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Livestream: From page builder to blocks: Rebuilding a WordPress site with AI
Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
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Livestream: From page builder to blocks: Rebuilding a WordPress site with AI

There may be a better way to tackle that old page-builder site 

Most agencies have a few of them: WordPress sites built years ago with page builders or theme-based builders that made perfect sense at the time. 

The sites still work and the clients still rely on them. But the builder underneath can make changes harder, and moving to blocks has traditionally meant recreating pages one by one. 

That amount of manual work can leave a page-builder rebuild sitting in the backlog for years. 

On Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, we’re exploring whether AI can make that process more manageable. 

We’ll take a page from an existing page-builder site and use Novamira to rebuild it in blocks. Novamira allows an AI assistant to read and write directly to WordPress, giving us a chance to see how much of the rebuild AI can handle and where a developer still needs to step in. 

You can watch the full recording on YouTube.

What happens when AI rebuilds a page-builder layout? 

We’re putting the page-builder-to-blocks workflow to the test so you can see where AI can speed up the rebuild and where you’ll need to step in. 

We’ll cover: 

  • Getting started with Novamira: What the plugin does, what it costs, and which version you need for page-builder work.  

  • Setting up a safe workflow: Why this work should happen on a development site before AI starts making changes.  

  • Reading the old layout: See how AI interprets an existing page-builder page and where that interpretation can go wrong.  

  • Spotting common failures: Learn to catch custom CSS where native settings should be used, raw HTML blocks, and layouts that become difficult for clients to edit.  

  • Checking the finished page: Review the rebuilt page before it goes anywhere near a client.  

We’ll work through the process live so you can see what AI gets right, what it gets wrong, and how to correct problems along the way. 

For agencies, freelancers, and developers with page-builder sites they’d like to move to blocks, this is a chance to see whether AI can make those rebuilds more manageable without giving up control of the finished result. 

See what happens when we take a legacy page-builder layout and rebuild it in blocks with AI.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards