How much does a website really cost per month? (2025 Guide)

You can expect to run a website for as little as $5 to $30 per month - and that usually covers your hosting and a domain name (and a few extras from a good hosting provider). But a website isn’t a one-and-done purchase. The good news? With the right setup, you can skip the surprises and focus your budget where it actually makes a difference. Let's break it down.

What you actually need to pay for each month

When it comes to launching a website, there are a few basic things that you will need.

Firstly, you'll have to buy a domain name. It will be the way people connect to your website and remember it.

Next, you need a slice of the internet to call your own. That is where a hosting provider like us can help. A good host typically has all the tools you need to launch your site. Things like disk space for your files, database management in case your site uses one, and a way to control your site’s DNS.

On top of that, a provider’s infrastructure is designed to accommodate the management of websites, making it much more suitable for the task. Of course, you can always host your website on your own computer if you have the know-how and resources. For most users, though, a hosting plan is much more convenient.

Finally, there's SSL certificates - the icon in your browser that tells visitors your site is secure. You definitely need one. When we started two decades ago, we may not have included it in this section - however, online security has become a non-negotiable part of our everyday cyber lives. This helps you, your users, and your SEO.

An SSL certificate goes a long way toward protecting your visitors and reinforcing their trust in you. Seeing a site whose connection is not secure is a major red flag and users most likely won’t engage with you. Honestly, we would go as far as to say you should avoid sites without an SSL altogether, as it puts your data at risk.

With all of this said, let's elaborate on these three basic elements of web hosting and offer some insight into the costs.

Domain name

Choosing the correct domain name for your website can significantly impact its overall cost. The extension (Top-Level Domain) you choose is the reason for that.

The simple .com TLD doesn’t cost much; somewhere around $15 to $25 per year, depending on the vendor. However, a more unique domain can go for a much higher price. Take .rich, for example, has a price of up to $3,000 per year. The more exclusive, branded, or with a niche appeal TLDs fetch a higher price.

A domain name can cost a lot or very little per year. The fact that you have to pay it yearly makes even some of the more expensive domains affordable.

Most domain providers offer special deals for new customers such as one year free with a 2-year purchase (we have this offer going on now ;)) which allows new customers to lock in at a lower price. You can also find special offers on hosting to accompany this - but we’ll dive into that more below.

Hosting plan

You might think that getting a “good” plan is going to break the bank, but that is not necessarily the case. To be honest, it has not been for years now - hosting has come a long way and been made more accessible and affordable than ever.

Hosting providers have typically learned that a decent and affordable hosting environment is much more appealing than a purely cheap one. That is because the “just cheap” ones are usually not that great, and customers will naturally want to leave and move their site somewhere where they will get better service.

A hosting plan can cost anywhere from a few dollars to a few hundred dollars per month. It all depends on the plan’s features, resource availability, etc. Naturally, the more powerful the plan, the more expensive it is.

With that said, a solid starter plan can be inexpensive. Take our own aptly named Starter hosting plan. It costs only $1.99 monthly for the first year and comes with email, SSL, great amount of space and more. We also take pride in being very honest and upfront about our renewal costs. You can find this clearly listed on every plan - which isn’t always the case with other providers.