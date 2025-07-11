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How much does a website really cost per month? (2025 Guide)
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
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How much does a website really cost per month? (2025 Guide)

You can expect to run a website for as little as $5 to $30 per month - and that usually covers your hosting and a domain name (and a few extras from a good hosting provider). But a website isn’t a one-and-done purchase. The good news? With the right setup, you can skip the surprises and focus your budget where it actually makes a difference. Let's break it down.

What you actually need to pay for each month

When it comes to launching a website, there are a few basic things that you will need.

Firstly, you'll have to buy a domain name. It will be the way people connect to your website and remember it.

Next, you need a slice of the internet to call your own. That is where a hosting provider like us can help. A good host typically has all the tools you need to launch your site. Things like disk space for your files, database management in case your site uses one, and a way to control your site’s DNS.

On top of that, a provider’s infrastructure is designed to accommodate the management of websites, making it much more suitable for the task. Of course, you can always host your website on your own computer if you have the know-how and resources. For most users, though, a hosting plan is much more convenient.

Finally, there's SSL certificates - the icon in your browser that tells visitors your site is secure. You definitely need one. When we started two decades ago, we may not have included it in this section - however, online security has become a non-negotiable part of our everyday cyber lives. This helps you, your users, and your SEO. 

An SSL certificate goes a long way toward protecting your visitors and reinforcing their trust in you. Seeing a site whose connection is not secure is a major red flag and users most likely won’t engage with you. Honestly, we would go as far as to say you should avoid sites without an SSL altogether, as it puts your data at risk. 

With all of this said, let's elaborate on these three basic elements of web hosting and offer some insight into the costs.

Domain name

Choosing the correct domain name for your website can significantly impact its overall cost. The extension (Top-Level Domain) you choose is the reason for that.

The simple .com TLD doesn’t cost much; somewhere around $15 to $25 per year, depending on the vendor. However, a more unique domain can go for a much higher price. Take .rich, for example, has a price of up to $3,000 per year. The more exclusive, branded, or with a niche appeal TLDs fetch a higher price. 

A domain name can cost a lot or very little per year. The fact that you have to pay it yearly makes even some of the more expensive domains affordable.

Most domain providers offer special deals for new customers such as one year free with a 2-year purchase (we have this offer going on now ;)) which allows new customers to lock in at a lower price. You can also find special offers on hosting to accompany this - but we’ll dive into that more below. 

Hosting plan

You might think that getting a “good” plan is going to break the bank, but that is not necessarily the case. To be honest, it has not been for years now - hosting has come a long way and been made more accessible and affordable than ever. 

Hosting providers have typically learned that a decent and affordable hosting environment is much more appealing than a purely cheap one. That is because the “just cheap” ones are usually not that great, and customers will naturally want to leave and move their site somewhere where they will get better service.

A hosting plan can cost anywhere from a few dollars to a few hundred dollars per month. It all depends on the plan’s features, resource availability, etc. Naturally, the more powerful the plan, the more expensive it is. 

With that said, a solid starter plan can be inexpensive. Take our own aptly named Starter hosting plan. It costs only $1.99 monthly for the first year and comes with email, SSL, great amount of space and more. We also take pride in being very honest and upfront about our renewal costs. You can find this clearly listed on every plan - which isn’t always the case with other providers. 

On the other hand, if you want a plan better suited for large websites, you’ll need more power. This allows users to engage with things quickly - check out without slow loading times - and for large numbers of visitors to be on the site at the same exact time. 

So, a hosting plan’s price should not be the only thing to focus on - think about cost, support/service, and performance when doing your investigation.

SSL certificate

Finally, the last vital piece of a website that any hosting provider should offer is an SSL certificate. The purpose of such a certificate is to facilitate data encryption via HTTPS. An SSL certificate = the secure icon you can find in your browser bar. 

Check out the articles in our Knowledge Base to learn more about SSL.

Without an SSL certificate, if anyone intercepts the data flow between the site and the user, they can read it as easily as you are reading this sentence. Imagine what a disaster that would be if the data contained passwords or card details! 

Fortunately, there are many free certificates that are reliable and widely recognized. We understand their importance, which is why all our plans come with a free one ready to go. 

However, there are other premium certificates that require a monthly subscription but offer many more features. If you’re not sure which option is best for you, just consider your website’s needs and get a certificate that suits them. Our support team is always here to answer your questions and help you find the best fit!

Optional (but common) extras

Aside from the three points of (arguably) necessary expenses we mentioned above, there are other things you may need. These are ways to improve the site’s functionality, make it look more official, or enhance performance.

  1. Email hosting: Custom domain email adds professionalism, but not all hosting plans include it. Check whether it's bundled or an add-on.

  2. Plugins or extensions: Many CMS plugins and themes are free, but some require a subscription to unlock their full features.

  3. Marketing tools: You may eventually need tools like email marketing platforms or SEO services, which can add monthly costs.

    For a more budget-friendly approach, you can use SE Ranking free tools to perform initial keyword research or domain analysis. This allows you to maintain a solid SEO strategy without adding to your monthly subscription expenses.

Depending on the type of website you have, you might have to consider some of these extra costs. 

Hidden costs to watch out for

Even with a solid spending plan, some expenses can slip through the cracks. These can surprise you! At hosting.com - transparency and trust are at our core - so we want to prepare you for these possibilities below: 

  • Renewal prices: Sometimes renewal prices go up after the first year. Keep the renewal prices of all your subscriptions in mind when making your initial purchase. 

  • Premium plugins or themes: Whenever purchasing a premium plugin or theme, always check if it is a one-time payment or a subscription. You would not want one of your site’s vital functions to stop working due to an unpaid invoice.

  • Unexpected maintenance or troubleshooting: Chances are, you will need to perform some maintenance at some point. We strongly suggest you keep a portion of your budget dedicated to maintenance and troubleshooting, especially if you rely on a third party to do it.

  • Bandwidth or storage overage charges: Some hosts charge a fee if you exceed your monthly bandwidth allocation or your plan’s storage space. Ensure you are fully aware of all the possible fees your host has for your plan.

We would say that renewal prices and maintenance fees are the two that most commonly surprise website owners. The solution is to be thorough in your bookkeeping, know exactly what you are paying for and when, and only pay for what you need, which leads us to our next point.

How to keep costs low without cutting corners

Saving money doesn’t mean sacrificing quality. You can run a professional website on a lean budget with the right choices. We have a few tips on how to achieve that.

  1. Use open-source platforms (like WordPress) that typically have plugins and themes, which are usually free.

  2. You should also only pay for tools when no reliable free alternative exists.

  3. Trim your spending by getting rid of things you are no longer using.

  4. Balance hosting price with performance and included features. For example, signing up with us offers you many useful things you would otherwise have to pay for (email and SSL, to name a couple).

  5. Finally, try to keep your website lightweight. That way, you can keep it on a smaller, cheaper plan without sacrificing performance. You will also save on optimization tools.

As you can see, this advice is not outlandish. With a bit of planning and research, you can find the optimal solutions for your site. 

Budget smarter for a long-term web presence

A great website isn’t just built. It is also maintained. By understanding both the must-haves and the nice-to-haves, you can avoid surprise expenses and invest where it really counts.

Whether you're launching your first site or scaling an existing one, smart budgeting means thinking beyond the first month. Choose tools that grow with you, revisit your expenses regularly, and focus on long-term value over short-term savings.

That way, your website stays online, on-brand, and on budget.

Website Cost FAQ

  1. How much does a website cost per month on average?

    1. A basic website can run you between $5 and $30 per month. That includes hosting and a domain name. An SSL certificate can add to that cost, but you get it for free with our services.

  2. Can I run a website for free? What is the catch?

    1. Yes, absolutely. There are hosts that offer such a service. However, they often come with severely limited resources and functionalities, ads, and no personalized domain.

  3. What is included in a typical hosting plan?

    1. A typical hosting plan includes everything you need to launch your website: disk space, bandwidth allocation, and some form of a control panel. Not every plan offers a free SSL certificate, or more advanced features such as extra security or marketing tools. For an example of what a well-rounded and affordable hosting plan looks like, check out our pricing page.

  4. Do I really need an SSL certificate if I am not selling anything?

    1. Yes, you absolutely do! SSL encrypts data and shows visitors that your website is safe to access. Any website should have an SSL certificate since it builds trust with your visitors, enhances SEO, and prevents browser security issues.

  5. What are some hidden website costs that can pop up unexpectedly?

    1. Good question! You should watch out for renewal prices, premium plugin subscriptions, unexpected maintenance, and charges for storage or bandwidth overages. Always read the fine print when purchasing a hosting plan, and keep a tight budget.

  6. How can I keep my website costs low without sacrificing quality?

    1. Fortunately there are many ways to do that. Firstly, use an open-source platform like WordPress. It is robust, flexible, and free. Then, create a reliable budget hosting plan and trim any costs you don’t need: tools you are not using, for example. Finally, choose the right plan that gives you the most useful features for the best price.

  7. When should I upgrade my hosting plan?

    1. When your website needs it. Some indicators are when it starts exceeding the bandwidth quotas of your plan, when it starts experiencing slowness at peak traffic, or when it requires new features. Slow performance and downtime can be big, flashing signs that it is time to upgrade. If you are wondering about your hosting.com plan, contact us and we will be happy to explain and help you.

Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

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