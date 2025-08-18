Have you ever had to move a website to a new host by yourself? Then you are likely familiar with the onslaught of things you must keep track of. It’s an exciting feeling, because you are going to a new host. It’s also dreadful because you know you might forget something obvious yet vital.

When switching hosts, you want to minimize downtime on your website. Yet, we’ve seen many people lose days troubleshooting broken links, lost data, missing users, and numerous other issues.



Those nightmare scenarios stem from rushing the process or skipping steps to “save time.” So, let this blog post be your guide on how to prepare for a website move properly. We’ll show you what we’ve learned from years of transferring websites, including proper procedures and common mistakes.

Prep work: the secret to a smooth move

It all starts here. The first step to moving your site to a new host is ensuring everything is ready. Files, databases, emails, SSL certificates, and everything else that your website relies on, no matter how minor.



Make a list, check it multiple times, and ensure you know everything you will need. Before you even touch a single file, note down what is moving and what is staying. The last thing you want is to realise that, as we mentioned, you forgot something obvious yet vital.

Backup everything

When you have your list, create backups of all the items on it. If your current host has the capability, ask them to create a complete backup of your website (or do it yourself). Such a backup should include everything your site currently has on the host. Typically, a list like that will contain:



Files (including hidden ones, very important)

Databases

Email accounts and forwarders

SSL certificates

Any additional custom configurations



Once you have your backups ready, copy them a second time elsewhere! A good rule of thumb is to have one backup on your local machine and another in the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.). That way, even if something happens to one of those backups, you have a backup!

Choose your new host wisely

Finally, shop around for a good host. You are moving your site for a reason, so look for a provider with what you need without breaking the bank. We deem a few factors vital no matter what, though.



Easy file management

Compatible database version and management system

Uptime guarantees

Server location relative to your audience

Support quality and availability

Additional features such as: Staging sites Backups SSH access LiteSpeed servers Caching capabilities





You want your new host to have the resources your site needs (CPU, memory, bandwidth, etc.) and an environment where your site will thrive and grow.



A common issue we see with our customers is that they come from a host whose site was slow and unresponsive. Whether due to resource limitations, an incompatible web server, or other factors, their site was not thriving and growing.



We imagine you aren’t switching hosts for the thrill of it, either. So, when choosing a new host, ensure that it will improve your site’s performance. Otherwise, it’s the same problems, just a new address.

The steps for a smooth migration

We finally arrive at the actual migration process. You have a plan, have made all the necessary backups, and have chosen a suitable web host (if you’re here and reading this, you should check our solutions). Great! Where to now?



We've broken the process into clear steps that apply to almost any website. Since most modern sites consist of four major pieces (files, database, additional configurations, and DNS), we’ll tell you how to approach each.

Files

The first thing to do on the new host is to move your site’s files. Transfer your files exactly as they are - same structure, same folders. The way you approach this task is up to you. Some people prefer to use FTP or SFTP, others prefer a more visual approach through a file manager. Whatever works for you.



All you have to preserve is the folder structure. It is a vital piece for the operation of many websites. If even one directory is not where it’s supposed to be, the whole site can cease functioning.



That is especially true for many CMS-based websites. For example, WordPress is very particular about its folders and their contents. Your plugins and themes will not work if the /wp-content directory is not in the root.



Just ensure that it looks the same as it did on the old host. If you archived the root folder and moved it that way, you should have no issues.

Databases

Next are databases. Your website backup should include an export of its database, which you then have to import into an empty one on the new host.



Depending on who you choose for your site’s new home, the process may vary. At hosting.com, we offer a choice between using phpMyAdmin or a command line. Either way, here are the three steps to transfer your database to the new host.



Create a new database. Note down the database name, user, and password. Import the old one into the newly created one. Update any configuration files with the database name, user, and password. Otherwise, your site will still be looking for the old database, which does not exist here.

That’s it. If your database imports correctly and your site has the new information, it should be all you need.

Additional configurations

Once your files and database are in place, you should direct your attention to all the other essential tweaks and configurations that support your website. The steps you need to take in this process depend on your website, but here are a few of the most common things users set up in addition to their website to improve it.



SSL Certificates: As mentioned earlier, it’s essential to back up your SSL certificate. This is where you apply it to the new host. It will ensure your site loads over HTTPS. If you didn’t bring an SSL certificate over from your previous host, we–and many others–offer free, reliable ones to all users.

Email Accounts: If you have any custom email accounts or forwarders, now is the time to recreate them.

Performance Settings: Configure and set up caching plugins, CDN integrations, image optimization tools, and other relevant performance enhancements.

