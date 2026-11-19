Most people hear "Black Friday" and think of doorbusters and deals. For a lot of store owners, it's the point where the year's numbers finally start to add up.

Rebecca Gill co-owns Cotton Creek Farms, an alpaca farm in northern Michigan that sells U.S.-made alpaca products through its WooCommerce store. Her business runs at a loss for most of the year and only turns a profit once holiday sales kick in around October.

That puts a lot of weight on getting the offer right. In a recent conversation with hosting.com Chief Evangelist Cory Miller, Rebecca walked through how she plans her holiday sales: from the promotions she's tested to the competitor checks that changed her shipping policy.

She's a self-described data-driven seller with a long background in SEO, and nearly every decision she described starts with the numbers. Here's what her approach looks like, and the Black Friday promotion ideas worth borrowing from it.

Start with your margins, not the discount

Before choosing between 20% off or 30% off, Rebecca wants to know exactly what each product costs her to sell. When Cotton Creek Farms prices a product, it adds an operating percentage that covers credit card fees, packaging, labeling, and similar costs. That way, every price already accounts for the cost of getting an order out the door.

She admits she wasn't as careful about this from the start, when most of the farm's sales still happened in person. As online orders grew, understanding those costs at the product level became essential, especially heading into peak season.

Her advice for anyone new to e-commerce is simple:

You don't want to sell something at a loss unless it's dead stock. You want your good inventory to sell at a profit, and you have to make sure that you fully understand everything that goes into the cost structure to be able to calculate that out.

That's the foundation of any Black Friday pricing strategy. If you don't know your margin on a product, you can't know how deep a discount it can take. A sale can drive plenty of orders and still lose money.

Black Friday promotion ideas worth testing

Rebecca has tried several promotion types over the years and treats each one as a test of how her customers respond. Planning for Black Friday starts months ahead, with a look at what sold the previous year and the year before.

She breaks it down by category and product, along with which coupons and discounts ran and when. These are the offers she's run, and what she's learned from them.

One sitewide discount

The simplest option is a blanket percentage off the whole store. Rebecca is returning to this approach this year with a 25% off everything that she's set as a coupon in WooCommerce. That way, the sale is easy to explain, easy to promote, and easy for customers to understand at a glance.

A percentage off plus free shipping

In a previous year, she paired a smaller discount, 20% off, with free shipping. This version shifts part of the value from the product to delivery. This can appeal to customers who are put off by shipping costs at checkout. It also changes your math, since shipping is a real cost you're absorbing on every order.

A different category each week

Rebecca has also stretched the promotion over six to eight weeks, with a big discount on a different product category each week. It was meant to spread demand and keep people coming back.

Younger shoppers loved it, but her older customers, who make up a large share of her base, found it confusing:

I learned, at least with our customer demographic, because a lot of them are older, doing a category per week confused them. It did not work.

That result is a good reminder that any Black Friday discount strategy has to start with who your customers are.

A longer sale window

This year, Rebecca is keeping the straight 25% off but running it for longer than usual. Her reasoning was that people have less discretionary income in a tight economy, and a longer window gives them more time to shop without feeling rushed. It's a small change that costs nothing in margin and can make the sale feel more considerate.

Clear old stock before the sale starts

Finally, stock that sells slowly or has been sitting for a while gets its own treatment. Before the sale, Rebecca marks those items down separately, sometimes by 50%, or even 60% for stock that's genuinely not moving.

Those items are left out of the main Black Friday discount, since they're already heavily reduced. Keeping clearance and the main sale separate prevents you from stacking discounts on stock that's already priced near cost.

Each of these promotions offers distinct benefits, but the right choice depends on what your margins can support and how your customers like to shop.

Don't train customers to wait for a sale

While discounts can drive sales, they can also backfire if they become the only reason people buy. Rebecca's biggest caution for anyone new to holiday promotions is about precisely that:

The big thing, though, that I would have to caution anyone who's new to this is making sure that you're not training your customer base to rely on the sales.

She points to Bed Bath & Beyond as an example, where shoppers came to expect a coupon and stopped buying without one.

