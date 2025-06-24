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Navigating your new cPanel on hosting.com
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
cPanelWhat’s New At Hosting.com

Navigating your new cPanel on hosting.com

We know that changes to your hosting experience (like logging in to cPanel) can feel disruptive. And, you’ve probably noticed that your usual login process looks a little different; that’s because your account has been successfully migrated to our new platform!

This change brings a lot of long-term benefits, including improved server performance, enhanced security, and a more streamlined support experience. And, while the tools and functionality you know and rely on are the same - the way you access them has been updated.

With this guide we will walk you through everything you need to know to access your cPanel or WHM smoothly, including direct login options, how to find your login links, and a few helpful tips to make the process easier. Let’s get started!

Why is accessing cPanel different now?

As part of the recent platform update, your hosting account had to be moved to a new server environment. All that means, however, is that the cPanel you are used to–or WHM–is now part of our infrastructure. This was an important step to ensure that you benefit to the fullest.

Everything you are used to, and everything you have in your cPanel, will remain the same. Your files, websites,  and settings are all untouched. The only thing that has changed is the way you log in. And honestly, you might already be familiar with the process, as the new way to log in is super straightforward.

However, if you are unsure where to go now, don’t worry - we've got it broken down below - step by step.

The easiest way to find your cPanel login link is through the hosting.com Panel. When logged in, you will find a single-sign-on feature (just fancy words for "a button") that takes you directly to cPanel. When you click it - it will open cPanel in a new tab without the need to enter your username or password each time. 

Follow these few steps to find your cPanel login link:

  1. Access the hosting panel: Firstly, log into the Hosting Panel at https://my.hosting.com/.

  2. Locate your product: You will see a sidebar on the left. Click Hosting & Servers under Products & Services.

  3. Log into cPanel: The next page contains all of your products and services, and you will see your hosting plan among them. Click the Login to Control Panel button, and it will open in a separate window.

Those three simple steps are all you need to do to access your cPanel account via the hosting.com Hosting Panel. We recommend this method for most of our users. It's the most secure way and avoids any potential login errors, AND all the links are updated automatically.

Can I log in directly to cPanel?

Yes, you can absolutely log into your cPanel directly, without having to go through the hosting.com Hosting Panel.

Previously, you may have accessed cPanel via links like these: https://example.com/cpanel, or https://example.com:2083 (where example.com is in place of your domain name). If that's your preferred method, you will be happy to know that nothing has changed.

Also, if you follow the steps we described above and click on Manage instead of Login to Control Panel you will see your plan’s hosting details. And listed there - you will find the server name.

You can use it instead of your domain name - using the same method as before. Simply add /cpanel or :2083 to the end of it, and then you can log in. However, bear in mind that using links instead of the single sign-on button in the previous section means you will have to enter your username and password each time you want to log in.

Pro Tips

Now that you know how to log into your cPanel, why not take it a step further with some tips and tricks to keep this process simple and secure.

  1. Bookmark your links: Once you have confirmed that your login links work, save them to your browser’s bookmarks for quick access. Just ensure they are the new ones.

  2. Use a password manager: Store your login details in a password manager to save time when logging in and prevent any errors.

  3. Enable Two-Factor authentication: cPanel allows users to set up 2FA for an additional layer of security. It helps protect your account from unauthorized access. You can find our guide on how to do it here.

  4. Let us know of any issues: If you are ever unsure where to click or are unable to find something, you can always reach out to us for help. You can start a live chat with our support team from any page in the Hosting Panel by clicking the Chat with us button in the bottom right.

If you’re still getting used to the new setup, don’t worry. We’re here to support you every step of the way. While things may look a little different now, your core tools and hosting environment remain just as powerful (if not better).

If you ever need help, our support team is just a click away, ready to answer any questions.

Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

View more posts by Konstantin Kolarov