHOIS privacy (domain privacy protection) hides your personal contact information from public lookup databases. This is a good idea if you want to avoid spam, scams, or having your information exposed online.

How long can I register a domain for?

It depends on the TLD. Most domains like .com can be registered for up to 10 years. Others, like some country-specific domains, may only allow 1–2 years. You can always renew it to extend ownership.