Navigating your new cPanel on hosting.com

We know that changes to your hosting experience (like logging in to cPanel) can feel disruptive. And, you’ve probably noticed that your usual login process looks a little different; that’s because your account has been successfully migrated to our new platform!

This change brings a lot of long-term benefits, including improved server performance, enhanced security, and a more streamlined support experience. And, while the tools and functionality you know and rely on are the same - the way you access them has been updated.

With this guide we will walk you through everything you need to know to access your cPanel or WHM smoothly, including direct login options, how to find your login links, and a few helpful tips to make the process easier. Let’s get started!

Why is accessing cPanel different now?

As part of the recent platform update, your hosting account had to be moved to a new server environment. All that means, however, is that the cPanel you are used to–or WHM–is now part of our infrastructure. This was an important step to ensure that you benefit to the fullest.

Everything you are used to, and everything you have in your cPanel, will remain the same. Your files, websites, and settings are all untouched. The only thing that has changed is the way you log in. And honestly, you might already be familiar with the process, as the new way to log in is super straightforward.

However, if you are unsure where to go now, don’t worry - we've got it broken down below - step by step.

How to find your cPanel login link?

The easiest way to find your cPanel login link is through the hosting.com Panel. When logged in, you will find a single-sign-on feature (just fancy words for "a button") that takes you directly to cPanel. When you click it - it will open cPanel in a new tab without the need to enter your username or password each time.

Follow these few steps to find your cPanel login link: