Yes. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy web hosting, as prices are usually at their lowest.

Before you choose a deal, check how long you're signing up for, what the plan renews at and what's included, as plans that look similar can come with very different features across brands. At hosting.com, our Black Friday price is on a 12-month plan, and every plan includes a free domain, free SSL, daily backups and free website migration.