Web hosting vs domain: the complete beginner's guide

When setting up your first website, you’ve likely heard these terms more than anything: “web hosting” and “domain.” That’s because they are fundamental to a website. Without them, your brand-new blog would be nothing more than a file directory on a computer.

However, many beginners mix them up or even think they are interchangeable. Yes, they both work together to make your site accessible online, but they are very different. You can’t have a site without one or the other, yet they are not the same.

In this post, we’ll discuss what web hosting and domains are, how they differ, and how they work together. With this knowledge, you can confidently take your first steps in the world of hosting.

What is a domain name?

Answering that question is easy: it’s what you type in your web browser. For example, hosting.com is a domain name. Put it in your search bar and it will take you to our website (although, you probably already did that if you are reading this. Hello!).

However, domains weren’t always around. They were introduced in the 1980s as a human-friendly website address. Before that, you had to use the IP address of the server where the website lives, which must have been a massive headache.

And that’s exactly what a domain name does. It maps an IP address (such as 192.168.1.1) to a word or phrase that’s much easier to remember. A domain name consists of three elements, going from right to left.

Top-Level Domain: This is, for those of us who read left to right, the ending, such as .com, .org, .net, etc.

Second-Level Domain: The next part of the domain name is whatever you choose, the section before the period. For example, companies put their brand name here.

Third-Level Domain: Also known as a subdomain, this is an optional prefix often used to divide website functionality.

Here’s an example that perfectly showcases the three domain levels: kb.hosting.com. This subdomain of our main domain (hosing.com) leads to our Knowledge Base, where you can find a ton of helpful information about all things hosting. Head over to our entry about domain names and DNS to learn more about them.

But how do you get a domain name for your website? Very easily. All you have to do is register one through a registrar like us. We offer all the necessities plus an array of additional services that any good registrar should have.

Registrations are always for a specific period (usually at least 1 year), and you have control of the domain name for that period or until you stop renewing it. And, finally, pricing depends on the TLD itself. Some domains are cheap (.com, which costs between $12 and $25 per year), while others are expensive (.rich, which can be up to $3000 per year).

With all of that said, you now know what a domain (name) is. If you’d like to learn more about choosing the right domain for your website, you can read our blog post on the topic. Now, let’s move on to web hosting, and you’ll see just how different it is from a domain.

What is web hosting?

So, if your domain is your website’s address, what is web hosting? It’s the place where your website lives. If we can use a real-world analogy here, the domain is a street number, while web hosting is the actual house.

Launching your website requires a physical space where it can reside. After all, a website is a collection of files and directories at its core. They have to exist somewhere so that when your browser follows the domain name and the IP address to your web host, it can find them and open the site.

Just as there are more than just houses in real life, there are many types of web hosting. Here are the most common.

Shared Hosting: Easily the most popular type of hosting. Shared Hosting is affordable and convenient, with the only downside being that you share the server’s resources with other users. VPS Hosting: On the other hand, VPS Hosting is Shared Hosting’s older sibling. Every user on the server is completely separated from the rest and has their own dedicated resources. WordPress Hosting: WordPress is the most popular Content Management System online. As a result, WordPress Hosting has emerged as a highly optimized and specialized hosting solution for those looking to use the CMS in the long term. Virtual Dedicated Server: Finally, to a Virtual Dedicated Server combines the flexibility of a VPS with the raw power of a dedicated server.

If you are just starting out, a Shared or WordPress Hosting solution will likely be your best option, depending on the platform you want to use. A starter Shared or WordPress Hosting plan can cost between $2 and $10 per month (with promotional discounts). As you have probably noticed from the links above, our solutions are both affordable and packed with speed and useful features.

Aside from features, you should also consider the resources included with your plan. CPU, RAM, storage, and bandwidth are the most critical ones. Of course, the amount you need will depend on your website. A small, simple website won’t need much, but an online store, for example, will need a lot more. If you’re unsure, please tell us about your site. We’ll help you find the perfect solution.

Key differences between web hosting and a domain

We already mentioned the main difference between the two, but we want to note a few more key things. Here’s a quick, scannable side-by-side comparison that perfectly illustrates how vastly different they are.



