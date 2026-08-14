There may be a better way to tackle that old page-builder site

Most agencies have a few of them: WordPress sites built years ago with page builders or theme-based builders that made perfect sense at the time.

The sites still work and the clients still rely on them. But the builder underneath can make changes harder, and moving to blocks has traditionally meant recreating pages one by one.

That amount of manual work can leave a page-builder rebuild sitting in the backlog for years.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, we’re exploring whether AI can make that process more manageable.

We’ll take a page from an existing page-builder site and use Novamira to rebuild it in blocks. Novamira allows an AI assistant to read and write directly to WordPress, giving us a chance to see how much of the rebuild AI can handle and where a developer still needs to step in.

You can watch the full recording on YouTube.