Redirects: If your site uses redirects, ensure they are configured for the new host.

Scheduled Tasks: Check that all your automated tasks (cron jobs) are active and running.



There are a thousand other things that you may need to do for your website, depending on its structure and setup, but these are a solid foundation to start on. You may notice that some of them won’t work properly until you point your site to the new host. Read on as we explain.

DNS

The final step of your website migration is to point your site’s DNS to the new server. DNS is what tells browsers where to find your site, on which server. If you don’t update it, visitors will continue to see the site as it was on the old provider.



However, we leave this part for last to minimize downtime. Only point your DNS to the new host after you are sure that everything is set up correctly. Some features, though, will require you to see the site as it is on said new host.



How do you do it if the DNS still points to the old one? Easy: use a hosts file. It will allow your computer (only your computer) to load the website from a specific IP address. We have an excellent Knowledge Base article on what that file does, as well as how to find and edit it, so check it out if you need help.



Once you are happy with everything, though, change your site’s DNS to point to the new server. Whether it’s changing its nameservers or updating A records in your CDN of choice, now is the time to point it to its new home.

Common mistakes to avoid

Knowing about mistakes is the easiest way to avoid them. We’ve been in the hosting business for a while now and have noticed a few things that people repeatedly struggle with.



Here they are:



Forgetting hidden files: This often occurs when users manually select files to back up without enabling visibility of hidden files. If you don’t select them, they won’t come along. Ensure you can see your hidden files before zipping them. Skipping PHP version checks: A host's PHP version can sometimes interfere with a website. Some sites are not compatible with older or newer versions of PHP, so always check what your new host has available. That also goes for PHP extensions. Pointing before testing: Getting your site live on the new host is a top priority, but you shouldn’t rush it. Test, test, test, before you point DNS. Every DNS change triggers DNS Propagation, meaning it can take up to 24 hours (sometimes even longer) for those changes to come into full effect. Read more about DNS Propagation here, and you will see why it’s best not to change your DNS settings repeatedly. Cancelling old hosting too soon: Finally, keep your old hosting account active until you are absolutely sure the migration is successful. You might need to stop by for a moment during the migration process.



Each one of these mistakes is a delay in your plan. Your website is forced to stay on the old host or even risk downtime, until the issue is sorted. It’s best to avoid them altogether.

When to let your hosting handle it?

If your site is complex or mission-critical (like an online store), we recommend letting your host handle the migration. But, we’d also say you should let the host do it if you just don’t feel like it in general.



If you’re unsure about migrating your site or prefer not to bother, delegate that task to the host. We, along with many other providers, offer free or low-cost migration services.



In our case, if you head to our web hosting page, you’ll see that you get a free migration with every plan purchase. Save yourself the headache and drastically reduce the time it takes to move your site. Allow us to do it instead.

A little planning saves a lot of fixing

Website migration shouldn’t be a chore. It should be seen as an upgrade: you are breathing new life into your site with a new host. It’s not as simple as moving your files over, though. You must be methodical and careful in your execution.



Create a solid backup, test everything, and manage your timing precisely. You will see that preparation will pay off in the end when your site roars to life with improved performance and stability.



Alternatively, if you prefer to have professionals handle everything, please get in touch with us and let us take care of it from start to finish. In either case, you’ll skip the headaches and enjoy your site’s newfound life.

FAQ

How long does a website migration take?

That depends on the size of your site and the process you’re using. Small sites can move in a few hours, while large or complex ones may take a day or two. DNS propagation can take up to 48 hours before the switch is fully visible worldwide.



Will my website go down during migration?

If you plan carefully and keep your old hosting active until DNS propagation is complete, downtime can be minimal or non-existent. Testing on the new host before the switch is key.



Can I migrate my website myself, or do I need a developer?

Many people successfully migrate their sites using tools like FTP and phpMyAdmin. If you’re uncomfortable with databases, DNS, or troubleshooting, many hosts (us included) offer free or paid migration services.



What’s the most significant risk during migration?

Data loss is the top risk, so having a complete backup before you start is non-negotiable. Common issues include broken links, missing files, and PHP version conflicts.



Do I need to update my domain registrar when moving hosts?

Not necessarily. Your domain can stay with your current registrar. You must update the domain’s DNS records to point to your new host.



What should I do after the migration is complete?

Test everything thoroughly: forms, logins, and checkout processes. Verify email sending works and re-enable caching/CDN if necessary. Finally, monitor uptime and performance for the first few days.



Can I move my emails when I migrate my website?

Yes, but it’s a separate process. You’ll need to recreate email accounts on the new host and, if necessary, transfer old emails using an email migration tool or manual backup.