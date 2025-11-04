Black Friday is the busiest stretch of the year for most online stores, and it puts every part of your site under pressure. Pages need to load fast when traffic spikes, your store needs to stay protected while attackers hide in the crowd, and you need time to focus on sales rather than server maintenance.

That all starts with your hosting. If you're deciding where your site should live before the season kicks in, here's what Managed Hosting for WordPress at hosting.com brings to the table. If you're planning a move, make it well before the sale, so there's time to test everything.

For the practical side of preparing your store, from load testing to knowing when to stop making changes, see our Black Friday store prep guide.

Built for speed, backed by Cloudflare Enterprise

Every second matters in this fast-paced world, so waiting for a slow website is simply unacceptable nowadays.

That’s why we at hosting.com and our partners at Rocket.net deliver WordPress plans with lightning-fast load times. Powered by Cloudflare Enterprise’s more than 300 global PoPs (Point of Presence), you can easily expect TTFB (Time to First Byte) speeds of less than 100ms.

All our hosting stacks are pre-configured for maximum performance so your site can enjoy higher engagement, better SEO and more conversions.

See first-hand the speed of our WordPress hosting plans.

Uncompromising security

Cyber threats don't care what day of the week it is or if it's a holiday. They don't take breaks, and neither do we.

Our top priorities are the security of our customers and their data. We do not take this task lightly, so each of our plans is fully equipped to deal with the threats that lurk online.

Your sites are safe behind reliable, modern firewalls and malware protection suites.

We secure your site's connection with visitors with automatic, robust SSL certificates.

All your data is kept safe with daily backups and real-time monitoring.

Our security is not just an afterthought we bolted on for the sake of it. We have integrated our security suites into our software stacks to ensure everything is stable, yet fully protected.

No need for you to add extra plugins or manual configurations: we've got you covered.

Time is your most precious asset

If you've ever had too many tasks and too little time, you know the above to be painfully true. However, we are here to take some of those burdens away from you. Whether you're migrating your sites or managing them, leave it to us.

Free migrations with zero downtime

Moving a website to a new host is no small task. There are a ton of things to keep in mind and procedures to follow to ensure your site migrates with minimal or no downtime, not to mention keeping all its data.

That's why we have a dedicated migrations team that handles such tasks with speed and professionalism. If you want to see what it takes, read our blog post about migrating a website.

Whether it's one or a thousand sites, our experts will ensure your site and its data arrive safely on our servers. Only once we confirm your site works do we make any DNS changes, often in under 24 hours, too!

Website management simplified

Unless you are an enthusiast, it's your job, or you want to learn more about website management, you shouldn't handle it yourself, especially if you have other tasks to focus on.

That's why we've designed our control panel to give you everything you need in one place for fast and efficient workflows. We'll also take tasks such as updating your site, its plugins and themes, and managing security off your hands.

Focus on your business and the things that matter. Leave the dirty work under the hood to us.