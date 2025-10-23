First impressions matter. The good ones tend to stick with us. This also applies to domain names for your website.

A domain name is the first impression a visitor gets of you and your brand. It is the first thing anyone sees before they visit your site, way before reading your content or buying your product.

A good domain name not only inspires trust in visitors, but also helps them remember your site and improve your SEO.

A bad domain name? It’s the fastest way to lose a click. We’ll explain why in a sec. But first, some key things to consider before you hit “register.”

Keep it short

Sure, short domain names go fast. So maybe a long, descriptive one sounds like the next best thing, it tells people exactly what you do, right? In theory, yes. In practice? Not always.

Take our domain name: hosting.com. Short, simple and makes it clear what the domain is about: hosting. No bells, no whistles, just a single word and a TLD.

Now imagine if our domain name was this: thebestandfastesthostingaroundtheglobe.com. All true, however we are certain you had to look at it a few times to get the whole thing.

That is the first thing: at a glance, it appears to be a jumble of letters. It gets even worse if there are numbers in there.

Secondly, a lengthy domain is easier to misspell. If even one character is off, then that is no longer your domain or your website; it is some other, and your customer is sent to a different website.

Remember, domain names are unique; there cannot be duplicates. A shorter name is easier to recall and mention in conversation. Try to stick to 15-20 characters maximum.

Make it memorable

Long names are hardly memorable. Short ones are, but it is not all about character length. A domain name should stick into people’s minds. Some of the top websites have a name length of 3-14 characters (excluding the TLD). A study of the 250 most popular websites in the world shows as much. You can reach the same conclusion by simply listing the most popular sites you yourself know.

hosting.com is simple. But paired with the power of .com, it says exactly who we are, a global, established brand and the go-to for anything hosting.

So, when thinking of a domain name, ask yourself these two questions:

Will I remember this tomorrow?

Is it easy to spell?

Start with those two questions. Then choose a name that’s on-brand, memorable, and clearly reflects your site’s purpose. Including relevant keywords doesn’t hurt either. Speaking of spelling, you can keep this formula in mind.



S - Simple to say out loud

P - Passes the radio test

E - Easy to type on mobile

L - Looks good in print

L - Lingers in memory

In our experience, domains that pass the SPELL test can be considered memorable. Here are two quick examples:

Spotify: Scores 5/5 because it is simple to say out loud, people can spell it after hearing it, simple to type on a mobile keyboard, looks good when typed out, and sticks to your memory. Tumblr: This site’s score is lower (4/5) because it does not pass the radio test. After hearing it said out loud for the first time, people are more likely to spell it Tumbler.

Between the two questions we posed earlier and the formula, you should have a solid foundation to start from when making your domain name short, but memorable.

Avoid hyphens and weird spellings

The final rule of thumb is to keep it clean and stick to what people expect. Hyphens and quirky spellings can seem creative at first, but they run the same risks as using too many characters. They add unnecessary complexity and increase the chance of typos or forgetfulness. Remember: misspell a domain, and you could end up somewhere completely different (like Harry Potter, when he misspronounced Diagon Alley…).

Of course, a single hyphen is not the end of the world, but we would advise against any more than that. And if you are aiming for a more quirky or niche brand, a funky spelling might be right up your alley (get it?). Just be careful and very clear when advertising the site.

Hyphens themselves will not cause Google to avoid your site. It does not penalize their use. The SEO impact is generally minimal, but some users might prefer to trust sites without hyphens (because hyphens are sometimes associated with less-than-reputable sites). Also, saying a hyphen out loud is not the most intuitive thing.

There are a couple of instances when you should use hyphens, though:

When your brand already includes a hyphen. When the non-hyphenated version of the domain is unavailable.

But, again, try to keep them to a minimum. Why? Check out this table below and you should be able to see.

Clean Version Hyphenated Version Why It’s Worse fastspark.us fast-spark.us The single hyphen can cause minor trust and usability drop greenenergyhub.org green-energy-hub.net The domain starts to look less intuitive to spell and pronounce. Also, it starts to appear more spammy. myfinancetips.net my-finance-tips-for-beginnners.net Four hyphens make this domain look like a keyword-stuffing nightmare. It’s unintuitive to pronounce and type.

SEO and branding considerations

Back to keywords: including them in your domain name can definitely help with relevance. Especially for local SEO or international targeting (plumberlondon.co.uk or toursinjapan.com). But overdo it, and your name risks sounding generic and forgettable instead of memorable.

Keyword-stuffed domains don’t carry the same weight they once did. Since Google’s Exact Match Domain (EMD) and Partial Match Domain (PMD) updates such domains just look spammy. Instead, in 2025, brandability matters far more than number of keywords. Visitors will remember a short, unique domain much better than a bunch of generic keywords (or the order they come in). Bonus points if your domain name has a history of quality content and backlinks.

Here’s a quick example of what we mean when we say keywords are not all you need.

bestlaptopreviews.com: This keyword-rich domain is likely to have significant SEO value. It has good keywords on it, but, you will notice, zero branding.

TheLaptopLab.com: This one, however, is far more memorable, isn’t it? Yes, it does not immediately state that it is for laptop reviews, but the keyword (laptop) fits naturally. The name strikes a balance between relevant and memorable.

It’s fine not to cram all relevant keywords into the domain name. You can improve your SEO via other means within the website itself. The key takeaway here is that you want the domain to be something visitors can easily recall and share with their friends. Even better if you can make it industry-specific.

To help you with that, here is a quick list of some recommendations.

eCommerce & Retail Try to use words that are product-relevant (zappos.com). Users prefer knowing what a website sells right from the start. Consider using an industry-specific TLD like .STORE or .SHOP.