Feature Domain Web Hosting Purpose Your website’s address The home for your website Ownership Registered through a registrar Rented from a hosting provider Cost Usually around $10–$50 per year Typically around $5–$50+ per month Functionality Helps users find you Stores and serves your files

Now we know just how different web hosting is from a domain. Perfect. But how do they work together? We’ve already mentioned it, but read on for a clear, beginning-to-end explanation of the process.

How domains and hosting work together

At their core, domains and web hosting are parts of the same system. They are both necessary for a website to be visible online. It can’t exist without one or the other. Since they work in tandem, here is a step-by-step explanation of how that happens.



It all starts with buying your domain. Once you have it, you’ll need a home for it. You then purchase a hosting plan. This is where your site’s files are and where your domain points. Time to point your domain. Many web hosts who are also registrars, including us, allow users to manage their domains’ DNS directly from their account. Refer to our knowledge base for the precise steps you need to take to update the domain’s DNS. Once you have your hosting plan, your files are on it, and you’ve changed the DNS, it’s time to connect to your site. When you type the domain name in a browser, DNS acts like a phonebook to direct your request to the correct server. Once the server with your site’s files gets the request, it responds with your site’s content.

As you can see, your browser won’t know where to start looking for your site without a domain. On the other hand, without a web hosting plan, that domain will point to nothing. Combined, however, connections know where to go and which files to get for your site.

Where to start with web hosting and domains

Before we wrap this post, we also want to summarise a few common domain and hosting combinations briefly. There is no one-size-fits-all for hosting, and domain TLDs are so numerous (over 1,600) that users are spoiled for choice. We even covered some of them in our “Top 7 domain extensions for businesses in 2025” blog post.

Depending on your website type, you will need different hosting and possibly a different TLD. Here are a few typical cases.



Beginners: A simple Shared Hosting plan with a .com domain is a straightforward, affordable, and beginner-friendly choice that can teach you the basics of running a site. Beginners usually start with a personal site (blog, portfolio, etc.) that doesn’t require much resources. Businesses: A business website will need better access to resources, scalability, and reliability since it is likely to attract more traffic than a simple blog or portfolio. A VPS is a good starting point, and you can even choose a TLD to match your brand (.tech, for example). Online store: Finally, we want to mention online stores (eCommerce). Something like a VDS will be optimal for such a site, especially if you expect high traffic and load. With lots of resources, exceptional stability, and reliability under load, your store always stays online. There are also tons of TLDs to choose from (.shop, the most basic example).



These three use cases are, in our experience, the ones that people fall under most often.

Web hosting & domain: your site’s foundation

Whether you’re starting a blog, launching a business, or building an online store, understanding what web hosting and domains are will save you confusion (and money) down the road.



Hosting is the home where your website lives.

A domain is your website’s address.

One won’t work without the other, but they create the foundation for every website. Start with a reliable hosting provider, secure your domain, and you’ll be ready to bring your website to life.

FAQs

Can I have a domain name without web hosting?

Yes, but your website won’t appear online. A domain alone is just an address. Without hosting, there’s no website for visitors to see.

Can I use free web hosting?

Some providers offer free hosting, but it often comes with limitations like ads, slow performance, and no customer support. Paid hosting is usually more reliable and professional.

Do I own my domain name forever?

No. You “rent” a domain for a set period (usually one year). As long as you renew it yearly, you maintain control of it.

What happens if I don’t renew my domain or hosting?

If you don’t renew your domain, it eventually becomes available for others to buy. If you don’t renew hosting, your website files will no longer be accessible online.

Can I change my hosting provider but keep the same domain?

Absolutely! Your domain is independent of your hosting. You must update the DNS settings to point your domain to your new hosting provider.

Which should I buy first: a domain or hosting?

It doesn’t matter much, but most beginners secure a domain name first, then purchase hosting. Many providers offer bundles so you can get both at once.

How much should I expect to spend on a domain and hosting?

Typically, domains cost $10–$20 per year, while beginner-friendly hosting costs $2–$10 monthly.