Once customers learn that full price is optional, every sale you run makes the next one more necessary. A well-timed annual promotion is very different from a constant stream of discounts. Protecting that difference guards your margins for the rest of the year.

What are your competitors offering?

Rebecca keeps a close eye on her competitors, including much larger ones with bigger marketing budgets. She watches how they position themselves, what they sell, and what offers they run.

That doesn't mean copying them, though. Some competitors run "buy four, get two free" style deals that she feels don't suit a feel-good product like alpaca socks, so she doesn't follow them there.

She did arrive at one of her most useful decisions through competitor research. A while back, she turned on free shipping because it seemed like everyone in her industry was offering it. It ran for over a year, but rising fuel surcharges from the shipping companies made it more and more expensive.

That prompted her to take another look at the competition:

So I just recently went and did an analysis of every single major competitor, even some small ones that I know that people would compare us against. No one is offering free shipping right now.

She switched free shipping off ahead of this holiday season. Since nobody else was offering it, customers weren't likely to notice, and the savings gave her more room for the Black Friday percentage discount. It's a good example of competitor analysis doing its real job: showing you what the market expects right now, rather than what it expected a year ago.

Getting your offer in front of the right people

As good as an offer might be, it still needs to reach the right people to achieve its goal. Rebecca relies on content that keeps working year after year, plus a few channels she uses sparingly and on purpose:

Evergreen Black Friday posts: Her Black Friday post and holiday gift guide keep the same URL every year. She refreshes the content and puts the new year in the meta title so search engines pick up the update.

A gift guide that helps people decide: Most of the farm's sales are gifts bought in the last three months of the year and shoppers often get stuck on questions like "would a throw be better than a sock, or does grandma really want a shawl?" The guide is updated with current top sellers to help them choose.

Email used sparingly: Cotton Creek Farms emails its list about once every other month, and only for new products, sales, or big announcements. That way people stay subscribed and the Black Friday email gets opened. Her one regret is not starting the list years sooner.

Social posts for the audience she has: Many of her customers are older and still on Facebook. So, she plans posts around what they care about, like gift wrapping, gift cards, and stocking stuffers. As she puts it, "posting every day is not a strategy."

Holiday messaging on the site itself: A banner at the top of the store highlights fast shipping (most orders are processed within 24 hours) and extended holiday returns, and the same terms show up again in the cart.

The evergreen URL is the tip most worth borrowing here. In Rebecca's words:

So the Black Friday blog post that we have and the gift guide blog post we have, neither one of those have dates in the URLs so they can be updated every year.

Because the URL never changes, the page keeps the SEO value it has built up instead of starting from zero with a new post every November. All of these channels work together, but only if the store behind them is ready for the traffic.

Make sure your store can handle the sale

Rebecca's technical prep starts well before peak season. She updates plugins one by one on a staging site, then themes, then WordPress itself, and only touches the live site once everything checks out.

Through the holidays, she keeps updating during quieter days and times, and she checks the store on mobile to make sure it's fast and working properly.

A few of her checks are easy to overlook:

Robots.txt file and Cloudflare settings: She recently reviewed both to ensure nothing was blocking crawlers. With AI tools changing quickly and new bot settings appearing in tools like Cloudflare, it's worth confirming nothing was switched on by accident.

Google Merchant Center: If you sell through Google Shopping, keeping your Merchant Center account healthy before peak season is essential.

Google Search Console: Watching it closely helps you catch red flags before they turn into problems during the sale.

As she puts it:

There's a lot more that goes involved into the website health from a technical standpoint than I think most people think.

Rebecca has learned this firsthand. Before moving hosts, her image-heavy store was slow and Google struggled to index its product pages. We covered that story and how she resolved it in our Cotton Creek Farms customer spotlight.

And if you are looking for a full pre-sale checklist, including performance testing and when to stop making changes, see our guide to Black Friday store prep.

Plan the offer, then check the numbers

Rebecca's approach comes down to a simple order: know your margins, look at last year's data, check what competitors are really doing, and then choose a promotion your customers will understand.

If you're getting your own store ready this year, our Black Friday hosting deals are a good place to start.