Legal & Financial Services In this industry, trust and clarity mean a lot. A domain name like smithlawgroup.com conveys professionalism and credibility. Avoid overly friendly names: authority is much more important.

Health & Wellness Avoid sounding too commercial. Visitors can be wary of overly commercialised healthcare and wellness. Domains like bestdietpillsnow.com just seem untrustworthy. If targeting local patients, including your location is a good idea (londondermatology.com).

Tech & Startups Here, going for something unique and brandable, even if made-up, can be a good idea. Short, punchy names that are easy to pronounce are still trendy.



.com vs. other extensions

Domain extensions (or Top-Level Domains) are what come after the dot: .com, .net, .org, and so on. However, .com is still the undisputed king, because it’s one that everyone knows and trusts. It is the most credible, and using it typically means that:

You are building a business or brand with broad appeal.

You want to maximize trust and avoid confusion.

Since everyone recognizes .COM it bears more authority. On the other hand, though, you have a whole world of other domain extensions. Some are country-specific, others are fun novelties, third are tech-focused, and so on.

Such TLDs can add a creative flair or a sense of professionalism to the domain name, while aiding with the branding. Not only that, but if your domain name is not available with .COM, then it might be with one of those. Here are a few quick examples:

Country-specific: Domains such as .DE, .CO.UK, .US, and so on are perfect for websites who aim to operate in a specific country. Is your shop in Germany solely catering to a local audience? .DE could be a good choice.

Tech-oriented: There are domain extensions that are perfect for startups, developers, and tech-focused brands. .IO, .TECH, .APP, and .DEV are some of the more popular ones.

Fun and novelty: On the other hand, you have TLDs that allow for more playful and fun branding. .DOG, .FUN, .PIZZA, for example.

For specific industries: And then you have extensions such as .STORE, .AGENCY, and .LAW which cater to specific industries.

However, there are some TLDs (.xyz and .info., etc) that have been historically used for spam due to their low cost and minimal verification. That is not to say that all sites using those TLDs are malicious in some way, far from it!

Many legitimate brands use such domains for branding and find great success. Our recommendation is to firstly learn which domains are more prone to being misused. Then, check to see if your domain is similar to any of the “spammy” ones. Just to be safe.

Ultimately, it comes down to what you want your domain to do and how you want your brand to be seen.

.COM is the most popular, and for good reason. It’s a trusted, solid choice that signals credibility.

Domain name generators: helpful or not?

The answer to this question is a solid “yes.” Domain name generators offer an excellent starting point for the creative process. They can suggest some creative combinations and even check if what they came up with is available for sale.

However, don’t just grab the first domain name that catches your eye. Ask yourself: is this the name you want to build your brand on? Use the options you find to spark ideas, then make a solid, thoughtful choice.

Here’s the deal: domain name generators can be helpful, but they’re just tools, not decision-makers. In the end, it’s your call. Use your best judgment to find a name that suits your site and brand. Remember: what you pick is your brand.

A domain is your first impression—make it count

At first, picking a domain might feel like just another box to tick on your website to-do list.

But it’s one of the most important branding decisions you’ll make.

It’s the first thing people see, in search results, social media, business cards, and ads.

A great domain doesn’t just point people to your site; it tells them what your site is about and who you are.

Picking a domain might seem like a big step, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With a little time and thought, your domain can become more than just a web address, it can be a strong part of your online identity.

Feel free to get creative or use a domain generator to spark ideas. You might come up with a few options, and that’s a good thing. Because in the end, a great domain helps you make a great first impression.

Take your time, have fun with it, and pick a name that feels right for you.

FAQ

Can I get in legal trouble for registering a domain name that’s similar to a well-known brand?

Yes. If your domain name closely resembles a trademarked brand or company, you could face a copyright or trademark infringement claim. This is especially risky if your site operates in the same industry or misleads visitors into thinking you’re affiliated with the original brand. Always do a trademark check before registering.

How do I know if my domain name has a bad history?

Before you buy a previously owned domain, check its reputation and backlink profile. Some domains may have been used for spam, scams, or illegal content, which can affect your SEO and trustworthiness. Tools like Wayback Machine and domain history checkers can help you see what the domain was used for in the past.

What if my chosen domain has been blacklisted or penalized by Google?

Domains with a bad SEO history may have been de-indexed or penalized, making it hard to rank, even with great content. Use tools like Google’s Transparency Report or SEO checkers to ensure your domain hasn’t been flagged before you buy.

Could my domain mean something offensive in another language?

Absolutely. Some domain names sound fine in English but may have negative or inappropriate meanings in other languages. This can harm your brand’s reputation if you're targeting a global audience. Use translation tools or get input from native speakers to make sure your domain is culturally safe.

What if my domain is spelled similarly to another site?

You could be sending traffic directly to someone else. For example, if you register a name like “quickcartz.com” and “quickcarts.com” already exists, visitors may accidentally land on the other site. Always check for common misspellings, plural versions, and other TLDs (.com, .net, .org) to avoid confusion or competition.

Is it okay to use creative spelling in my domain?

It depends. A quirky spelling might make your brand unique, but it could also make your domain harder to remember or type. Worse, the standard spelling might already be taken, leading to lost traffic or mistaken identity. Try to secure all common spelling variations if you go this route.

What happens if someone else owns a similar domain with bad content?

Even if you run a clean, legitimate site, a similar domain name tied to scams, adult content, or malware can damage your brand by association. Before registering, search for similar domains to see what else is out there. Especially whether it's something you'd want your brand sitting next to in search results.