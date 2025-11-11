Black Friday is coming. You’ve got traffic coming in fast, multiple campaigns loaded, clients breathing down your neck and your WordPress site has exactly one job: stay fast, stay online, and make you money.

Here’s the thing most people forget: faster sites don’t just help your clients and customers, they literally make you money (and save you even more). We’ll show you the numbers, the math, and why a Rocket.net Managed WordPress plan with hosting.com is your not-so-secret weapon this BFCM.

Why your prep window matters (and why it starts now)

According to Adobe, ecommerce holiday revenue hit $241 billion in 2024, a 10% year-over-year jump and more than half (54.5%) of those purchases happened on mobile. That means shoppers are not only buying more, they’re doing it faster and earlier. In fact, 50% of consumers said they planned to start holiday shopping before November 1. Translation: if your site isn’t already optimized, you’re behind. The stores that win Black Friday are the ones that started tuning their hosting, caching, and security setups back in summer. Simple things like a content delivery network (CDN), full-page caching, and mobile-first design can be the difference between a record-breaking weekend and a traffic-induced crash. Rocket.net’s built-in Cloudflare Enterprise edge and automatic caching take care of that heavy lifting so you can focus on selling, not firefighting.

Slow pages = lost money

Google’s own research shows it:

Go from a 1s to 3s load time, and the chance someone bounces jumps 32%.

Stretch that to 10 seconds, and you’re looking at a 123% higher bounce rate.



That’s not “a few visitors lost.” That’s thousands of potential buyers abandoning carts because your page dragged its feet.

And when Deloitte studied retail sites, a 0.1 second speed boost translated into an 8% lift in conversions and almost 10% more spend. That’s right: a tenth of a second = thousands in revenue on high-traffic days.

Fast sites don’t just earn more, they also end up costing less

Here’s where agencies and prosumers should perk up.

Cheaper ad clicks. Google Ads bakes landing-page experience into Quality Score. Faster pages = better scores = you pay less per click. Same budget, more conversions.

SEO efficiency. Google crawls faster sites more deeply. That means your deals, products, and landing pages get discovered and indexed quicker.

Infrastructure sanity. With proper caching/CDN, you’re serving the same surge of Black Friday traffic without throwing cash at more servers or fielding panicked “site’s down!” calls at 3am.

Black Friday is brutal on slow stacks

The numbers from last year are wild:

Shopify merchants pulled in $11.5B over BFCM.

Cloudflare clocked over 400 billion ecommerce requests on Black Friday alone.

And the kicker? Most of that traffic was mobile.

Mobile shoppers are impatient. If your checkout stutters, they’re gone. On days like Black Friday, that’s the difference between record sales and record complaints.

Enter Rocket.net Managed WordPress with hosting.com

You don’t need to install loads of random plugins and cross your fingers. Rocket.net’s stack ensures speed is in there from the start:

Cloudflare Enterprise Edge: your site is cached and served within ~50ms of visitors, anywhere in the world.

WooCommerce tuned: Redis, Object Cache Pro, and generous PHP workers keep carts and checkouts flying.

Security & stability: WAF and bot mitigation handle the inevitable junk traffic spikes that come with Cyber Week.

In other words: your site stays fast, stable, and making money while everyone else is scrambling.

Quick maths: what’s a millisecond worth?

Let’s say:

100,000 sessions on Black Friday

2.5% conversion rate

£80 average order value

That's a £200,000 revenue baseline. Now shave just 0.1s off your load time. Using Deloitte’s 8% lift, your conversion rate nudges to 2.7%. Revenue? £216,000.

£16,000 extra, just from speed. Before we even factor in cheaper clicks and fewer bounces.

What to do right now

Measure Core Web Vitals. It’s especially important to review INP (Google replaced FID in 2024, responsiveness matters). Get on edge hosting. Rocket.net + Hosting.com means Cloudflare Enterprise by default. Set up proper caching. This means full-page, object cache, and specific rules for cart and checkout. Audit mobile landing pages. Cut render-blocking scripts to ensure mobile shoppers don’t abandon carts due to lagging sites. Load test before November. It’s better to find bottlenecks now than mid-sale.

The takeaway

Speed isn’t just “nice to have.” It’s money in your pocket and money not wasted.

Black Friday will punish slow sites. But with Rocket.net Managed WordPress on Hosting.com, you’re not just “keeping up” with other sites, you’re giving clients and customers the kind of speed that turns traffic into sales.

When milliseconds equal thousands, why gamble?

Ready to make speed your advantage? Explore Rocket.net Managed WordPress plans with hosting.com.

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